Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..

Spoken English Lesson 39 | మంచి మందిలో, చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పమన్నారు. స్నేహితుల విషయంలో ఈ మాట అతికినట్టు సరిపోతుంది. నేస్తం దారితప్పుతున్న ఛాయలు కనిపించగానే.. నయానో భయానో దారికి తెచ్చుకోవాలి. వ్యసనాల తీవ్రత ఎలా ఉంటుందో కళ్లకు కట్టాలి. మంచివైపు లాక్కురావాలి. అదీ మిత్రధర్మం.
Anand: How do you do? Long time, no see.
Raghu: How do you do? I was about to say the same to you.
Anand: Going somewhere on important work? Do I disturb you?
Raghu: Not at all. This is bar time for me.
Anand: Bar time?
Raghu: Yes.Would you like to come
with me?
Anand: Where?
Raghu: Why, to the bar, of course.
Anand: What for?
Raghu: Don’t be so naive. Why does one go to a bar?
Anand: Hmm.
Raghu: Don’t you drink?
Anand: Drink what?
Raghu: Drink what? I don’t mean coconut water or milk. I mean beer and alcohol.
Anand: I’m sorry, I don’t drink beer or alcohol.
Raghu: You’re old fashioned. I’m sorry to say so.
Anand: If that is your impression of me, I’m sorry. I’m modern in my own right.
Raghu: If you were modern, you would drink.
Anand: Last time we met you were quite different decent, dignified, discreet.
Raghu: Do I look different now?
Anand: When did you take to boozing?
Raghu: I happened to meet two young fellows two months ago. I made friends with them. We three are very close friends now.
Anand: Bosom friends?
Raghu: They pulled me out of my backwardness and darkness.
Anand: How?
Raghu: It is they who taught me how to be modern and enjoy life.
Anand: I too know how to enjoy life. Keeping good health and eating delicious food.
Raghu: No drinking?
Anand: What can I enjoy when my organs are gone?
Raghu: What has drinking to do with your organs?
Anand: Don’t be foolish. You may lose your liver or lungs or kidneys or heart. You may lose any or all of these, slowly but surely.
Raghu: Well, the bar is beckoning. Time for me to go in. You can preach me tomorrow.
Anand: I don’t intend to preach you.
Obsolete truth
Lawyer: Has he stolen your bike?
Witness: Yes, sir. He’s the person who stole the bike.
Lawyer: Are you telling the truth?
Witness: Yes, sir. Obsolete truth.
Lawyer: Note this point, my lord! It’s no longer the truth.
Judge: Are you telling the truth?
Witness: Yes, sir. Complete, total truth.
Judge: You mean absolute truth!
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
