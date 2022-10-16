- వార్తలు
- సినిమా
- స్పోర్ట్స్
- చింతన
- ఎడ్యుకేషన్ & కెరీర్
- బిజినెస్
- ప్రత్యేకం
- లైఫ్స్టైల్
- ఫొటోలు
- వీడియోలు
- మరిన్ని
Spoken English Lesson 5 | నీ దినచర్య ఏమిటి? పొద్దునే ఏం చేస్తావు? ఖాళీ సమయంలో ఏం చదువుతావు? .. ఇవన్నీ సాధారణమైన ప్రశ్నలే. రోజూ ఎవరో ఒకరిని అడుగుతూ ఉంటాం. ఆ అడిగేదేదో ఇంగ్లిష్లో అడిగితే.. భాష మెరుగుపడుతుంది, సంభాషణా నైపుణ్యమూ అలవడుతుంది. ఇద్దరు అమ్మాయిల కాలక్షేప సంభాషణ ఇది. మీకూ అన్వయించుకోవచ్చు.
Lakshmi: Good evening, Saru.
Saraswathi: Good evening, Lakshmi. Please come in. I’ve been waiting for you.
Lakshmi: Thank you. It seems you’ve been reading something.
Saraswathi: Yes. This is a nice book of stories. Will you read this book?
Lakshmi: No. I don’t have time for books. You know&
Saraswathi: No time? That is a lame excuse.
Lakshmi: From 7 in the morning to around 11 in the night&
Saraswathi: We can manage our time. Time management is an art. How do you spend your day?
Lakshmi: I get up at 7 in the morning. I remain busy in the kitchen for three hours. I watch TV for four hours a day. And there is my mobile phone and social media.
Saraswathi: If I were you, I wouldn’t kill time like this.
Lakshmi: Do I kill my time? What do you think I should do?
Saraswathi: If you do one thing, you can find time for reading books.
Lakshmi: What’s that?
Saraswathi: Wake up early, say around 5 in the morning. Thus you gain two hours. Cut down on your TV watching by two hours. You gain another two hours.
Lakshmi: What a bright idea! It didn’t strike me all these days.
Saraswathi: You will have plenty of time to read. Reading will benefit you in more than one way.
Lakshmi: By the bye, what have you been reading?
Saraswathi: A story by Rabindranath Tagore – ‘Subha.’ I’ve read this story many a time.
Lakshmi: Is it so good, is it so gripping?
Saraswathi: Yes. This is how the story goes. There are three girls in a family. When the first girl was born, they named her Suhasini. When she grew up, she had a lovely, smiling face.
Lakshmi: I see.
Saraswathi: When the second girl was born, they named her Sukheshini. When she grew up, she had long, thick and beautiful hair.
Lakshmi: Okay.
Saraswathi: When the third girl was born, they named her Subhashini meaning one talks sweetly.
Lakshmi: Wonderful!
Saraswathi: Just wait. By a quirk of fate, Subhashini was dumb.
Lakshmi: Oh my God! What came of her?
Saraswathi: Your heart will move. Tears will well up in your eyes to know the complete story.
Lakshmi: I’ll read it, Saru. I’ll read it on the mobile.
Saraswathi: No, please don’t do that. Read the hard copy. Please take this book.
Lakshmi: Thank you very much. Bye.
Saraswathi: You’re welcome. Bye.
Teacher: (Holding an item to the children) What’s this called in English?
All the children started scratching their heads. Then one boy said, Sir, I have the answer. It’s problem fruit!
The teacher was nonplused. He said, ‘True translation will not work. It’s not PROBLEM FRUIT. It’s TAMARIND!’
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
“Spoken English | మాట్లాడితేనే కొత్త పదాలు తెలుస్తాయి”
“Spoken English | చిన్న అక్షరం అటూ ఇటూ అయినా.. కొంపలు మునిగిపోతాయి !!”
“Spoken English | చిన్నచిన్న పదాలతోనే అర్థవంతమైన సంభాషణను సృష్టించవచ్చు.”
Spoken English | ఇంగ్లిష్లో ఒక్క అక్షరం మారినా టిఫిన్ కాస్తా పాము అయిపోతుంది !!