Pm Modi Pays Tribute To Heroes Of Indias Win Over Pakistan In 1971 War

Vijay Diwas | విజయ్‌ దివస్‌ సందర్భంగా అమర జవాన్లకు నివాళులు

Vijay Diwas | ఇవాళ దేశ చరిత్రలో మర్చిపోలేని రోజు. 1971 యుద్ధం (1971 War) లో భారత్ పాకిస్థాన్ (Pakistan) పై విజయం సాధించింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ (PM Modi), రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ తదితరులు యుద్ధంలో అమరులైన జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు.

December 16, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Vijay Diwas | ఇవాళ దేశ చరిత్రలో మర్చిపోలేని రోజు. 1971 యుద్ధం (1971 War) లో భారత్ పాకిస్థాన్ (Pakistan) పై విజయం సాధించింది. సరిగ్గా 52 ఏళ్ల క్రితం పాకిస్థాన్‌ నడ్డివిరిచి పాక్‌ నుంచి బంగ్లాదేశ్‌ (Bangladesh)కు విముక్తి కల్పించడంలో భారత సైన్యం కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. 1971లో తూర్పు పాకిస్థాన్‌లో మొదలైన స్వాతంత్య్ర పోరు భారత్‌-పాక్‌ మధ్య యుద్ధానికి దారి తీసింది. భారత సైన్యం పాక్‌ను ఓడించి, బంగ్లాదేశ్‌ అవతరణకు కారణమైంది. ఆ విజయానికి గుర్తుగా భారత్‌ ఏటా డిసెంబర్‌ 16న ‘విజయ్‌ దివస్‌’ (Vijay Diwas)ను నిర్వహిస్తుంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ (PM Modi), రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ తదితరులు యుద్ధంలో అమరులైన జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని నేషనల్ వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్ద రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, సహాయ మంత్రి అజయ్ భట్ పుష్పగుచ్ఛం ఉంచి నివాళులర్పించారు.

Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh laid wreath at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/Eq3J5z769a — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

#WATCH | J&K: Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division laid wreath at the Balidan Stambh in Jammu, on the occasion of #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/D9mKuGiQA8 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt lays wreath at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of #VijayDiwas Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. pic.twitter.com/4b38d8V1gY — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

#WATCH | West Bengal: Lt Gen RP Kalita, GoC-in-C of Eastern Command laid wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on the occasion of #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PeGHb2eaPe — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

Also Read..

Mumbai Indians | రోహిత్‌ స్థానంలోకి పాండ్యా‌.. ముంబై ఇండియన్స్‌కి ఊహించని షాకిచ్చిన నెటిజన్స్‌

Ratan Tata: ర‌త‌న్ టాటాను బెదిరించిన వ్య‌క్తిని గుర్తించిన పోలీసులు

Shelly Oberoi | ఢిల్లీ మేయర్‌ షెల్లీ ఒబెరాయ్ ఫేస్‌బుక్‌ పేజీ హాక్‌..