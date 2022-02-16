Apps:
రేవంత్ రెడ్డి అత్యంత నీచుడు.. మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : టీ పీసీసీ చీఫ్ రేవంత్ వ్యాఖ్య‌ల‌పై మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కాంగ్రెస్ నాయ‌కులు రాహుల్ గాంధీపై అసోం సీఎం అనైతికంగా మాట్లాడితే త‌మ నాయ‌కుడు కేసీఆర్ ఖండించారు అని కేటీఆర్ పేర్కొన్నారు. రాజ‌నీతిజ్ఞుడిగా రాజీవ్ గాంధీ గౌర‌వాన్ని సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కాపాడారు. మీ పీసీసీ చీప్ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి.. కేసీఆర్ మ‌ర‌ణాన్ని కోరుకుంటున్నారు. రాహుల్ జీ మీరు అత్యంత నీచ‌మైన నాయ‌కుడిని పీసీసీ చీప్‌గా ఎన్నుకున్నారు. అత‌ను త్వ‌ర‌గానే కోలుకుంటాడ‌ని ఆశిస్తున్నాన‌ని కేటీఆర్ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

