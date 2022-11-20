Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి

November 20, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 9 | ప్రయాణం మనిషికి కొత్త ఉత్సాహాన్నిస్తుంది. కొత్త ఆలోచనలను ప్రసాదిస్తుంది. తిరిగొచ్చాక ఆముచ్చట్లను స్నేహితులతో పంచుకోవచ్చు. ఆ అనుభవాలను కథలుగా చెప్పుకోవచ్చు. ఓ ఇద్దరు స్నేహితుల సంభాషణే ఇందుకు ఉదాహరణ. ఒకసారి చదవండి. మీ ప్రయాణ అనుభవాలనూ ఆంగ్లంలో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి..

Vineela: Good morning, Srujana.

Srujana: Good morning, Vineela. Meet my cousin Mandakini.

Vineela: Hi, Mandakini. I’m Vineela.

Mandakini: Hi, Vineela. How old are you?

Vineela: What’s your hobby, Mandakini?

Mandakini: My husband is a salesman.

Vineela: What’s your hobby? I mean your free-time activity.

Mandakini: My hobby is chatting.

Vineela: What are your hobbies, Srujana?

Srujana: Travelling, meeting new people, listening to songs.

Mandakini:When were you born, Vineela?

Vineela: Have you travelled widely, Srujana?

Srujana: Yes. I’ve been to many states of India.

Vineela: Which state did you like best?

Srujana: Every state of India is amazing. There are beautiful places in every state.

Vineela: Did you go by train?

Srujana: Mostly by train. I also travelled by bus or a taxi, depending on the place of visit.

Mandakini: What’s your age, Vineela?

Vineela: What have you seen so far, Srujana?

Srujana: Ancient temples, churches, mosques, dargahs, mountains, valleys, caves, waterfalls, beaches, deserts, famous monuments, museums, plane tariums, zoological parks, botanical gardens, famous bridges, dams, stadiums and many more places.

Vineela: How I wish I visited all those places!

Srujana: I’ve learnt a lot from travelling. They say, ‘Travelling is a part of education.’

Vineela: I couldn’t agree more.

Srujana: Travelling widens our mental horizons. We can see Nature in all its glory. We can see the heights of human genius. We can understand life better. Our insight into human nature deepens.

Vineela: You need a lot of money and time for travelling, if I’m not wrong.

Srujana: You’re right. And also a lot of interest and curiosity to know about different times and climes, people and places, cultures and languages, customs and traditions.

Vineela: How do you find money for this?

Srujana: I enjoy my husband’s support. We do a lot of planning. We save money to be spent on travelling.

Vineela: Save money?

Srujana: Yes. We avoid unwanted expenditure. We don’t buy redundant things. We don’t waste our money on futile pursuits.

Vineela: You’re as old as you feel. Thank you. Bye, both of you.

Srujana: Bye.

ఎంత మాట..

Kutumba Rao was a software employee. His English pronunciation was never good. John David was his boss. He was in London. Kutumba Rao tried to curry favour with his boss for a promotion. One fine morning he decided to call up his boss and flatter him as the key person in the company.

Kutumba Rao: Sir, you are the most impotent person in our company.

John David: What?

Kutumba Rao: Believe me, sir. You are the most impotent person in our company. But for you, the company would not have been so famous.

John David: What nonsense are you talking?

Kutumba Rao was fired!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

