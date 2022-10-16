Spoken English | అడిగేదేదో ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో అడిగితే.. భాష మెరుగుపడుతుంది

October 16, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 5 | నీ దినచర్య ఏమిటి? పొద్దునే ఏం చేస్తావు? ఖాళీ సమయంలో ఏం చదువుతావు? .. ఇవన్నీ సాధారణమైన ప్రశ్నలే. రోజూ ఎవరో ఒకరిని అడుగుతూ ఉంటాం. ఆ అడిగేదేదో ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో అడిగితే.. భాష మెరుగుపడుతుంది, సంభాషణా నైపుణ్యమూ అలవడుతుంది. ఇద్దరు అమ్మాయిల కాలక్షేప సంభాషణ ఇది. మీకూ అన్వయించుకోవచ్చు.

Lakshmi: Good evening, Saru.

Saraswathi: Good evening, Lakshmi. Please come in. I’ve been waiting for you.

Lakshmi: Thank you. It seems you’ve been reading something.

Saraswathi: Yes. This is a nice book of stories. Will you read this book?

Lakshmi: No. I don’t have time for books. You know&

Saraswathi: No time? That is a lame excuse.

Lakshmi: From 7 in the morning to around 11 in the night&

Saraswathi: We can manage our time. Time management is an art. How do you spend your day?

Lakshmi: I get up at 7 in the morning. I remain busy in the kitchen for three hours. I watch TV for four hours a day. And there is my mobile phone and social media.

Saraswathi: If I were you, I wouldn’t kill time like this.

Lakshmi: Do I kill my time? What do you think I should do?

Saraswathi: If you do one thing, you can find time for reading books.

Lakshmi: What’s that?

Saraswathi: Wake up early, say around 5 in the morning. Thus you gain two hours. Cut down on your TV watching by two hours. You gain another two hours.

Lakshmi: What a bright idea! It didn’t strike me all these days.

Saraswathi: You will have plenty of time to read. Reading will benefit you in more than one way.

Lakshmi: By the bye, what have you been reading?

Saraswathi: A story by Rabindranath Tagore – ‘Subha.’ I’ve read this story many a time.

Lakshmi: Is it so good, is it so gripping?

Saraswathi: Yes. This is how the story goes. There are three girls in a family. When the first girl was born, they named her Suhasini. When she grew up, she had a lovely, smiling face.

Lakshmi: I see.

Saraswathi: When the second girl was born, they named her Sukheshini. When she grew up, she had long, thick and beautiful hair.

Lakshmi: Okay.

Saraswathi: When the third girl was born, they named her Subhashini meaning one talks sweetly.

Lakshmi: Wonderful!

Saraswathi: Just wait. By a quirk of fate, Subhashini was dumb.

Lakshmi: Oh my God! What came of her?

Saraswathi: Your heart will move. Tears will well up in your eyes to know the complete story.

Lakshmi: I’ll read it, Saru. I’ll read it on the mobile.

Saraswathi: No, please don’t do that. Read the hard copy. Please take this book.

Lakshmi: Thank you very much. Bye.

Saraswathi: You’re welcome. Bye.

చింత + కాయ= ?

Teacher: (Holding an item to the children) What’s this called in English?

All the children started scratching their heads. Then one boy said, Sir, I have the answer. It’s problem fruit!

The teacher was nonplused. He said, ‘True translation will not work. It’s not PROBLEM FRUIT. It’s TAMARIND!’

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

