Spoken English | You’ve done a wise thing

Spoken English Lesson 25 | మంచి స్నేహితుడిని నీరెండతో పోలుస్తాడు భర్తృహరి. అతని ప్రభావం అపారం. అనంతం కూడా. ఓ మంచి స్నేహితుడిని కోల్పోతే.. ఆ లోటు భర్తీ చేసుకోలేనిది. ఇద్దరి మధ్యా చిన్నచిన్న అపార్థాలు తలెత్తితే తొలగించుకోవాలి. ఒకటిరెండు భేదాభిప్రాయాలు పొడసూపితే.. ఒడుపుగా సరిచేసుకోవాలి. ఇలాంటి అనేకానేక మంచి విషయాలు ఈ సంభాషణలో ఉన్నాయి.

April 2, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 25 | మంచి స్నేహితుడిని నీరెండతో పోలుస్తాడు భర్తృహరి. అతని ప్రభావం అపారం. అనంతం కూడా. ఓ మంచి స్నేహితుడిని కోల్పోతే.. ఆ లోటు భర్తీ చేసుకోలేనిది. ఇద్దరి మధ్యా చిన్నచిన్న అపార్థాలు తలెత్తితే తొలగించుకోవాలి. ఒకటిరెండు భేదాభిప్రాయాలు పొడసూపితే.. ఒడుపుగా సరిచేసుకోవాలి. ఇలాంటి అనేకానేక మంచి విషయాలు ఈ సంభాషణలో ఉన్నాయి.

Suma: I don’t understand why even one’s close friends turn selfish.

Saira: That’s true of shallow people.

Suma: Friends are unpredictable, aren’t they?

Saira: True friends are always steadfast. Has anything unpleasant happened?

Suma: You know Suneeta, my senior at college. I’m sorry for her.

Saira: What’s the matter?

Suma: All her people have left her in the lurch. She’s now alone and has nobody to look after her.

Saira: That’s awful.

Suma: What is worse, she’s not been in good health for about a fortnight.

Saira: Has she seen the doctor?

Suma: Yes. The doctor hinted at a costly, long-term treatment.

Saira: How’s she going to cope with it?

Suma: She called up her friend Numi. She’s one of her three best friends as Suneeta would often describe them. She told her about her plight.

Saira: Did her friend respond well?

Suma: Numi said she could not come

to see her.

Saira: Is she also not feeling well?

Suma: She has important functions to attend.

Saira: Then?

Suma: She called up Sapna.

Saira: What was the response?

Suma: Sapna said she was busy with her friend’s wedding arrangements.

Saira: So disappointing to your friend.

Suma: She called up Prushna.

Saira: What was her excuse?

Suma: Prushna said her daughter had exams. She could not leave home for the next fifteen days.

Saira: Faithful friends are rare. Fair weather friends are ubiquitous.

Suma: You can’t imagine how close they were with Suneeta. The four friends would often discuss money, movies and matrimony. They used to enjoy themselves like anything.

Saira: You’d better go to Suneeta and &

Suma: I did go. I met her yesterday. And she broke into tears on seeing me.

Saira: You’ve done a wise thing.

Suma: I offered to give her money. I assured that I would put her up at my place and look after her.

Saira: How kind you are! That reveals your good nature. By the by, you can count on my help also.

Suma: She said, You are my real friend, Suma. I’m proud of you.

Saira: I am proud of you, too. ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed!’

Chap ku

Jani: What’s your favourite dish?

Ranga: Chap ku.

Jani: What’s that?

Ranga: Don’t you know?

Jani: I’ve never seen or eaten it.

Ranga: You say ‘How’re you, bro? How’s your sis?’ What do you mean by it?

Jani: I mean ‘How’re you, brother? How’s your sister?’

Ranga: By chap ku, I mean chapati and kurma.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

Read More :

“Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword”

Spoken English | It never occurred to me

Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్‌లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ

“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్‌ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”

“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”

Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి

“Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు”

“Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు”

Follow Us :









