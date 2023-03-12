Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword

Spoken English Lesson 23 | మనిషి జీవితంలో ఎన్నో సవాళ్లు. ప్రతి సమస్యా అతడిని రాటుదేలేలా చేస్తుంది. మరిన్ని పోరాటాలకు సరిపడా మనోబలాన్ని ఇస్తుంది. ఓటమికి భయపడుతూనో, సమస్యలకు వణికిపోతూనో కూర్చుంటే.. జీవితంలో నిలవలేం, గెలవలేం. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశం ఇదే.
Lakshman: What a tough time we had during Corona!
Chaitanya: Really a testing time for all of us.
Lakshman: Corona has eroded my spirit. I wanted to accomplish many things. The pandemic has prevented everything.
Chaitanya: I too have felt so. But both of us are wrong.
Lakshman: How?
Chaitanya: Look at Ramana, our friend.
Lakshman: What of him?
Chaitanya: We know how good he was at wandering and wasting his time.
Lakshman: Yes. ‘Boring’ was his catchword.
Chaitanya: Do you know what he did during the pandemic?
Lakshman: Did he break the lockdown rules?
Chaitanya: No. He made up his mind to learn a foreign language.
Lakshman: Great heavens! Which language?
Chaitanya: German. He took online lessons. He put his heart and soul into it.
Lakshman: Did he learn the language thoroughly?
Chaitanya:Yes. He became a confident speaker of German.
Lakshman: You mean he acquired a new skill.
Chaitanya: Yes. It was a feather in his cap. That fetched him a corporate job.
Lakshman: Corona has landed him a corporate job!
Chaitanya: He turned the tide in his favour. He was not pessimistic like us. He was optimistic.
Lakshman: How is a pessimist different from an optimist?
Chaitanya: An optimist sees an opportunity in every calamity. A pessimist sees a calamity in every opportunity.
Lakshman: A wonderful saying!
Chaitanya: He was dynamic, diligent, determined.
Lakshman: He brought his dormant power to the surface.
Chaitanya: We can take a cue from him.
Lakshman: You are right.
Chaitanya: He has proved many a thing.
Lakshman: To succeed is to swim against the tide.
Chaitanya: Circumstances should not control you. You should control your circumstances.
Lakshman: Your destiny is in your hands.
Chaitanya: Turn every adversity to your advantage.
Lakshman: Face the problems of life boldly. Donot run away from them.
Chaitanya: Sweet are the uses of adversity, as the saying goes.
Lakshman: Chaitu, you have inspired me like anything. I will set a goal and hit it.
Chaitanya: I too feel inspired in your company. I will become an achiever!
Student A: Sir, you mentioned one Sheik in the last class.
Teacher: Sheik? What was the context?
Student B: You said Pir. You said you would tell us more about him in the next class.
Teacher: What was the topic? A history topic?
Student C: You were comparing him with & Kaladosa.
Teacher: My goodness, I was trying to compare Shakespeare to Kalidasa!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
