Spoken English | చిన్న అక్షరం అటూ ఇటూ అయినా.. కొంపలు మునిగిపోతాయి !!

October 2, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 3 | స్నేహితులతో మనం మాట్లాడుకోని విషయమంటూ ఉండదు. సినిమాలు, వెబ్‌సిరీస్‌, రాజకీయాలు, క్రికెట్‌.. ఇలా ఎన్నో ప్రస్తావనకు వస్తాయి. ఆ ముచ్చట్లేవో ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో మొదలుపడితే మన పదకోశం పెరుగుతుంది. భాషా ప్రవాహమూ మెరుగుపడుతుంది.

Satish: Hi, I’m Satish. I see you in the college very often.

Mohan: Hi Satish! I’m Mohan. I too have seen you many times. I’m a B.Com student. And you?

Satish: I’m doing B.Sc. We’re at the crossroads. Which way are you going?

Mohan: I’ll turn right. And you?

Satish: I’ll take the left turn. By the bye, tomorrow is a holiday for us.

Mohan: How will you spend your time tomorrow?

Satish: I’ll enjoy myself the whole day.

Mohan: Very nice. How will you enjoy yourself?

Satish: In the morning, I’ll go to a movie. In the evening, I’ll go to the pub. How will you spend your time?

Mohan: I’ll go to the public library in the morning, to the playground in the evening.

Satish: No enjoyment? The public library is so boring. The pub is so thrilling and exciting!

Mohan: See Satish, ours is student life. We’re not supposed to waste our time and money.

Satish: Mohan, are you against enjoyment?

Mohan: Do you think there is no enjoyment in books and learning?

Satish: A friend of mine told me youth is the time for enjoyment.

Mohan: My father told me youth is the time for study. If we work hard now, we can build our career and enjoy our future.

Satish: Your father is old-fashioned. He belongs to a different generation. We belong to the modern generation.

Mohan: Doesn’t your father tell you good things?

Satish: He tells me but I don’t pay heed. I don’t listen to his advice at all.

Mohan: Where do you get the money from for your enjoyment?

Satish: From my father.

Mohan: Does he always give you money? Does he never refuse?

Satish: He gives me money liberally. Sometimes he says no. On such occasions, I react strongly. My mother pleads in my favour. She even forces my father to part with money for my enjoyment.

Mohan: My mother never interferes when my father advises me.

Satish: Shall we meet here tomorrow evening?

Mohan: Sure.

[They meet the next day&]

Satish: Good evening Mohan.

Mohan: Good evening Satish.

Satish: The pub is very near from here. If we turn left and go straight, we will reach it. Let’s go to the pub together.

Mohan: I’m sorry. I’ll not go to the pub with you. I’ll turn right and go straight to the playground.

Satish: Good bye.

Mohan: Good bye.

స్పెల్లింగ్‌..కిల్లింగ్‌!

ఇంగ్లిష్‌ అద్భుతమైన భాష. ఎంతో లోతైన విషయాన్ని కూడా సున్నితంగా, సరళంగా చెప్పవచ్చు. అదే సమయంలో ఒక చిన్న అక్షరం అటూ ఇటూ అయినా.. కొంపలు మునిగిపోతాయి. ఎలా అంటారా? ఈ సంఘటన చదవండి. మేనత్త కాస్తా చీమ అయిపోతే..

A boy wrote a letter to his aunt, his father’s sister. He invited her to attend his birthday party. He wanted her to spend a few days in his village. He promised her all hospitality and entertainment. The boy addressed her like this:

Dear Ant!

* * *

On receiving the letter, the aunt became furious. She was angry and unhappy with her nephew. She did not attend his birthday party.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

