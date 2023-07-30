Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..

Spoken English Lesson 39 | మంచి మందిలో, చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పమన్నారు. స్నేహితుల విషయంలో ఈ మాట అతికినట్టు సరిపోతుంది. నేస్తం దారితప్పుతున్న ఛాయలు కనిపించగానే.. నయానో భయానో దారికి తెచ్చుకోవాలి. వ్యసనాల తీవ్రత ఎలా ఉంటుందో కళ్లకు కట్టాలి. మంచివైపు లాక్కురావాలి. అదీ మిత్రధర్మం.

July 30, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 39 | మంచి మందిలో, చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పమన్నారు. స్నేహితుల విషయంలో ఈ మాట అతికినట్టు సరిపోతుంది. నేస్తం దారితప్పుతున్న ఛాయలు కనిపించగానే.. నయానో భయానో దారికి తెచ్చుకోవాలి. వ్యసనాల తీవ్రత ఎలా ఉంటుందో కళ్లకు కట్టాలి. మంచివైపు లాక్కురావాలి. అదీ మిత్రధర్మం.

Anand: How do you do? Long time, no see.

Raghu: How do you do? I was about to say the same to you.

Anand: Going somewhere on important work? Do I disturb you?

Raghu: Not at all. This is bar time for me.

Anand: Bar time?

Raghu: Yes.Would you like to come

with me?

Anand: Where?

Raghu: Why, to the bar, of course.

Anand: What for?

Raghu: Don’t be so naive. Why does one go to a bar?

Anand: Hmm.

Raghu: Don’t you drink?

Anand: Drink what?

Raghu: Drink what? I don’t mean coconut water or milk. I mean beer and alcohol.

Anand: I’m sorry, I don’t drink beer or alcohol.

Raghu: You’re old fashioned. I’m sorry to say so.

Anand: If that is your impression of me, I’m sorry. I’m modern in my own right.

Raghu: If you were modern, you would drink.

Anand: Last time we met you were quite different decent, dignified, discreet.

Raghu: Do I look different now?

Anand: When did you take to boozing?

Raghu: I happened to meet two young fellows two months ago. I made friends with them. We three are very close friends now.

Anand: Bosom friends?

Raghu: They pulled me out of my backwardness and darkness.

Anand: How?

Raghu: It is they who taught me how to be modern and enjoy life.

Anand: I too know how to enjoy life. Keeping good health and eating delicious food.

Raghu: No drinking?

Anand: What can I enjoy when my organs are gone?

Raghu: What has drinking to do with your organs?

Anand: Don’t be foolish. You may lose your liver or lungs or kidneys or heart. You may lose any or all of these, slowly but surely.

Raghu: Well, the bar is beckoning. Time for me to go in. You can preach me tomorrow.

Anand: I don’t intend to preach you.

Obsolete truth

Lawyer: Has he stolen your bike?

Witness: Yes, sir. He’s the person who stole the bike.

Lawyer: Are you telling the truth?

Witness: Yes, sir. Obsolete truth.

Lawyer: Note this point, my lord! It’s no longer the truth.

Judge: Are you telling the truth?

Witness: Yes, sir. Complete, total truth.

Judge: You mean absolute truth!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌ వస్తుంది!

Spoken English | ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఇంగ్లీష్‌లోనే

Spoken English | భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమమే లేదు

“Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword”

Spoken English | It never occurred to me

Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్‌లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ

“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్‌ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”