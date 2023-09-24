Spoken English | మన విజయాలకు మనమే విధాతలం

Spoken English Lesson 46 |మన జీవితాలకు మనమే నిర్మాతలం. మన విజయాలకు మనమే విధాతలం. మన పతనానికి మనమే ముద్దాయిలం. విజేతల ఆత్మకథల నిండా ఇలాంటి ఉదాహరణలే. పరాజితుల ఫెయిల్యూర్‌ స్టోరీస్‌ హెచ్చరించేదీ స్వయంకృతాపరాధాల గురించే. ఈ ఇద్దరూ చర్చిస్తున్నది కూడా విధి ఆడే వింతనాటకం గురించే.

September 24, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 46 |మన జీవితాలకు మనమే నిర్మాతలం. మన విజయాలకు మనమే విధాతలం. మన పతనానికి మనమే ముద్దాయిలం. విజేతల ఆత్మకథల నిండా ఇలాంటి ఉదాహరణలే. పరాజితుల ఫెయిల్యూర్‌ స్టోరీస్‌ హెచ్చరించేదీ స్వయంకృతాపరాధాల గురించే. ఈ ఇద్దరూ చర్చిస్తున్నది కూడా విధి ఆడే వింతనాటకం గురించే.

Sujith: You are Madan, if I am not wrong.

Madan: Yes& O Sujith! What a surprise!

Sujith: So unexpected. I’m overwhelmed with joy to see you after &

Madan: After nine years. I can’t believe this meeting.

Sujith: How are you? What are you?

Madan: Fine. I’m an event organizer. Started my own firm. Quite independent. By the by, what are you?

Sujith: I’m a tourist guide. Doing well. Enjoying my work.

Madan: Have you been in touch with our classmates?

Sujith: Met two of them recently. Hope you remember Amol and Dhruv.

Madan: Yes. How can we ever forget those two fellows. Amol was such a good student.

Sujith: He was so good at studies. Very active in extracurriculars, and proactive in the union activities.

Madan: So good at kho and shuttle. Where is he now and what is he doing?

Sujith: Just smoking and drinking and gambling.

Madan: O my God! I can’t believe it. Could we have expected such a downturn of him?

Sujith: We don’t know what had happened to him. Such a promising lad turned into a hopeless person.

Madan: He and Dhruv were close to each other. Dhruv was an indolent, irresponsible, irregular, undisciplined student.

Sujith: Dhruv is now leading a decent life. Has a good job. Married, has a child. Leading a happy life.

Madan: Glad to hear about Dhruv. Does he know about his friend Amol?

Sujith: It’s he who told me that Amol was a victim of jilted love.

Madan: Really?

Sujith: Amol never shared his thoughts and feelings with anybody. Sought nobody’s advice. Slowly slipped into depression and took to vices.

Madan: How important to share your thoughts and feelings, your fears and apprehensions with near and dear ones, with your well-wishers!

Sujith: But see the irony. Amol’s change from good to bad, and Dhruv’s change from bad to good. Isn’t it paradoxical?

Madan: Yes, the change in them is quite strange. Fate is inescapable.

Sujith: What fate? Your fate is in your hands.

Madan: Is it your conviction?

Sujith: Yes. You can make or mar your future. Your destiny is not in the stars; it’s in your mind. Nor is it on your palms; it is in your hands.

Lunch.. launch

Ganesh: What is the lunch time?

Bhim: 1 pm.

Ganesh: No, it’s 7.30 am.

Bhim: I’ve never seen or known anyone having lunch at 7.30 am!

Ganesh: My dear Mr Bright! I’m talking about the satellite lunch time.

Bhim: You mean the satellite launch time?

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు

Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్‌!

Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..

Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌ వస్తుంది!