Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌ వస్తుంది!

Aman: Happy breakfast time all of you! Welcome to the staff room, Hruday!
Hruday: Thank you, Aman!
Aman: No box, no packet? Only fruit?
Hruday: This is my breakfast.
Aman: Funny! I’m so curious, Hruday!
Hruday: About what?
Aman: Holding an apple in your left hand, a guava in your right.
Hruday: I eat the guava &
Aman: Eat the guava first and the apple next?
Hruday: No. I don’t eat the apple at all.
Aman: What?
Hruday: I eat the guava. I show off the apple.
Aman: So whacky and quirky!
Hruday: For you and the others may think I’m miserly, or thatI can’t afford apples.
Aman: I don’t get you.
Hruday: Guava is cheap fruit. Apple is costly. You may think I’m a saving buff.
Aman: But why do you prefer guava?
Hruday: The guava is the poor man’s apple. It’s not only cheaper but also more healthful.
Aman: How? I’m eager to know.
Hruday: The guava has more of calories, protein and fats. The apple has more of sugar and starch.
Aman: Quite revealing!
Hruday: The guava is rich in vitamins A and C.
Aman: Only vitamins A and C?
Hruday: No. It’s also rich in vitamin E, vitamin K, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6.
Aman: Don’t we get these in the apple?
Hruday: You get more of these in the guava.
Aman: You are so knowledgeable!
Hruday: Not only vitamins. The guava is also mineral-rich.
Aman: Like?
Hruday: Iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, copper, zinc and phosphorus.
Aman: But I have a nagging doubt.
Hruday: What’s it?
Aman: They say, An apple a day keeps the doctor away.
Hruday: We can also say, A guava a day keeps ailment at bay.
Aman: You’re lovable, Hruday. But I don’t like one thing about you.
Hruday: May I know it?
Aman: Holding the apple in one hand while eating the guava with the other. Why this antic, excuse, show or whatever you may call it?
Hruday: I won’t repeat the apple show. Thank you for your amazing response. I feel encouraged and elated.
Satya: What’s the attitude of this mountain?
Arjun: Well, it says: Rain or shine,
Always am I fine;
Never do I complain
Of want or pain;
Though old, I’m young,
Forever bold and strong.
Satya: My dear poet, answer my question. What’s its height?
Arjun: O you mean altitude! It’s 19000 ft.
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
