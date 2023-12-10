Spoken English Lesson 55 | కళల గురించి మాట్లాడటమే ఓ గొప్ప సంస్కారం

Spoken English Lesson 55 | కవిత్వం క్యాన్వాస్ లేని వర్ణచిత్రం అయితే.. వర్ణచిత్రం అక్షరాలకు అతీతమైన కవిత్వం! ఆకాశంలోని నిర్మలత్వం, సముద్రంలోని గాంభీర్యం, మట్టిలోని సహజ పరిమళం చిత్రపటంలో కనిపిస్తాయి. చిత్రకారుడి మనోభావాలను వినిపిస్తాయి. కళల గురించి మాట్లాడటమే ఓ గొప్ప సంస్కారం. అలాంటి సువాసనలే ఈ సంభాషణలో గుబాళిస్తున్నాయి.
Saira: What are you gazing at?
Suma: See the painting on the canvas. Isn’t it mesmerising?
Saira: Awe-inspiring! The red and gold above the horizon. The chiaroscuro, the colour scheme, the depth!
Suma: The rising sun &
Saira: Can we imagine light and life without the sun?
Suma: How old is this phenomenon of sunrise?
Saira: From time immemorial. Since the dawn of creation. It will go on for all eternity.
Suma: No respite in all these years!
Saira: For millions and millions of years the sun has risen and set regularly and punctually.
Suma: See the sea. How grand it is!
Saira: : Fathomless and endless. The unfathomable depth and the vast expanse of the sea is breathtaking and mind boggling.
Suma: Will it never diminish?
Saira: : Can we pump the ocean dry? Just as &
Suma: You’re a poet!
Saira: Just as we can’t know everything about the universe. Knowledge is as deep and as vast as the sea.
Suma: See how beautifully the artist has painted the waves!
Saira: Yes, rising and falling waves.
Suma: The waves rise and fall, don’t they?
Saira: The waves fall only to rise again.
Suma: Any symbolism?
Saira: : When we fail,we shouldn’t lose hope. We must raise ourselves again.
Suma: The quality of a successful person!
Saira: : Yes. Patience, perseverance, practice bring us success.
Suma: Look at the birds. I feel like saying something &
Saira: They are flying. Singing as they fly and flying as they sing.They are enjoying freedom and happiness.
Suma: : Can’t we enjoy such freedom and happiness?
Saira: No. Our freedom is tainted with fear; our joy is mixed with sadness.
Suma: The birds are so lucky to have such lovely wings.
Saira: We are so unlucky to have unwanted longings.
Suma: Look at the trees.
Saira: They look so selfless and noble. As if filled with the spirit of service and sacrifice.
Suma: So calm and committed!
Saira: They give us shade and fruit.
Suma: And oxygen. Did the painter have all these feelings and emotions which are churning in our heart?
Saira: Yes. The painter must have felt like a poet.
Suma: A poet in a painter?
Saira: Painting is silent poetry and poetry is painting that speaks, as one philosopher said.
Vishnu:: Take this packet. This is for you.
Sharat: What’s in it?
Vishnu:: Ash.
Sharat: What should I do with it?
Vishnu:: You sent me the message asking for ash.
Sharat: I asked for cash.
Vishnu:: Don’t you check your messages before sending them?
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
Spoken English Lesson 51 | వ్యాకరణంలో ఒక చిన్న దోషం సత్యాన్ని అసత్యంగా మార్చేస్తుంది
Spoken English | మనిషికి గుర్తింపు రంగు, ఎత్తు బట్టి కాదు.. వ్యక్తిత్వం, సంస్కారం బట్టి వస్తుంది
Spoken English | మన విజయాలకు మనమే విధాతలం
Spoken English | ఇరుగుపొరుగును కూడా పట్టించుకోని ఇరుకిరుకు జీవితం అసలే ఉండకూడదు
Spoken English | సంభాషణలు అన్నీ సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంటయ్!
Spoken English | మంచి మందిలో.. చెడు చెవిలో చెప్పడమే మిత్ర ధర్మం..