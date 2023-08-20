Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్‌!

Spoken English Lesson 42 | సామాజిక మాధ్యమాలు అణుబాంబు లాంటివి. ఆ వ్యసనానికి గురైతే.. ప్రపంచమే తెలియదు. స్నేహితుల్ని మరిచిపోతాం. బంధుత్వాల్ని పట్టించుకోం. చదువులు అటకెక్కుతాయి. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలోని మంచినే ఎంచుకుంటే.. అదో అవకాశాల సింహద్వారం. నేర్చుకున్నవాళ్లకు నేర్చుకున్నంత. ఈ సంభాషణ కూడా సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతున్నది.

August 20, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Abhiram: Hello! Buried your face in your mobile?

Rupesh: Just a minute, please. Be seated.Don’t disturb me.

Abhiram: Facebook or Insta?

Rupesh: Neither.

Abhiram: WhatsApp?

Rupesh:Not at all.

Abhiram: What’s it then?

Rupesh: YouTube& I’m free now. Come on, let’s talk.

Abhiram: Are you addicted. to social media, like some of our friends?

Rupesh: No. I’ve avoided the pitfall. I just watch YouTube. It has been an enlightening experience.

Abhiram: Don’t exaggerate. How can the net be enlightening? In my opinion, it is enticing and ensnaring!

Rupesh: It has taught me a great value,a great moral. It has opened my eyes.

Abhiram: But how?

Rupesh: You know that I sing, don’t you?

Abhiram: Yes. You’re a fantastic singer.

Rupesh: That compliment had got to my head.

Abhiram: You mean you became swollen-headed.

Rupesh: From being confident, I turned to be proud and even arrogant.

Abhiram: Smug? I never knew that.

Rupesh: I thought I was the best singer in the world.

Abhiram: You say you were conceited?

Rupesh: I came across a video a few days ago. I was bowled over by the talent of the singer.

Abhiram: A better singer than you? More talented than you?

Rupesh: I opened my eyes. I realised there are other talented singers in the world.

Abhiram: From being proud as a peacock, you became self-critical!

Rupesh:To my surprise, I started exploring. I watched other singers, one by one.

Abhiram: You must have watched a good number of videos.

Rupesh:Yes. A dozen videos I have already watched.

Abhiram: Are there no more similar videos?

Rupesh: But there are scores of singers to be watched on YouTube. Only it’s time-consuming. But I will watch them. They are so inspiring.

Abhiram: What a transformation in you?

Rupesh: I’m now unpretentious and unassuming.

Abhiram: So down-to-earth!

Rupesh: Yes. YouTube has turned me into a humble and modest man.

Abhiram: A highly talented but humble artiste!

peepul trees

Scholar: How many people are there in this garden?

Gardener: I’ve not counted.

Scholar: Don’t you keep a register?

Gardener: In the mornings there are about fifty. In the evenings there are about 300.

Scholar: What? Do your trees go out and come in?

Gardener: What trees?

Scholar: People trees I’m asking about.

Gardener: Dear scholar! They are peepul trees. There are 15 of them in our garden.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

