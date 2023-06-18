Spoken English Lesson 33 | కలం, పుస్తకం.. సృజనకారుల పనిముట్లు. అక్షర జీవుల ఆలోచనలకు ఓ రూపమిచ్చేది కలమే. ఆ కలంలోని సిరాచుక్క వేయి మెదళ్లకు కదలిక. ఈ ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఆ విషయాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతున్నది.
Rahul:You were talking about an important letter? Did you get it?
Kumar: Do you mean to receive it?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: I got it yesterday.
Rahul: What a nice pen you have! Where did you get it?
Kumar: Do you mean where I bought it?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar:I got it from the Pen Corner.
Rahul: Will you please get me the same one?
Kumar: Do you mean to bring you a pen?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: I will get you one tomorrow.
Rahul: I’m sorry I could not attend your birthday party. Did you get angry with me?
Kumar: Do you mean become angry with you?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: I did not get angry with you.
Rahul: Sometimes you can’t keep your promise. Do you get me?
Kumar: Do you mean to understand you?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: No, I don’t get you.
Rahul: I was eager to attend your birthday party. But there was an emergency office meeting at the same time. I could not keep my word.
Kumar: I got it.
Rahul: Have you read this book? This is a bestseller.
Kumar: No, I haven’t read it.
Rahul: Would you like to read it? Shall I give it to you?
Kumar: I will read it and give it back to you in ten days.
Rahul: Ten days? I’ve got to return it to the library in three days.
Kumar: Do you mean you have an obligation to return it?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: I will read it some other time.
Rahul: Have you seen the movie everybody is talking about? Indeed an educative one! You can take your sister along as well.
Kumar: She is not interested in movies.
Rahul: You can get her to accompany you.
Kumar: Do you mean persuade her to accompany me?
Rahul: Yes.
Kumar: ‘Get’ has so many uses! I’ve learnt a lot from you. Thank you. Bye.
Rahul: It’s my pleasure. Let’s see some more uses of ‘get’ some other time. Bye.
Teacher:Here’s a puzzle for you. Ready?
Students: Yes, sir.
Teacher:‘Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs.’ Solve my puzzle.
Student 2:Sir, your box is too small to hold five dozen liquor jugs.
Teacher:No.
Student 3:Sir, you’re against liquor. You will not carry liquor jugs.
Teacher:No.
Student 4:We can’t solve your puzzle, sir.
Teacher: The sentence contains all the twenty-six letters of the English alphabet.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
