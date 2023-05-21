Spoken English | భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమమే లేదు

Spoken English Lesson 31 |కథ అంటే.. కొంత నీతి, కాస్తంత హాస్యం, చివర్లో మెరుపు, అంతర్లీనంగా గొప్ప సందేశం. భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమం లేదు. చిన్న కథను తీసుకున్నా ఓ పాతిక పదాలు దొరుకుతాయి. వాటిని ఎలా ఉపయోగించాలో తెలుస్తుంది.

May 21, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Suma: Tell me a story, will you?

Saira: Sure, with pleasure. Shall I tell you a Panchatantra story?

Suma: Yes, please. I’m excited!

Saira: A monkey and a crocodile were good friends. The monkey lived in a tree by the bank of a river; the crocodile lived in the other side of the river.

Suma:Was it a mango tree?

Saira: It was a rose-apple tree. The monkey would pluck the fruits and drop them down. The crocodile would pick them up and eat.

Suma:There’s nothing like friendship in life. Sweet friendship! Above all differences!

Saira: The crocodile’s wife did not like their friendship. She wanted to break it by hook or by crook. In fact, she resolved to kill the monkey. She revealed her mind to her husband.

Suma: A testing time for the husband!

Saira: She commanded her husband to bring the monkey home on some pretext or the other.

Suma:Did he agree to that?

Saira: No. He was reluctant to take the monkey to his wife.

Suma: What did the lady crocodile do?

Saira: She pretended illness. She said she was going to die. The husband was scared.

Suma: Did the husband believe it?

Saira: She cited an imaginary doctor who said the only medicine to cure her was the monkey’s heart.

Suma: Did the husband believe it?

Saira: Yes, he believed it. He made up his mind to save his wife.

Suma: Did he invite the monkey to his home?

Saira: Yes, he did. And the monkey agreed to go with him.

Suma: Wasn’t the monkey afraid of water? How could he go in water?

Saira:The monkey would ride on the crocodile’s back.

Suma: Quite an adventure for the monkey!

Saira: Half way down the river, the crocodile started to go down in the water. The monkey suspected something fishy.

Suma: Really?

Saira: The crocodile revealed his mind he wanted to kill him for his wife’s sake. She would eat the monkey’s heart and get cured.

Suma: A heartless crocodile!

Saira: The monkey said he would gladly give his heart to the lady crocodile. Only he had left it in the tree.

Suma: A clever monkey!

Saira: The crocodile turned back, swam fast and reached the tree. The monkey jumped off the crocodile’s back and climbed up the tree.

Suma: What an escape from the jaws of death!

Saira: With time, even the best of our friends might turn into foes. We must shy away from them quickly and cleverly.

Lakshmi: Going for an evening walk?

Rupa: I’m going to the kindergarden.

Lakshmi: I know about kitchen garden, roof garden, back garden, front garden, cottage garden, shade garden, knot garden. I have never read or heard about kindergarden. Where is it?

Rupa: Very near from here. Both my kids are studying there.

Lakshmi: Oh my! You are going to the kindergarten!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

