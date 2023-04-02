Spoken English | You’ve done a wise thing

Spoken English Lesson 25 | మంచి స్నేహితుడిని నీరెండతో పోలుస్తాడు భర్తృహరి. అతని ప్రభావం అపారం. అనంతం కూడా. ఓ మంచి స్నేహితుడిని కోల్పోతే.. ఆ లోటు భర్తీ చేసుకోలేనిది. ఇద్దరి మధ్యా చిన్నచిన్న అపార్థాలు తలెత్తితే తొలగించుకోవాలి. ఒకటిరెండు భేదాభిప్రాయాలు పొడసూపితే.. ఒడుపుగా సరిచేసుకోవాలి. ఇలాంటి అనేకానేక మంచి విషయాలు ఈ సంభాషణలో ఉన్నాయి.
Suma: I don’t understand why even one’s close friends turn selfish.
Saira: That’s true of shallow people.
Suma: Friends are unpredictable, aren’t they?
Saira: True friends are always steadfast. Has anything unpleasant happened?
Suma: You know Suneeta, my senior at college. I’m sorry for her.
Saira: What’s the matter?
Suma: All her people have left her in the lurch. She’s now alone and has nobody to look after her.
Saira: That’s awful.
Suma: What is worse, she’s not been in good health for about a fortnight.
Saira: Has she seen the doctor?
Suma: Yes. The doctor hinted at a costly, long-term treatment.
Saira: How’s she going to cope with it?
Suma: She called up her friend Numi. She’s one of her three best friends as Suneeta would often describe them. She told her about her plight.
Saira: Did her friend respond well?
Suma: Numi said she could not come
to see her.
Saira: Is she also not feeling well?
Suma: She has important functions to attend.
Saira: Then?
Suma: She called up Sapna.
Saira: What was the response?
Suma: Sapna said she was busy with her friend’s wedding arrangements.
Saira: So disappointing to your friend.
Suma: She called up Prushna.
Saira: What was her excuse?
Suma: Prushna said her daughter had exams. She could not leave home for the next fifteen days.
Saira: Faithful friends are rare. Fair weather friends are ubiquitous.
Suma: You can’t imagine how close they were with Suneeta. The four friends would often discuss money, movies and matrimony. They used to enjoy themselves like anything.
Saira: You’d better go to Suneeta and &
Suma: I did go. I met her yesterday. And she broke into tears on seeing me.
Saira: You’ve done a wise thing.
Suma: I offered to give her money. I assured that I would put her up at my place and look after her.
Saira: How kind you are! That reveals your good nature. By the by, you can count on my help also.
Suma: She said, You are my real friend, Suma. I’m proud of you.
Saira: I am proud of you, too. ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed!’
Jani: What’s your favourite dish?
Ranga: Chap ku.
Jani: What’s that?
Ranga: Don’t you know?
Jani: I’ve never seen or eaten it.
Ranga: You say ‘How’re you, bro? How’s your sis?’ What do you mean by it?
Jani: I mean ‘How’re you, brother? How’s your sister?’
Ranga: By chap ku, I mean chapati and kurma.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
