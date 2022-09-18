Spoken English | చిన్నచిన్న పదాలతోనే అర్థవంతమైన సంభాషణను సృష్టించవచ్చు.

Spoken English | ఒక్కో పువ్వునూ దారానికి గుచ్చి.. అందమైన మాలగా అల్లినట్టు, చిన్నచిన్న పదాలతోనే అర్థవంతమైన సంభాషణను సృష్టించవచ్చు. మనసులోని భావాలను వ్యక్తం చేయవచ్చు. అలా అని, నిఘంటువులో వెతుక్కోవాల్సిన మాటలూ అవసరం లేదు. కావాలంటే, ఈ సంభాషణ చదవండి. ఈ నమూనాను అనుకరించే ప్రయత్నం చేయండి.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.

Suma: I observe something strange. Something unusual.

Saira: May I know it?

Suma:You know our neighbour Reena.

Saira:Yes, that rich lady. Always talks about her riches.

Suma:She always looks grave and serious. Always frowns and never smiles.

Saira:Yes.

Suma:Never looks happy. But I have a nagging doubt. She has everything a duplex, a car, jewellery, silk sarees, a husband with a fat salary, and educated children. Yet she is unhappy. Is it not puzzling?

Saira: No. All rich people are not happy people. Money alone cannot give you happiness.

Suma: How? I can’t make out.

Saira: Happiness comes from within. You won’t get it from outside. You can’t buy it with money.

Suma:You’re talking like a fi.. What’s that word?

Saira:You mean ‘philosopher?’

Suma:Yes. You’re talking like a philosopher.

Saira: See Suma, all philosophy is practical wisdom. Please don’t have a wrong notion.

Suma: Sadhus, sanyasis..

Saira: Philosophy is not meant for sadhus, sanyasis, senior citizens, retired people, broken and frustrated people alone. It’s meant for every individual man or woman, young or old, rich or poor.

Suma:You’re great, Saira. You know many things. You have much knowledge.

Saira:Philosophy gives us discretion.

Suma:Sorry?

Saira: It tells us what is good and what is bad; which is right and which is wrong.

Suma: It helps us in personality development, so to say.

Saira:Yes. It tells you the dangers of anger, the cause for domestic violence, the bitter feelings of dissatisfaction and frustration.

Suma: Thank you, Saira. After listening to you, I have a better understanding of life. Bye.

Saira: Bye.

కుడి ఎడమైతే పొరపాటు అవునో కాదో కానీ.. భావ వ్యక్తీకరణలో ఒక పదానికి బదులుగా ఇంకోటి ప్రయోగిస్తే పెద్ద ఇబ్బందే.ఉదాహరణకు..

Naresh and Sameer are childhood friends. Naresh was good at English. Sameer would often use the ‘wrong’ word. Naresh went to a city and Sameer was in the village. Now, they are meeting after seven years.

Sameer: Naresh! Meeting after seven years! How to meet you!

Naresh was not surprised. He was rather amused.

Naresh: Sameer, you haven’t improved your English. Our meeting is not ‘unfortunate’. It is ‘unexpected’.

Sameer: Thank you Naresh for the correction. I’m in well. Are you also in well?

Naresh: ‘I’m not in well. I’m well.’

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

