Earthquake | ఉత్తరాదిని వణికించిన భారీ భూకంపం.. ఇళ్లనుంచి బయటకు పరుగులు తీసిన జనం

Earthquake | ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాలను భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వణికించింది. మంగళవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2:50 గంటల సమయంలో దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ - ఎన్సీఆర్‌ సహా పంజాబ్‌, యూపీ, హర్యానా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భూమి కంపించింది.

Earthquake | ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాలను భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వణికించింది. మంగళవారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2:50 గంటల సమయంలో దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీ – ఎన్సీఆర్‌ సహా పంజాబ్‌, యూపీ, హర్యానా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రాల్లో భూమి కంపించింది. రిక్టరు స్కేలుపై భూకంపం తీవ్రత 4.6గా నమోదైనట్లు నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సిస్మాలజీ (National Centre for Seismology) వెల్లడించింది. పొరుగున ఉన్న నేపాల్‌ (Nepal)లో భూమికి 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూకంపం కేంద్రాన్ని గుర్తించినట్లు తెలిపింది. ఢిల్లీ ఎన్సీఆర్ ప్రాంతంలో దాదాపు నిమిషం పాటు భూమి కంపించింది. భూ ప్రకంపనల ధాటికి ప్రజలు తీవ్ర భయాందోళకు గురయ్యారు. ఇళ్లు, కార్యాలయాల్లో నుంచి ఒక్కసారిగా బయటకు పరుగులు తీశారు.

