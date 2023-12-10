Spoken English Lesson 55 | కళల గురించి మాట్లాడటమే ఓ గొప్ప సంస్కారం

Spoken English Lesson 55 | కవిత్వం క్యాన్వాస్‌ లేని వర్ణచిత్రం అయితే.. వర్ణచిత్రం అక్షరాలకు అతీతమైన కవిత్వం! ఆకాశంలోని నిర్మలత్వం, సముద్రంలోని గాంభీర్యం, మట్టిలోని సహజ పరిమళం చిత్రపటంలో కనిపిస్తాయి. చిత్రకారుడి మనోభావాలను వినిపిస్తాయి. కళల గురించి మాట్లాడటమే ఓ గొప్ప సంస్కారం. అలాంటి సువాసనలే ఈ సంభాషణలో గుబాళిస్తున్నాయి.

Saira: What are you gazing at?

Suma: See the painting on the canvas. Isn’t it mesmerising?

Saira: Awe-inspiring! The red and gold above the horizon. The chiaroscuro, the colour scheme, the depth!

Suma: The rising sun &

Saira: Can we imagine light and life without the sun?

Suma: How old is this phenomenon of sunrise?

Saira: From time immemorial. Since the dawn of creation. It will go on for all eternity.

Suma: No respite in all these years!

Saira: For millions and millions of years the sun has risen and set regularly and punctually.

Suma: See the sea. How grand it is!

Saira: : Fathomless and endless. The unfathomable depth and the vast expanse of the sea is breathtaking and mind boggling.

Suma: Will it never diminish?

Saira: : Can we pump the ocean dry? Just as &

Suma: You’re a poet!

Saira: Just as we can’t know everything about the universe. Knowledge is as deep and as vast as the sea.

Suma: See how beautifully the artist has painted the waves!

Saira: Yes, rising and falling waves.

Suma: The waves rise and fall, don’t they?

Saira: The waves fall only to rise again.

Suma: Any symbolism?

Saira: : When we fail,we shouldn’t lose hope. We must raise ourselves again.

Suma: The quality of a successful person!

Saira: : Yes. Patience, perseverance, practice bring us success.

Suma: Look at the birds. I feel like saying something &

Saira: They are flying. Singing as they fly and flying as they sing.They are enjoying freedom and happiness.

Suma: : Can’t we enjoy such freedom and happiness?

Saira: No. Our freedom is tainted with fear; our joy is mixed with sadness.

Suma: The birds are so lucky to have such lovely wings.

Saira: We are so unlucky to have unwanted longings.

Suma: Look at the trees.

Saira: They look so selfless and noble. As if filled with the spirit of service and sacrifice.

Suma: So calm and committed!

Saira: They give us shade and fruit.

Suma: And oxygen. Did the painter have all these feelings and emotions which are churning in our heart?

Saira: Yes. The painter must have felt like a poet.

Suma: A poet in a painter?

Saira: Painting is silent poetry and poetry is painting that speaks, as one philosopher said.

Asking for.. ash

Vishnu:: Take this packet. This is for you.

Sharat: What’s in it?

Vishnu:: Ash.

Sharat: What should I do with it?

Vishnu:: You sent me the message asking for ash.

Sharat: I asked for cash.

Vishnu:: Don’t you check your messages before sending them?

