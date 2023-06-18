Spoken English | ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఇంగ్లీష్‌లోనే

Spoken English Lesson 33 | కలం, పుస్తకం.. సృజనకారుల పనిముట్లు. అక్షర జీవుల ఆలోచనలకు ఓ రూపమిచ్చేది కలమే. ఆ కలంలోని సిరాచుక్క వేయి మెదళ్లకు కదలిక. ఈ ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఆ విషయాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతున్నది.

June 18, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Rahul:You were talking about an important letter? Did you get it?

Kumar: Do you mean to receive it?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: I got it yesterday.

Rahul: What a nice pen you have! Where did you get it?

Kumar: Do you mean where I bought it?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar:I got it from the Pen Corner.

Rahul: Will you please get me the same one?

Kumar: Do you mean to bring you a pen?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: I will get you one tomorrow.

Rahul: I’m sorry I could not attend your birthday party. Did you get angry with me?

Kumar: Do you mean become angry with you?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: I did not get angry with you.

Rahul: Sometimes you can’t keep your promise. Do you get me?

Kumar: Do you mean to understand you?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: No, I don’t get you.

Rahul: I was eager to attend your birthday party. But there was an emergency office meeting at the same time. I could not keep my word.

Kumar: I got it.

Rahul: Have you read this book? This is a bestseller.

Kumar: No, I haven’t read it.

Rahul: Would you like to read it? Shall I give it to you?

Kumar: I will read it and give it back to you in ten days.

Rahul: Ten days? I’ve got to return it to the library in three days.

Kumar: Do you mean you have an obligation to return it?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: I will read it some other time.

Rahul: Have you seen the movie everybody is talking about? Indeed an educative one! You can take your sister along as well.

Kumar: She is not interested in movies.

Rahul: You can get her to accompany you.

Kumar: Do you mean persuade her to accompany me?

Rahul: Yes.

Kumar: ‘Get’ has so many uses! I’ve learnt a lot from you. Thank you. Bye.

Rahul: It’s my pleasure. Let’s see some more uses of ‘get’ some other time. Bye.

Twenty-six letters

Teacher:Here’s a puzzle for you. Ready?

Students: Yes, sir.

Teacher:‘Pack my box with five dozen liquor jugs.’ Solve my puzzle.

Student 2:Sir, your box is too small to hold five dozen liquor jugs.

Teacher:No.

Student 3:Sir, you’re against liquor. You will not carry liquor jugs.

Teacher:No.

Student 4:We can’t solve your puzzle, sir.

Teacher: The sentence contains all the twenty-six letters of the English alphabet.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

