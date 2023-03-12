Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword

Spoken English Lesson 23 | మనిషి జీవితంలో ఎన్నో సవాళ్లు. ప్రతి సమస్యా అతడిని రాటుదేలేలా చేస్తుంది. మరిన్ని పోరాటాలకు సరిపడా మనోబలాన్ని ఇస్తుంది. ఓటమికి భయపడుతూనో, సమస్యలకు వణికిపోతూనో కూర్చుంటే.. జీవితంలో నిలవలేం, గెలవలేం. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశం ఇదే.

March 12, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 23 | మనిషి జీవితంలో ఎన్నో సవాళ్లు. ప్రతి సమస్యా అతడిని రాటుదేలేలా చేస్తుంది. మరిన్ని పోరాటాలకు సరిపడా మనోబలాన్ని ఇస్తుంది. ఓటమికి భయపడుతూనో, సమస్యలకు వణికిపోతూనో కూర్చుంటే.. జీవితంలో నిలవలేం, గెలవలేం. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశం ఇదే.

Lakshman: What a tough time we had during Corona!

Chaitanya: Really a testing time for all of us.

Lakshman: Corona has eroded my spirit. I wanted to accomplish many things. The pandemic has prevented everything.

Chaitanya: I too have felt so. But both of us are wrong.

Lakshman: How?

Chaitanya: Look at Ramana, our friend.

Lakshman: What of him?

Chaitanya: We know how good he was at wandering and wasting his time.

Lakshman: Yes. ‘Boring’ was his catchword.

Chaitanya: Do you know what he did during the pandemic?

Lakshman: Did he break the lockdown rules?

Chaitanya: No. He made up his mind to learn a foreign language.

Lakshman: Great heavens! Which language?

Chaitanya: German. He took online lessons. He put his heart and soul into it.

Lakshman: Did he learn the language thoroughly?

Chaitanya:Yes. He became a confident speaker of German.

Lakshman: You mean he acquired a new skill.

Chaitanya: Yes. It was a feather in his cap. That fetched him a corporate job.

Lakshman: Corona has landed him a corporate job!

Chaitanya: He turned the tide in his favour. He was not pessimistic like us. He was optimistic.

Lakshman: How is a pessimist different from an optimist?

Chaitanya: An optimist sees an opportunity in every calamity. A pessimist sees a calamity in every opportunity.

Lakshman: A wonderful saying!

Chaitanya: He was dynamic, diligent, determined.

Lakshman: He brought his dormant power to the surface.

Chaitanya: We can take a cue from him.

Lakshman: You are right.

Chaitanya: He has proved many a thing.

Lakshman: To succeed is to swim against the tide.

Chaitanya: Circumstances should not control you. You should control your circumstances.

Lakshman: Your destiny is in your hands.

Chaitanya: Turn every adversity to your advantage.

Lakshman: Face the problems of life boldly. Donot run away from them.

Chaitanya: Sweet are the uses of adversity, as the saying goes.

Lakshman: Chaitu, you have inspired me like anything. I will set a goal and hit it.

Chaitanya: I too feel inspired in your company. I will become an achiever!

Sheik.. speare

Student A: Sir, you mentioned one Sheik in the last class.

Teacher: Sheik? What was the context?

Student B: You said Pir. You said you would tell us more about him in the next class.

Teacher: What was the topic? A history topic?

Student C: You were comparing him with & Kaladosa.

Teacher: My goodness, I was trying to compare Shakespeare to Kalidasa!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English | It never occurred to me

Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్‌లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ

“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్‌ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”

“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”

Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి

“Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు”

“Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు”

“Spoken English | మీరు చదివిన కథను మీ శైలిలో చెప్పేందుకు ట్రై చేయండి”