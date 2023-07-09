Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌ వస్తుంది!

Spoken English Lesson 36 | రోజుకో యాపిల్‌ తింటే డాక్టర్‌ను దూరం పెట్టొచ్చు. తరచూ ఓ జామ ఆరగిస్తే ఔషధాల దుకాణానికి వెళ్లాల్సిన అవసరమే రాకపోవచ్చు. అరటి పండును గుటుక్కున మింగేస్తే.. రాళ్లను కూడా హరాయించుకోవచ్చు.

July 9, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 36 | రోజుకో యాపిల్‌ తింటే డాక్టర్‌ను దూరం పెట్టొచ్చు. తరచూ ఓ జామ ఆరగిస్తే ఔషధాల దుకాణానికి వెళ్లాల్సిన అవసరమే రాకపోవచ్చు. అరటి పండును గుటుక్కున మింగేస్తే.. రాళ్లను కూడా హరాయించుకోవచ్చు. అవును. ప్రతి పండులోనూ అపారమైన పోషక విలువలు ఉంటాయి. ఫలాలను ప్రేమించండి. నిండైన జీవితం గడపండి. మీ ఫ్రెండ్స్‌తోనూ ఈ విషయాలన్నీ చర్చించండి. ఇదీ అలాంటి సంభాషణే.

Aman: Happy breakfast time all of you! Welcome to the staff room, Hruday!

Hruday: Thank you, Aman!

Aman: No box, no packet? Only fruit?

Hruday: This is my breakfast.

Aman: Funny! I’m so curious, Hruday!

Hruday: About what?

Aman: Holding an apple in your left hand, a guava in your right.

Hruday: I eat the guava &

Aman: Eat the guava first and the apple next?

Hruday: No. I don’t eat the apple at all.

Aman: What?

Hruday: I eat the guava. I show off the apple.

Aman: So whacky and quirky!

Hruday: For you and the others may think I’m miserly, or thatI can’t afford apples.

Aman: I don’t get you.

Hruday: Guava is cheap fruit. Apple is costly. You may think I’m a saving buff.

Aman: But why do you prefer guava?

Hruday: The guava is the poor man’s apple. It’s not only cheaper but also more healthful.

Aman: How? I’m eager to know.

Hruday: The guava has more of calories, protein and fats. The apple has more of sugar and starch.

Aman: Quite revealing!

Hruday: The guava is rich in vitamins A and C.

Aman: Only vitamins A and C?

Hruday: No. It’s also rich in vitamin E, vitamin K, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6.

Aman: Don’t we get these in the apple?

Hruday: You get more of these in the guava.

Aman: You are so knowledgeable!

Hruday: Not only vitamins. The guava is also mineral-rich.

Aman: Like?

Hruday: Iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, copper, zinc and phosphorus.

Aman: But I have a nagging doubt.

Hruday: What’s it?

Aman: They say, An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Hruday: We can also say, A guava a day keeps ailment at bay.

Aman: You’re lovable, Hruday. But I don’t like one thing about you.

Hruday: May I know it?

Aman: Holding the apple in one hand while eating the guava with the other. Why this antic, excuse, show or whatever you may call it?

Hruday: I won’t repeat the apple show. Thank you for your amazing response. I feel encouraged and elated.

attitude

Satya: What’s the attitude of this mountain?

Arjun: Well, it says: Rain or shine,

Always am I fine;

Never do I complain

Of want or pain;

Though old, I’m young,

Forever bold and strong.

Satya: My dear poet, answer my question. What’s its height?

Arjun: O you mean altitude! It’s 19000 ft.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English | ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఇంగ్లీష్‌లోనే

Spoken English | భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమమే లేదు

“Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword”

Spoken English | It never occurred to me

Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్‌లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ

“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్‌ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”

“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”

Follow Us :









