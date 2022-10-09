What’s a mnemonic?

October 9, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 4 | మాట్లాడుకోవడం మొదలుపెడితే.. కొత్తకొత్త పదాలు తెలుస్తాయి. సరికొత్త ప్రయోగాలు పరిచయం అవుతాయి. ఆ ప్రయత్నంలో దినపత్రికలు మనకు సహకరిస్తాయి. నిఘంటువు సహకారమూ తీసుకోవచ్చు. మార్గం ఏదైనా లక్ష్యం ఒక్కటే. ఆంగ్లం మీద పట్టు సాధించడం.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma.

Suma: I had a tiff with my husband last night.

Saira: Oh, no!

Suma: He is being forgetful these days. Should he see a psychologist?

Saira: Don’t imagine things.

Suma:Yesterday, I asked him to bring a few things on his way back home from the office. He brought but just one.

Saira:I see.

Suma: I wanted flowers, onions, tea powder. And then&.let me think.

Saira: And what else?

Suma: Vegetables, samosa and &

Saira: Are you also forgetful?

Suma: Yes, ghee and eggs. But he brought just one item samosa. He remembered only one item. I got angry with him.

Saira: Don’t be harsh on him.

Suma: How can he become good at remembering things?

Saira: You can make a list or devise a mnemonic.

Suma: What’s a mnemonic?

Saira: FOG VEST.

Suma: What’s it?

Saira:A mnemonic.

Suma: A mnemonic?

Saira: Remember FOG VEST. You’ll will remember the items -flowers, onions, ghee, vegetables, eggs, samosa, tea powder.

Suma: Saira, you are a genius.

Saira: No need to consult either a psychologist or a neuropsychologist. You can always devise a mnemonic and ask your husband to mug it up.

Suma: Sorry?

Saira: Learn it by heart.

Suma: Quite interesting.I’m sure my husband will love it. Please give another example.

Saira: Suppose some friends of your husband are visiting your place. Your husband asks you to prepare a nice dinner. He wants you to prepare puri, potato curry, egg curry, rice, sambar, brinjal fry, coconut chutney and tomato soup. Can you remember these items?

Suma: Yes, I’ll try. Just a minute.. Got it! PURSE POT RIB COT – puri, sambar, egg curry, potato curry, rice, brinjal fry, coconut chutney, tomato sauce.

Saira: Great. You’re a quick learner.

Suma:Thank you very much. Goodbye.

Saira: Bye.

A mother and her two children a daughter and a son:

Mother: Ruchi, fetch the apple from the kitchen. Only one apple left. Get the knife as well.

Ruchi: Here’s the apple, mom. And take this knife.

Sujith: Mummy, the hole for me. I’m hungry.

Mother: What hole?

Sujith: Please don’t cut it into pieces. I’ll eat the hole.

Mother: You mean whole? I won’t give it. I’ll make it two halves one for you and one for your sister.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

