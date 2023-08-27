Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Study-material Spoken English Course Part 43 By Ramakrishna Math Professor Mv Suryarao 2 2

Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు

Spoken English Lesson 43 | సమాజంలో రకరకాల వ్యక్తులు. కొందరు అంతర్ముఖులు. మరికొందరు బహిర్ముఖులు. కొందరు షాపింగ్‌ చేస్తారు. ఇంకొందరు విండో షాపింగ్‌కే పరిమితం అవుతారు. ఏది ఎలా ఉన్నా.. మనం సంఘజీవులం అని మాత్రం మరిచిపోకూడదు. ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు. ఈ సంభాషణ సారం ఇదే.

Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు

Spoken English Lesson 43 | సమాజంలో రకరకాల వ్యక్తులు. కొందరు అంతర్ముఖులు. మరికొందరు బహిర్ముఖులు. కొందరు షాపింగ్‌ చేస్తారు. ఇంకొందరు విండో షాపింగ్‌కే పరిమితం అవుతారు. ఏది ఎలా ఉన్నా.. మనం సంఘజీవులం అని మాత్రం మరిచిపోకూడదు. ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు. ఈ సంభాషణ సారం ఇదే.

Raghuram: Hello! Good evening, sir!
Samuel: Very good evening, sir. You are &?

Raghuram: I have seen you somewhere.
Samuel: I too feel the same. Your face is quite familiar.

Raghuram: I don’t remember meeting you. Came shopping?
Samuel: Yes. And you?

Raghuram: I did some window shopping today.
Samuel: Pardon?

Raghuram: Just looked at the things in the shops. I didn’t intend to buy anything.
Samuel: Just browsing through the things at a shop. But why do you do so?

Raghuram: It’s my favourite pastime.
Samuel: Interesting!

Raghuram: What’s your favourite pastime?
Samuel: Watching YouTube videos. From morning till night, from Sunday through Saturday.

Raghuram: O you’re a video addict, then. Do you have many friends?
Samuel: I don’t mingle with people so readily.

Raghuram: O you’re an introvert, then.
Samuel: Are you an extrovert?

Raghuram: I’m both. I’m an ambivert.
Samuel: Is your window shopping over?

Raghuram: Yes. I’m heading home now.
Samuel: I’ll also go home.

Raghuram: Where do you live? How far is your house?
Samuel: About a kilometre from here. What about you?

Raghuram: Same distance from here& You’re walking towards the Vennela!
Samuel: Yes. From there I turn left, then right onto the second line.

Raghuram: Then?
Samuel: The third apartment is ours.

Raghuram: Third apartment? The Abode of Peace?
Samuel: Yes. I’ve been living there for four years.

Raghuram: Your flat number?
Samuel: 303. Yours?

Raghuram:  304. I’ve been living there for five years. We’re neighbours!

మెసేజ్‌.. మసాజ్‌!

Sudhakar: How was the massage?
Giri: It was hot stone. Very relaxing.

Sudhakar: I can’t make it out.
Giri: My blood flow increased; the muscle stiffness decreased.

Sudhakar: Don’t confuse me. Was the Independence Day speech good or not?
Giri: You mean message? It was inspiring!

 

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్‌!

Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..

Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌ వస్తుంది!

Spoken English | ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఇంగ్లీష్‌లోనే

Spoken English | భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమమే లేదు

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు