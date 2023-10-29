Spoken English Lesson 51 | వ్యాకరణంలో ఒక చిన్న దోషం సత్యాన్ని అసత్యంగా మార్చేస్తుంది

Spoken English Lesson 51 | భాషకు పునాది వ్యాకరణం. ఒక చిన్న దోషం సత్యాన్ని అసత్యంగా మార్చేస్తుంది. మంచిని చెడుగా చిత్రీకరిస్తుంది. గొప్ప వాక్యాన్ని బూతుగా చేస్తుంది. కాబట్టి, వ్యాకరణాన్ని విస్మరించ కూడదు. తేడావస్తే.. నలుగురిలో నవ్వుల పాలు అవుతాం. అందులోనూ ఇంగ్లిష్‌ గ్రామర్‌కు గ్లామర్‌ ఎక్కువ.

Sainath: Where are you learning spoken English?

Ranjith: At the Easy Institute of English.

Sainath: I hope it’s very popular among English aspirants.

Ranjith: Yes. You can become a fluent speaker in a month.

Sainath: Is it a one-month course?

Ranjith: They also offer one-week and two-week courses. But I preferred the one-month course.

Sainath: I’m amazed at your confidence.

Ranjith: Thank you for the complement.

Sainath: Not complement. ‘Compliment’. How do they teach sentence structures?

Ranjith: No structures, no foundation. No grammar is taught at our institute.

Sainath: No grammar?

Ranjith: We’re spoken English students. No grammar is needed.

Sainath:Have you heard about Panacea Medical Store in our town?

Ranjith: Yes. I don’t buy medicines from any other store.

Sainath:: So you know the peculiar but popular salesperson there, don’t you?

Ranjith: Yes. I look upon him as one of my best friends.

Sainath: You tell him your complaint or symptoms, and he is ready with his prescription.

Ranjith: Yes. His medicine works like magic.

Sainath: You know that he is not a qualified doctor. He has not done the tough five-year MBBS course.

Ranjith: I never thought about him on these lines.

Sainath: You know that in MBBS one has to learn anatomy, physiology, pathology and so on.

Ranjith: Are all these needed to scribble a few medicines on a slip of paper?

Sainath: Can you prescribe medicine without a clear diagnosis? Can you diagnose ailments without all this knowledge?

Ranjith: What does it mean to diagnose?

Sainath: Can you learn to speak and write fluently and accurately without knowledge of grammar?

Ranjith: By the by, which institute are you studying at?

Sainath: The Lotus Institute of English.

Ranjith:: Is there emphasis on grammar in your spoken English course?

Sainath: Yes. They teach the real content between Hi and Bye.

Ranjith: For example?

Sainath: Present, progressive and perfect tenses.

Ranjith: Is that all?

Sainath: Active tenses and passive tenses.

Ranjith: Active voice and passive voice?

Sainath: Finite verbs and non-finite verbs.

Ranjith: Are there such verbs?

Sainath: Collocations and idiomatic expressions. And many, many more things!

Ranjith: Why all these things?

Sainath: For accurate, flawless and fluent English.

trouble !

Jagadish: The shopkeeper has trebled me.

Praveen: Has he trebled the price?

Jagadish: No, he has trebled me.

Praveen: Be clear. I’m confused.

Jagadish: He said, ‘We don’t accept card payment. Pay in cash.’ I had carried no cash.

Praveen: He gave you trouble!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

