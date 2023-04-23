Spoken English | నచ్చిన రుచుల గురించి సంభాషిస్తేనే భాషా పరిజ్ఞానం పెరుగుతుంది

Spoken English Lesson 28 | రకరకాల రుచులు, వింతవింత వంటకాలు! ఏ పదార్థం గురించి మొదలుపెట్టినా.. అదో పెద్ద ఉపన్యాసమే అవుతుంది. ఆ ఘుమఘుమల్ని, ఆ తీయదనాన్ని వర్ణిస్తూపోతే మహాగ్రంథమై కూర్చుంటుంది. రుచుల గురించి సంభాషణ అంటేనే.. కొత్త పదాల ఆవకాయ జాడీ లాంటిది. మిత్రులతో పంచుకోండి, భాషా పరిజ్ఞానం పెంచుకోండి.
Sunil: Have you had your break fast?
Balram: No. What about you?
Sunil: I’m going to have it.
Balram: At your favourite Ruchi Hotel?
Sunil: Obviously. Where else do you get such fantastic dishes?
Balram: Of course the dishes are delicious.
Sunil: For delicious dishes, it is the ultimate destination.
Balram: For appetizing, mouth-watering dishes.
Sunil: For yummy, delectable idli the place has no parallel.
Balram: And the sambar &
Sunil: What flavourful, nectareous sambar!
Balram: Poori &…
Sunil: You can never know the secret recipe of such palatable, succulent poori.
Balram: Dosa &
Sunil: At no other place can we find dosa more luscious and savoury!
Balram: I had a funny experience yesterday.
Sunil: What?
Balram: The hotel owner’s son is my friend’s friend. I happened to meet him yesterday.
Sunil: So pleasurable!
Balram: He took me into the kitchen. It was so nauseating.
Sunil: Really?
Balram: The floor was grimy, dusty and muddy.
Sunil: My God!
Balram: The walls were filthy, smeary and sooty. The ceiling was mouldy.
Sunil: I can understand.
Balram: There was a stained, grubby pan on a greasy, muddy stove.
Sunil: So bad!
Balram: One man in dirty clothes and with unkempt hair was stirring the batter with his bare hand. He was smoking.
Sunil: I don’t think you’re exaggerating.
Balram: The clumsy cook wiped the pan with an awful broom before he spread the batter.
Sunil: I can’t bear it.
Balram: I wondered how you and I had eaten at the hotel so frequently.
Sunil: Did your friend’s friend offer you anything to eat there?
Balram: He did offer but I made an excuse and slipped away.
Sunil: Will you never again eat there?
Balram: I relished the stuff there till I saw the kitchen. Having seen the kitchen, I swear not to eat there again.
Sunil:Ignorance is bliss!
Husband: Dear, I’ll take you to the city of happiness. Can you guess?
Wife: Hitech City?
Husband: No.
Wife: Pink City? Blue City?
Husband: No.
Wife: City of Joy? City of Temples?
Husband: No. Simplicity!
Wife: Go alone. I’m not coming.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
