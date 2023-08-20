Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్‌!

Spoken English Lesson 42 | సామాజిక మాధ్యమాలు అణుబాంబు లాంటివి. ఆ వ్యసనానికి గురైతే.. ప్రపంచమే తెలియదు. స్నేహితుల్ని మరిచిపోతాం. బంధుత్వాల్ని పట్టించుకోం. చదువులు అటకెక్కుతాయి. సోషల్ మీడియాలోని మంచినే ఎంచుకుంటే.. అదో అవకాశాల సింహద్వారం. నేర్చుకున్నవాళ్లకు నేర్చుకున్నంత. ఈ సంభాషణ కూడా సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతున్నది.
Abhiram: Hello! Buried your face in your mobile?
Rupesh: Just a minute, please. Be seated.Don’t disturb me.
Abhiram: Facebook or Insta?
Rupesh: Neither.
Abhiram: WhatsApp?
Rupesh:Not at all.
Abhiram: What’s it then?
Rupesh: YouTube& I’m free now. Come on, let’s talk.
Abhiram: Are you addicted. to social media, like some of our friends?
Rupesh: No. I’ve avoided the pitfall. I just watch YouTube. It has been an enlightening experience.
Abhiram: Don’t exaggerate. How can the net be enlightening? In my opinion, it is enticing and ensnaring!
Rupesh: It has taught me a great value,a great moral. It has opened my eyes.
Abhiram: But how?
Rupesh: You know that I sing, don’t you?
Abhiram: Yes. You’re a fantastic singer.
Rupesh: That compliment had got to my head.
Abhiram: You mean you became swollen-headed.
Rupesh: From being confident, I turned to be proud and even arrogant.
Abhiram: Smug? I never knew that.
Rupesh: I thought I was the best singer in the world.
Abhiram: You say you were conceited?
Rupesh: I came across a video a few days ago. I was bowled over by the talent of the singer.
Abhiram: A better singer than you? More talented than you?
Rupesh: I opened my eyes. I realised there are other talented singers in the world.
Abhiram: From being proud as a peacock, you became self-critical!
Rupesh:To my surprise, I started exploring. I watched other singers, one by one.
Abhiram: You must have watched a good number of videos.
Rupesh:Yes. A dozen videos I have already watched.
Abhiram: Are there no more similar videos?
Rupesh: But there are scores of singers to be watched on YouTube. Only it’s time-consuming. But I will watch them. They are so inspiring.
Abhiram: What a transformation in you?
Rupesh: I’m now unpretentious and unassuming.
Abhiram: So down-to-earth!
Rupesh: Yes. YouTube has turned me into a humble and modest man.
Abhiram: A highly talented but humble artiste!
Scholar: How many people are there in this garden?
Gardener: I’ve not counted.
Scholar: Don’t you keep a register?
Gardener: In the mornings there are about fifty. In the evenings there are about 300.
Scholar: What? Do your trees go out and come in?
Gardener: What trees?
Scholar: People trees I’m asking about.
Gardener: Dear scholar! They are peepul trees. There are 15 of them in our garden.
