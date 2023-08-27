Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు

Spoken English Lesson 43 | సమాజంలో రకరకాల వ్యక్తులు. కొందరు అంతర్ముఖులు. మరికొందరు బహిర్ముఖులు. కొందరు షాపింగ్ చేస్తారు. ఇంకొందరు విండో షాపింగ్కే పరిమితం అవుతారు. ఏది ఎలా ఉన్నా.. మనం సంఘజీవులం అని మాత్రం మరిచిపోకూడదు. ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు. ఈ సంభాషణ సారం ఇదే.
Raghuram: Hello! Good evening, sir!
Samuel: Very good evening, sir. You are &?
Raghuram: I have seen you somewhere.
Samuel: I too feel the same. Your face is quite familiar.
Raghuram: I don’t remember meeting you. Came shopping?
Samuel: Yes. And you?
Raghuram: I did some window shopping today.
Samuel: Pardon?
Raghuram: Just looked at the things in the shops. I didn’t intend to buy anything.
Samuel: Just browsing through the things at a shop. But why do you do so?
Raghuram: It’s my favourite pastime.
Samuel: Interesting!
Raghuram: What’s your favourite pastime?
Samuel: Watching YouTube videos. From morning till night, from Sunday through Saturday.
Raghuram: O you’re a video addict, then. Do you have many friends?
Samuel: I don’t mingle with people so readily.
Raghuram: O you’re an introvert, then.
Samuel: Are you an extrovert?
Raghuram: I’m both. I’m an ambivert.
Samuel: Is your window shopping over?
Raghuram: Yes. I’m heading home now.
Samuel: I’ll also go home.
Raghuram: Where do you live? How far is your house?
Samuel: About a kilometre from here. What about you?
Raghuram: Same distance from here& You’re walking towards the Vennela!
Samuel: Yes. From there I turn left, then right onto the second line.
Raghuram: Then?
Samuel: The third apartment is ours.
Raghuram: Third apartment? The Abode of Peace?
Samuel: Yes. I’ve been living there for four years.
Raghuram: Your flat number?
Samuel: 303. Yours?
Raghuram: 304. I’ve been living there for five years. We’re neighbours!
Sudhakar: How was the massage?
Giri: It was hot stone. Very relaxing.
Sudhakar: I can’t make it out.
Giri: My blood flow increased; the muscle stiffness decreased.
Sudhakar: Don’t confuse me. Was the Independence Day speech good or not?
Giri: You mean message? It was inspiring!
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
