Spoken English | మనిషికి గుర్తింపు రంగు, ఎత్తు బట్టి కాదు.. వ్యక్తిత్వం, సంస్కారం బట్టి వస్తుంది

Spoken English Lesson 48 |కొబ్బరి చెట్టు ఆకాశమంత ఎత్తుకు ఎదుగుతుంది. అదే తులసి మొక్క.. భూమికి జానెడైనా ఉండదు. అయినా తులసి మొక్కకే గౌరవం ఎక్కువ. ఒక మనిషికి రంగును బట్టో, ఎత్తును బట్టో గుర్తింపు రాదు. వ్యక్తిత్వం, నడవడిక, సంస్కారం, విద్య, వినయం.. అతనికి కొలమానాలు అవుతాయి. ఈ సత్యాన్ని గ్రహించకుండా.. ఎత్తు పెంచే మందుల కోసం, రంగునిచ్చే ఔషధాల కోసం వెంపర్లాడతారు చాలామంది. ఈ సంభాషణ సారాంశమూ ఇదే..

October 8, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Vijay: What are you reading so keenly?

Sandeep: My dream advertisement. I’m so lucky to come by this one.

Vijay:What’s it about? A job?

Sandeep: No, it isn’t. It’s about height.

Vijay:Height? Let me see it. & ‘Miracle golis to increase your height by six inches in six months!’

Sandeep: Isn’t it great? Isn’t it a godsend for me?

Vijay:Yes, for gullible fellows like you.

Sandeep: What’s wrong with it?

Vijay: You can’t grow taller by gulping some golis. It’s fake and false.

Sandeep: San, don’t press me down just when I’m trying to rise from &

Vijay: What’s up? Are you all right, Vij?

Sandeep: You can never know how inferior I’ve felt all these years.

Vijay: Why inferiority?

Sandeep: I’m so short. Unlike you and others who are tall, confident and happy.

Vijay: So you believe in the ad and dream of growing taller by taking some tablets!

Sandeep: That’s my only hope. A drowning man will clutch at a straw, as they say.

Vijay: What you need is not medicine. All you need is counselling.

Sandeep: Counselling?

Vijay: Do you have any idea of life and creation?

Sandeep: Philosophy?

Vijay: Every human being is unique. Everyone has value and a purpose.

Sandeep: Your spirituality is too much for me.

Vijay: I’m being practical and pragmatic. Have you seen the coconut tree?

Sandeep: Yes, of course.

Vijay: Have you seen the tulsi plant?

Sandeep: Yes, of course.

Vijay: Which of the two do you like more?

Sandeep: I like both equally.

Vijay: How?

Sandeep: The coconut tree for the coconuts it gives.

Vijay: And the tulsi plant?

Sandeep: It’s sacred, holy and healthful. I don’t step out of my home before paying it homage and putting its leaf on my tongue.

Vijay: Have you ever observed their tallness or shortness?

Sandeep: No!

Vijay: Have you ever deemed the tulsi inferior to the coconut tree?

Sandeep: But they are trees, not men and women.

Vijay: Don’t you learn a lesson here?

Sandeep: You’ve enlightened me. My motto, my mantra from now on is: Love thyself!

Boon or bone

Alekhya: God has given me a bone.

Sumithra: God has given me 206 bones.

Alekhya: He has given me the bone of contention.

Sumithra:I’m confused.

Alekhya: I’m always happy with what I have.

Sumithra:You’re mistaken.

Alekhya: But how?

Sumithra: It’s not bone but boon. Not contention but contentment.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

