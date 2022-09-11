Spoken English | ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో ఒక్క అక్ష‌రం మారినా టిఫిన్ కాస్తా పాము అయిపోతుంది !!

September 11, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Spoken English | ఒడ్డు మీద కూర్చుని ‘ఈత కొట్టడం ఎలా?’ అనే పుస్తకాన్ని లక్షసార్లు చదివినా ఈతరాదు. నీళ్లలో దిగాలి. సాధన చేయాలి. మునిగితేలాలి. అప్పుడే, నీటిని జయించగలం. ఆంగ్ల సంభాషణ మీద కూడా సాధనతోనే పట్టు సాధిస్తాం. ఇరుగుపొరుగుతో ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో మాటలు కలపండి. ఉదాహరణకు.. ఇంటిపని గురించి ఇద్దరు మహిళలు మాట్లాడుకుంటున్న తీరును శ్రద్ధగా గమనించండి.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.You look tired. What’s the matter?

Suma: Our maid Latha didn’t turn up today. Lot of work today sweeping, washing, cooking.

Saira: Saira: Oh! I’m sorry.

Suma::I’m angry with the maid. She troubles me like this. She troubles me too often.

Saira: Why do you depend on a maid?

Suma:Every family here has a maid. What’ll others think if we have no maid?

Saira: Suma, we don’t live for others. Think about me. Do I have a maid?

Suma: You’re great Saira. You can work because you’re strong.

Saira: You’re also strong. Don’t think you are weak.

Suma: Shall I employ another maid?

Saira: She too will take a break, now and then.

Suma: What shall I do then?

Saira: This is not a serious problem. You’re thinking too much.

Suma: You have no maid. How do you do all the work? You’re great!

Saira: I do it by habit. You and I are homemakers. We’re not working women.

Suma: Sorry? I don’t get you.

Saira: A working woman can employ a domestic help.

Suma: You’re right. A working woman must go to the office. She must work from morning to evening.

Saira: So, Suma, for us no such thing. We can manage our time for work and rest and relaxation.

Suma: Saira, you think wisely and clearly. No stress, no anxiety on your face. Great!

Saira: I learnt many things from my teachers. Also from books.

Suma: Do you think my maid skipped work to give me trouble?

Saira: No, she’ll not do like that. Maybe she’s suffering from fever. There may be some other issue. She’ll not skip work deliberately. She works to earn. She’s also afraid of losing work.

Suma: What’s your suggestion then?

Saira: Don’t panic if she skips work two or three days a month. Treat your maid kindly. Talk to her lovingly. Be prepared to do the work yourself in her absence.

Suma: Thank you for the suggestion. Bye. See you tomorrow.

Saira: Bye.

ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో ఒక అక్షరం మారినా అర్థం మారిపోతుంది. ఫలహారం కాస్తా పామై కూర్చుంటుంది. ఎలా అంటారా?

The English teacher went to Gopi’s house on Sunday evening. The teacher was very curious to know from Gopi’s mother how Gopi ate it every evening!

Teacher: Madam, I am very curious. I am eager to know how you feed snakes to your son.

Mother: Snakes?

Teacher: Your son said, I have breakfast in the morning. I have tea and snakes in the evening.

Mother: I give him pakoda, samosa, bondaor mixturein the evening.

Teacher: My God! You mean tea and snacks!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

