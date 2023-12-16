Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Pm Modi Pays Tribute To Heroes Of Indias Win Over Pakistan In 1971 War

Vijay Diwas | విజయ్‌ దివస్‌ సందర్భంగా అమర జవాన్లకు నివాళులు

Vijay Diwas | ఇవాళ దేశ చరిత్రలో మర్చిపోలేని రోజు. 1971 యుద్ధం (1971 War) లో భారత్ పాకిస్థాన్ (Pakistan) పై విజయం సాధించింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ (PM Modi), రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ తదితరులు యుద్ధంలో అమరులైన జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు.

Vijay Diwas | విజయ్‌ దివస్‌ సందర్భంగా అమర జవాన్లకు నివాళులు

Vijay Diwas | ఇవాళ దేశ చరిత్రలో మర్చిపోలేని రోజు. 1971 యుద్ధం (1971 War) లో భారత్ పాకిస్థాన్ (Pakistan) పై విజయం సాధించింది. సరిగ్గా 52 ఏళ్ల క్రితం పాకిస్థాన్‌ నడ్డివిరిచి పాక్‌ నుంచి బంగ్లాదేశ్‌ (Bangladesh)కు విముక్తి కల్పించడంలో భారత సైన్యం కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. 1971లో తూర్పు పాకిస్థాన్‌లో మొదలైన స్వాతంత్య్ర పోరు భారత్‌-పాక్‌ మధ్య యుద్ధానికి దారి తీసింది. భారత సైన్యం పాక్‌ను ఓడించి, బంగ్లాదేశ్‌ అవతరణకు కారణమైంది. ఆ విజయానికి గుర్తుగా భారత్‌ ఏటా డిసెంబర్‌ 16న ‘విజయ్‌ దివస్‌’ (Vijay Diwas)ను నిర్వహిస్తుంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధాని మోదీ (PM Modi), రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ తదితరులు యుద్ధంలో అమరులైన జవాన్లకు నివాళులర్పించారు. ఢిల్లీలోని నేషనల్ వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్ద రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌, సహాయ మంత్రి అజయ్ భట్ పుష్పగుచ్ఛం ఉంచి నివాళులర్పించారు.

Also Read..

Mumbai Indians | రోహిత్‌ స్థానంలోకి పాండ్యా‌.. ముంబై ఇండియన్స్‌కి ఊహించని షాకిచ్చిన నెటిజన్స్‌

Ratan Tata: ర‌త‌న్ టాటాను బెదిరించిన వ్య‌క్తిని గుర్తించిన పోలీసులు

Shelly Oberoi | ఢిల్లీ మేయర్‌ షెల్లీ ఒబెరాయ్ ఫేస్‌బుక్‌ పేజీ హాక్‌..

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు