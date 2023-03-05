Spoken English | It never occurred to me

Spoken English Lesson 22 | శుభ్రత- పరిశుభ్రత ఎంత ముఖ్యమైన విషయం! ఎన్ని పుస్తకాల్లో చదువుకోలేదు. ఎన్ని డాక్యుమెంటరీలు చూడలేదు. ఎంతమంది నాయకుల ఉపన్యాసాల్లో వినలేదూ! కానీ మన దగ్గరికి వచ్చేసరికి ఎక్కడలేని బద్ధకం. దాన్ని కనుక వదిలించుకుంటే.. మన గది అద్దంలా మెరిసిపోతుంది. మన మనసూ మురిసిపోతుంది.

March 5, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Sujith: Hi Raju! How are you doing?

Raju: Hi Sujith! My mind is going to blow off.

Sujith: Seems you are searching for something.

Raju: Yes, I am. I’ve been searching for a paper for one hour.

Sujith: There’s such litter on your desk. Which paper?

Raju: It has two important addresses with phone numbers on it.

Sujith: Everything in your room is at sixes and sevens. Why don’t you clean it up?

Raju: I told my sister to do it. She hasn’t obliged. She says she has a fever.

Sujith: Look at the racks! So full of dust. Look at the desk. Littered with paper and junk.

Raju: I’m used to the dust and litter.

Sujith: Look at your clothes hanging there. The teacup on the table. How dirty they are! Can’t you keep your room tidy?

Raju: It never occurred to me.

Sujith: Fetch me a piece of cloth. I’ll clean the desk.

Raju: Here it is.

Sujith: Check all these papers. Sort out the important papers from the unimportant ones.

Raju: A good idea.

Sujith: I’ve piled the textbooks on this side. Your notebooks are next to the textbooks. Are you checking the papers?

Raju: Yes& I’ve got it! This is the paper I’ve been looking for.

Sujith: See how I’m going to dust the racks.

Raju: You’re my best friend!

Sujith: Let me soak your dirty clothes in soap water. Let’s wash them after an hour.

Raju: They’ll look nice.

Sujith: Go and wash your hair. It’s dirty and unkempt.

Raju: I’ll do that.

Sujith: How does the room look now?

Raju: Spick and span!

Sujith: How do you feel now?

Raju: Restful and relaxed!

Sujith:You must keep everything clean – your body, your belongings, your bed.

Raju: My sister is responsible for all this mess.

Sujith: Why do you blame your sister? Knowing full well that she is unwell. This is a filthy attitude on your part.

Raju: Do you mean my thinking is not clear?

Sujith: Yes. You must cleanse your mind just as you cleanse your body. You should remove all the clutter from your mind.

Raju: Sujith, you’re a sage! I now realise how important it’s to keep the body and mind clean.

Sujith: Cleanliness is next only to godliness, as the saying goes.

Navel.. novel

Kiran: I’ve acquired a new habit.

Saurabh: Congrats! May I know what it is?

Kiran: I’m reading navels these days.

Saurabh: Don’t do that. It’s a very bad habit!

Kiran: Bad habit? Are you wiser than my teacher who inspired me?

Saurabh: Your teacher would never inspire you to do such things.

Kiran: See this book I’m currently reading.

Saurabh: Mr. Sampath by R.K. Narayan. It’s a fantastic novel!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

