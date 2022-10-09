- వార్తలు
Spoken English Lesson 4 | మాట్లాడుకోవడం మొదలుపెడితే.. కొత్తకొత్త పదాలు తెలుస్తాయి. సరికొత్త ప్రయోగాలు పరిచయం అవుతాయి. ఆ ప్రయత్నంలో దినపత్రికలు మనకు సహకరిస్తాయి. నిఘంటువు సహకారమూ తీసుకోవచ్చు. మార్గం ఏదైనా లక్ష్యం ఒక్కటే. ఆంగ్లం మీద పట్టు సాధించడం.
Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.
Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.
Suma: I had a tiff with my husband last night.
Saira: Oh, no!
Suma: He is being forgetful these days. Should he see a psychologist?
Saira: Don’t imagine things.
Suma:Yesterday, I asked him to bring a few things on his way back home from the office. He brought but just one.
Saira:I see.
Suma: I wanted flowers, onions, tea powder. And then&.let me think.
Saira: And what else?
Suma: Vegetables, samosa and &
Saira: Are you also forgetful?
Suma: Yes, ghee and eggs. But he brought just one item samosa. He remembered only one item. I got angry with him.
Saira: Don’t be harsh on him.
Suma: How can he become good at remembering things?
Saira: You can make a list or devise a mnemonic.
Suma: What’s a mnemonic?
Saira: FOG VEST.
Suma: What’s it?
Saira:A mnemonic.
Suma: A mnemonic?
Saira: Remember FOG VEST. You’ll will remember the items -flowers, onions, ghee, vegetables, eggs, samosa, tea powder.
Suma: Saira, you are a genius.
Saira: No need to consult either a psychologist or a neuropsychologist. You can always devise a mnemonic and ask your husband to mug it up.
Suma: Sorry?
Saira: Learn it by heart.
Suma: Quite interesting.I’m sure my husband will love it. Please give another example.
Saira: Suppose some friends of your husband are visiting your place. Your husband asks you to prepare a nice dinner. He wants you to prepare puri, potato curry, egg curry, rice, sambar, brinjal fry, coconut chutney and tomato soup. Can you remember these items?
Suma: Yes, I’ll try. Just a minute.. Got it! PURSE POT RIB COT – puri, sambar, egg curry, potato curry, rice, brinjal fry, coconut chutney, tomato sauce.
Saira: Great. You’re a quick learner.
Suma:Thank you very much. Goodbye.
Saira: Bye.
A mother and her two children a daughter and a son:
Mother: Ruchi, fetch the apple from the kitchen. Only one apple left. Get the knife as well.
Ruchi: Here’s the apple, mom. And take this knife.
Sujith: Mummy, the hole for me. I’m hungry.
Mother: What hole?
Sujith: Please don’t cut it into pieces. I’ll eat the hole.
Mother: You mean whole? I won’t give it. I’ll make it two halves one for you and one for your sister.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
