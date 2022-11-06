Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు

November 6, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 8| జీవితం అంటేనే రకరకాల బంధాలు, ఎంతోమంది స్నేహితులు. ఎవరో ఒకరు ఏదో ఒకటి అనేస్తారు. మరొకరు స్పందిస్తారు. ఇంకొకరు విమర్శిస్తారు. మరికొందరు మౌనంగా ఉండిపోతారు. స్వభావ రీత్యా మౌనం మంచిదే. కానీ భాష తెలియకపోవడంవల్లే మౌనాన్ని ఆశ్రయించకూడదు. పట్టుబడితే.. ప్రపంచాన్నే గెలువగలం. ఇంగ్లిష్‌ ఒక లెక్కా!

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma. You seem to be in low spirits. What’s the matter?

Suma: The insult makes me feel dull and disturbed.

Saira: May I know about it?

Suma: Aishwarya had insulted me.

Saira: When?

Suma: Seven years ago.

Saira: My God, seven years ago! And you still brood over it?

Suma: She said my saree was cheap. She said I didn’t know how to wear a saree.

Saira: May God give you strength of mind!

Suma: I was laughed at by the other ladies.

Saira: Who were they?

Suma: Anusha, Jamila, Kantham and Rita.

Saira: Where are they now? What are they?

Suma: Anusha is in America. She’s become very rich by selling idli and dosa there.

Saira: Oh, really wonderful!

Suma: Jamila is a teacher in Warangal. She received the best teacher award last year.

Saira: Ah, super!

Suma: Kantham is a software engineer in Bengaluru. Rita is a homemaker. She’s in Pune.

Saira: Do you know about Mangamma who lives in our vicinity?

Suma: Which city?

Saira: Not city. Vicinity. I mean our neighbourhood.

Suma: Yes, people call her a queer lady. What about her?

Saira: She sweeps every room in her house, gathers the dust&

Suma: And puts it in the dustbin.

Saira: No. She puts it in plastic bags, and puts the bags in the safe.

Suma: In the safe?

Saira: She grabs her gold ornaments and drops them in the dustbin.

Suma: In the dustbin?

Saira: She fills the safe with litter. And she flings her silk sarees into the garbage bin.

Suma: Mad Mangamma!

Saira: Her husband picks up the gold ornaments and the silk sarees. He puts them back in the safe.

Suma: Poor hubby!

Saira: Are we not like Mangamma?

Suma: How?

Saira: We don’t know what to retain in the mind and what to remove from the mind.

Suma: Saira, you’ve hit the nail on the head. I can see what you mean. Thank you. Bye.

Saira: It’s my pleasure. Bye.

‘యమ’గోల

In the philosophy class, the professor and a girl student obsessed with feminism:

Professor: Man is mortal!

Chaitanya: Sir, please don’t be biased.

Professor: What’s wrong with you?

Chaitanya: Man is mortal but what about woman?

Professor: Well, Yama knows no difference between man and woman.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

