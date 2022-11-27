Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది

- వార్తలు
Spoken English Lesson 11 | కొన్ని పేర్లు దగ్గర దగ్గరగా ఉంటాయి. కానీ వాటి స్వభావాలు వేరు. ఉపయోగాలు వేరు. ప్రతి పరికరం వెనుకా ఓ కథ ఉంటుంది. ఓ శాస్త్రం ఉంటుంది. ఏదో ఓ ఫార్ములా దాగి ఉంటుంది. ఇంకేముంది, స్నేహితులతో ముచ్చట్లకు బోలెడంత ముడిసరుకు దొరికినట్టే.
Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.
Saira: Good afternoon, Suma. How are you?
Suma: Fine, thank you. And you?
Saira: Good, thank you.
Suma: My daughter was given a puzzle by her teacher. She is racking her brain over it.
Saira: Not solved? What’s the puzzle?
Suma: The puzzle is: ‘Look through it and you’ll see a young girl with a donkey behind her.’
Saira: A puzzle indeed!
Suma: Could it be a telescope?
Saira: I don’t think so. We can see distant objects through it.
Suma: A microscope?
Saira: Certainly not. Through it we can see tiny objects.
Suma: It must be a periscope, then.
Saira: No. Through it we can see things not seen directly. For example, things above the surface.
Suma:Is it a gyroscope?
Saira: No. It’s for measuring rotational motion. By the bye, Suma, was it physics class?
Suma: No, it was English class.
Saira:Just wait! Let me figure it out. Yes. I may get it. Will you please repeat the puzzle?
Suma:‘Look through it and you’ll see a young girl with a donkey behind her.’
Saira: The other word for donkey is an ass. Well, yes& A young girl is a lass. Eureka!
Suma: Sorry?
Saira:I’ve got it.
Suma: Got what?
Saira: Got the answer.
Suma: What’s the answer?
Saira: The answer is glass. I mean GLASS!
Suma: But how?
Saira: In ‘glass’ there are ‘lass’ and ‘ass’. A lass means a young girl. A donkey means an ass.
Suma: Oh, how bright and smart you are!
Saira: Happy with the answer?
Suma: How excited my daughter will be to know this!
Saira: Thank you for posing me the puzzle.
Suma: How can I ever thank you?
Saira: It’s my pleasure
A retired teacher opened a sweet shop. It was displayed boldly:
‘POOR GHEE SWEETS SOLD HERE.’
The English teacher came across it. He felt tortured. He met the shop owner.
English teacher:Sir, there is a typo, a boob on the board. For God’s sake please change it.
Owner: I beg your pardon.
English teacher: There is a spelling mistake.
Owner: Sir, I am a Gandhian. I don’t resort to prevarication. I don’t indulge in terminological inexactitude. I don’t sell by subterfuge.
English teacher:Pardon me?
Owner: I don’t tell lies.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
