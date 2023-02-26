Spoken English Lesson 21 | సామాన్యులు.. కనీస అవసరాలు తీర్చుకోవడానికి అప్పులు చేస్తారు. సంపన్నులు.. ఆస్తులు పెంచుకోవడానికి అప్పులు చేస్తారు. లోన్ యాప్స్ వేధింపులు తప్పించుకోలేని సగటు మనిషి ఉరితాడే సరైన మార్గమని భావిస్తాడు. అదే ఏ విజయ్ మాల్యానో అయితే విదేశాలకు చెక్కేస్తాడు. ఒకటా రెండా, రుణపురాణంలో అనేక అధ్యాయాలు. ఆ చర్చ ఇంగ్లిష్లో సాగితే..
Suman: Very sorry to hear that Satyam is no more.
Vijay: I too feel the same way. He died a tragic death.
Suman: Why did he commit suicide?
Vijay: He was harassed and humiliated mercilessly.
Suman: By whom?
Vijay: By online money lenders. He had borrowed from a loan app company.
Suman:Was he so badly in need of money?
Vijay: Believe me, he was not hard pressed for money. He was leading a happy life.
Suman: Then why did he borrow at all?
Vijay: To buy a gold necklace.
Suman: To buy a gold necklace?
Vijay: His wife wanted a gold necklace. She insisted that he bought it for her birthday in three days.
Suman: I see.
Vijay: He pleaded with her to wait for a few months. But she was disgruntled.
Suman: Very bad.
Vijay: He didn’t want to make his wife unhappy. He decided to borrow the money.
Suman: How much did he borrow?
Vijay: He borrowed to the tune of one lakh rupees.
Suman: How did he plan to repay the loan?
Vijay: He repaid part amount and sought time to clear the balance.
Suman: Did they oblige?
Vijay: They demanded immediate payment. They threatened him. They blackmailed him. They circulated morphed photos of him on social media.
Suman: What mental torture!
Vijay: What is worse, they made calls to his friends and relatives.
Suman: So cruel. How did they react?
Vijay: Some of them expressed their concern for him. The others made fun of him. But none offered to help him with money.
Suman: People love money more than anything else.
Vijay: Satyam felt it was an insult added to injury.
Suman: What a pitiable plight he was in!
Vijay: He proposed to sell or pawn the gold necklace.
Suman: What did his wife say?
Vijay: She was reluctant to part with the prized possession.
Suman: How indifferent!
Vijay: He became despondent and got into depression. He took the extreme step of ending his life.
Vowel World..
Teacher: What is special about ‘abstemious’?
Student: Sparing or moderate in eating and drinking.
Teacher: No.
Student: Restraint, especially in the eating of food or drinking of alcohol.
Teacher: No. What is special about ‘abstemious’?
Student: Not doing things that give you pleasure.
Teacher: No. It is a word that contains all five vowel letters..a, e, i, o, u.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
