Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్‌ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా

Spoken English Lesson 12 | ఆహారం గురించి మొదలుపెడితే.. అంతూపొంతూ ఉండదిక. ఇష్టమైన రుచులు, వండే పద్ధతులు, ఉప్పూకారాలు, మసాలాలు, నచ్చని పదార్థాలు.. మాట్లాడుకోవడానికి రుచి అభిరుచిని మించిన విషయమే ఉండదు. పదకోశాన్ని బాగా మెరుగుపరుచుకోచ్చు. మీరూ ప్రయత్నించండి.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma. You look dull today.

Suma: My husband refused to eat anything yesterday.

Saira: Was he not feeling well?

Suma: He was sulking. We had an argument yesterday.

Saira: Over what?

Suma: I made potato fry for lunch. I fried three potatoes in just one-fourth kilo of oil. It was very tasty but he made a face.

Saira: What did he say?

Suma: He said, Why do you make me weep and cry with your deep fry? You’d better pour some oil down my throat.

Saira: What did you say?

Suma: You’ve been crazy since you joined that health club.

Saira: Health club?

Suma: The one started last month in our colony. He attends the debates and discussions there every Sunday.

Saira: How does he like the potato dish?

Suma: He wants it boiled and sprinkled with salt and pepper, that’s all.

Saira: Very nice.

Suma: And he pushed aside the plate of omelette.

Saira: Didn’t he eat the omelette?

Suma: No. He said, Why all this greasy stuff? Can’t you simply boil the eggs?

Saira: Then?

Suma: He said something and I retorted. I said something and he retorted. Then he went away cursing me and cursing himself.

Saira: How about your children?

Suma: No problem at all with them.

Saira: Do they like fry?

Suma: Fry or dry, they eat whatever I cook.

Saira: Great.

Suma: My husband hates even the tea I make. He says I put too much sugar in it.

Saira: A storm in a teacup! You could be a little wiser and smarter.

Suma: I don’t get you.

Saira: Boil the potato for him, and fry it for yourself. Boiled eggs for him and omelette for you. Sugarless tea for him and sugary tea for you. There will be no bickering between you.

Suma: What an idea! I’ll drop my ego. I’ll endear myself to him. Thank you. Bye.

Saira: All the best. Bye.

ఎంత తేడా!

The English Teacher came across a board ‘STATIONARY SHOP’. He stepped into the shop to have a word with the shopkeeper.

Teacher: Are there mobile shops as well here?

Shopkeeper: Yes, sir. There are three mobile shops. You can get the latest mobiles.

Teacher: I don’t mean that. I mean shops-on-wheels.

Shopkeeper: I haven’t seen one so far in my life.

Teacher: Why did you put up the board STATIONARY SHOP?

Shopkeeper: Because I sell pen, paper, pins, gum &

Teacher: Sir, spell it right before you sell. It’s STATIONERY SHOP!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

