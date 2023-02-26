Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్‌లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ

Spoken English Lesson 21 | సామాన్యులు.. కనీస అవసరాలు తీర్చుకోవడానికి అప్పులు చేస్తారు. సంపన్నులు.. ఆస్తులు పెంచుకోవడానికి అప్పులు చేస్తారు. లోన్‌ యాప్స్‌ వేధింపులు తప్పించుకోలేని సగటు మనిషి ఉరితాడే సరైన మార్గమని భావిస్తాడు. అదే ఏ విజయ్‌ మాల్యానో అయితే విదేశాలకు చెక్కేస్తాడు. ఒకటా రెండా, రుణపురాణంలో అనేక అధ్యాయాలు. ఆ చర్చ ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో సాగితే..

February 26, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Suman: Very sorry to hear that Satyam is no more.

Vijay: I too feel the same way. He died a tragic death.

Suman: Why did he commit suicide?

Vijay: He was harassed and humiliated mercilessly.

Suman: By whom?

Vijay: By online money lenders. He had borrowed from a loan app company.

Suman:Was he so badly in need of money?

Vijay: Believe me, he was not hard pressed for money. He was leading a happy life.

Suman: Then why did he borrow at all?

Vijay: To buy a gold necklace.

Suman: To buy a gold necklace?

Vijay: His wife wanted a gold necklace. She insisted that he bought it for her birthday in three days.

Suman: I see.

Vijay: He pleaded with her to wait for a few months. But she was disgruntled.

Suman: Very bad.

Vijay: He didn’t want to make his wife unhappy. He decided to borrow the money.

Suman: How much did he borrow?

Vijay: He borrowed to the tune of one lakh rupees.

Suman: How did he plan to repay the loan?

Vijay: He repaid part amount and sought time to clear the balance.

Suman: Did they oblige?

Vijay: They demanded immediate payment. They threatened him. They blackmailed him. They circulated morphed photos of him on social media.

Suman: What mental torture!

Vijay: What is worse, they made calls to his friends and relatives.

Suman: So cruel. How did they react?

Vijay: Some of them expressed their concern for him. The others made fun of him. But none offered to help him with money.

Suman: People love money more than anything else.

Vijay: Satyam felt it was an insult added to injury.

Suman: What a pitiable plight he was in!

Vijay: He proposed to sell or pawn the gold necklace.

Suman: What did his wife say?

Vijay: She was reluctant to part with the prized possession.

Suman: How indifferent!

Vijay: He became despondent and got into depression. He took the extreme step of ending his life.

Vowel World..

Teacher: What is special about ‘abstemious’?

Student: Sparing or moderate in eating and drinking.

Teacher: No.

Student: Restraint, especially in the eating of food or drinking of alcohol.

Teacher: No. What is special about ‘abstemious’?

Student: Not doing things that give you pleasure.

Teacher: No. It is a word that contains all five vowel letters..a, e, i, o, u.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

