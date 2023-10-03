Strong Tremors In Delhi After 4 6 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal

Earthquake | ఉత్తరాదిని వణికించిన భారీ భూకంపం.. ఇళ్లనుంచి బయటకు పరుగులు తీసిన జనం

Earthquake | ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాలను భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వణికించింది. మంగళవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2:50 గంటల సమయంలో దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ - ఎన్సీఆర్‌ సహా పంజాబ్‌, యూపీ, హర్యానా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భూమి కంపించింది.

October 3, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Earthquake | ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాలను భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వణికించింది. మంగళవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2:50 గంటల సమయంలో దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ – ఎన్సీఆర్‌ సహా పంజాబ్‌, యూపీ, హర్యానా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భూమి కంపించింది. రిక్టరు స్కేలుపై భూకంపం తీవ్రత 4.6గా నమోదైనట్లు నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సిస్మాలజీ (National Centre for Seismology) వెల్లడించింది. పొరుగున ఉన్న నేపాల్‌ (Nepal)లో భూమికి 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంపం కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించినట్లు తెలిపింది. ఢిల్లీ ఎన్సీఆర్ ప్రాంతంలో దాదాపు నిమిషం పాటు భూమి కంపించింది. భూ ప్రకంపనల ధాటికి ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళకు గురయ్యారు. ఇళ్లు, కార్యాలయాల్లో నుంచి ఒక్కసారిగా బయటకు పరుగులు తీశారు.

#WATCH | Delhi: People rush out of the office building as strong tremors of earthquake were felt across North India. Visuals from outside the Asian News International (ANI) office in RK Puram sector 9. pic.twitter.com/wX1fyutNvp — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat. As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at… pic.twitter.com/Cz7gczdMbr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida Sector 75 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dABzrVoyVw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | People rushed out of their buildings in Lucknow as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:51 pm today. pic.twitter.com/CDTEtKVhJy — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

