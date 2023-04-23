Spoken English | నచ్చిన రుచుల గురించి సంభాషిస్తేనే భాషా పరిజ్ఞానం పెరుగుతుంది

Spoken English Lesson 28 | రకరకాల రుచులు, వింతవింత వంటకాలు! ఏ పదార్థం గురించి మొదలుపెట్టినా.. అదో పెద్ద ఉపన్యాసమే అవుతుంది. ఆ ఘుమఘుమల్ని, ఆ తీయదనాన్ని వర్ణిస్తూపోతే మహాగ్రంథమై కూర్చుంటుంది. రుచుల గురించి సంభాషణ అంటేనే.. కొత్త పదాల ఆవకాయ జాడీ లాంటిది. మిత్రులతో పంచుకోండి, భాషా పరిజ్ఞానం పెంచుకోండి.

April 23, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Sunil: Have you had your break fast?

Balram: No. What about you?

Sunil: I’m going to have it.

Balram: At your favourite Ruchi Hotel?

Sunil: Obviously. Where else do you get such fantastic dishes?

Balram: Of course the dishes are delicious.

Sunil: For delicious dishes, it is the ultimate destination.

Balram: For appetizing, mouth-watering dishes.

Sunil: For yummy, delectable idli the place has no parallel.

Balram: And the sambar &

Sunil: What flavourful, nectareous sambar!

Balram: Poori &…

Sunil: You can never know the secret recipe of such palatable, succulent poori.

Balram: Dosa &

Sunil: At no other place can we find dosa more luscious and savoury!

Balram: I had a funny experience yesterday.

Sunil: What?

Balram: The hotel owner’s son is my friend’s friend. I happened to meet him yesterday.

Sunil: So pleasurable!

Balram: He took me into the kitchen. It was so nauseating.

Sunil: Really?

Balram: The floor was grimy, dusty and muddy.

Sunil: My God!

Balram: The walls were filthy, smeary and sooty. The ceiling was mouldy.

Sunil: I can understand.

Balram: There was a stained, grubby pan on a greasy, muddy stove.

Sunil: So bad!

Balram: One man in dirty clothes and with unkempt hair was stirring the batter with his bare hand. He was smoking.

Sunil: I don’t think you’re exaggerating.

Balram: The clumsy cook wiped the pan with an awful broom before he spread the batter.

Sunil: I can’t bear it.

Balram: I wondered how you and I had eaten at the hotel so frequently.

Sunil: Did your friend’s friend offer you anything to eat there?

Balram: He did offer but I made an excuse and slipped away.

Sunil: Will you never again eat there?

Balram: I relished the stuff there till I saw the kitchen. Having seen the kitchen, I swear not to eat there again.

Sunil:Ignorance is bliss!

Simplicity!

Husband: Dear, I’ll take you to the city of happiness. Can you guess?

Wife: Hitech City?

Husband: No.

Wife: Pink City? Blue City?

Husband: No.

Wife: City of Joy? City of Temples?

Husband: No. Simplicity!

Wife: Go alone. I’m not coming.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

