Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు

November 13, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 9 | భాషలో దోషాలు పంటికింద రాళ్లు. వినేవారిని ఇబ్బంది పెడతాయి. ఎదుటి మనిషి భాషాభిమాని అయితే కోపంతో పళ్లు నూరినా నూరేస్తాడు. కాబట్టి, తొలిదశలోనే లోపాలను సరిచేసుకోవాలి. భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటేనే ఈ కసరత్తు సక్రమంగా జరుగుతుంది.

Suma: Good afternoon, Saira.

Saira: Good afternoon, Suma. You seem to be in high spirits, don’t you?

Suma: Yes. Last evening, I attended the inauguration of a laughing club in our colony.

Saira: How did it go?

Suma: The chief guest’s inaugural speech was hilarious. The audience roared with laughter. I was convulsed with laughter, too.

Saira: I wish I had been there.

Suma: I laughed because everybody else was laughing. I didn’t know why they were laughing.

Saira: What was the speech about?

Suma: The speaker said, My pramans to everybody in the heating mall.

Saira: He meant to say, My pranams to everybody in the meeting hall.

Suma: He said, I’m sorry that I arrived late. The roads of your city are in terrible condition. There are too many hotpoles.

Saira: He meant to say, There are too many potholes.

Suma: He said, I hate at a very good otel in your town. The soori pabji was mouthwatering and delicious.

Saira: He meant to say, I ate at a very good hotel in your town. The poori sabji was mouthwatering and delicious.

Suma: He said, I’m a classical singer. I have practised musical classic rigorously for five years.

Saira: He meant to say, I’m a classical singer. I have practised classical music rigorously for five years.

Suma: He said, Education has transformed me from a paterkiller into a flutterby.

Saira: He meant to say, Education has transformed me from a caterpillar into a butterfly.

Suma: Saira, can a speaker make such mistakes?

Saira: Yes. It’s called spoonerism. They are verbal errors which are amusing.

Suma: How did it come into English language?

Saira: Spoonerism is named after William A. Spooner, a British scholar, who made such errors in speaking.

Suma: Have you come across such speech errors?

Saira: Yes, I’ve read some spoonerisms. See this one: You have hissed the mystery lectures.

Suma: That must be, You have missed the history lectures.

Saira: Cracking! You’re quick-witted, Suma.

Suma: Can you cite a few more examples?

Saira: It’s a blushing crow.

Suma: It’s a crushing blow.

Saira: You have tasted a whole worm.

Suma: You have wasted a whole term. How interesting! I’ve enjoyed snooperism. Bye.

Saira: Not snooperism. Spoonerism! Bye.

అండర్‌స్టాండ్‌!

Ranjit was on the balcony on the first floor of the boys’ hostel. He was washing his face. Water fell on Arun who was standing on the ground below.

Arun: Hey, don’t pour water on understanding people.

Ranjit: Don’t understand. Please sidestand.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

835015