Spoken English Lesson 52 | స్నేహ బంధమైనా, వివాహ బంధమైనా అభిరుచులు ఒక్కటైతేనే!

Spoken English Lesson 52 | స్నేహ బంధమైనా, వివాహ బంధమైనా ఆలోచనలు కలిస్తేనే, అభిరుచులు ఒక్కటైతేనే. అలవికాని ఆశలకు, అత్యంత నిరాడంబర జీవనశైలికి పొంతన కుదరదు. సంపాదనను బట్టే ఖర్చు ఉండాలి. చివరికి మిగిలిందేపొదుపు అనుకోకూడదు. పొదుపు చేయగా మిగిలిందే ఖర్చు కావాలి. ఎంతోకొంత అత్యవసర నిధి ఉండాలి.

November 5, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Jayanth: O you look so ravishing really!

Sneha: I loved to see you virtually. I more than love you to see you really.

Jayanth: How do you like this star?

Sneha: You mean this star hotel? Beyond my words!

Jayanth: You teach economics, if I’m not wrong.

Sneha: Yes. You teach physics and chemistry, am I right? Are you a Ph. D?

Jayanth: No. I’m a double postgraduate in physics and chemistry. What about you?

Sneha: I’m a Ph. D in economics.

Jayanth: OK. Let’s get down to the matter of marriage after our thrilling experience of virtual love.

Sneha: I feel so elated to meet you really like this.

Jayanth: May I know your height and weight?

Sneha: I never expected such a hollow question from you!

Jayanth: Miss, don’t take me amiss. Our physics should match. It’s very essential.

Sneha: I’m five four and fifty-five kg.

Jayanth: Thank God! A perfect match. I’m five-seven and sixty-one kg.

Sneha: Anymore silly questions?

Jayanth: Yes. But don’t mind my questions. What’s your temperament?

Sneha: I can’t make head or tail of what you are asking.

Jayanth: Are you short-tempered or cool as a cucumber?

Sneha: I’m not peevish. But when someone hurts my feelings, I get a bit angry.

Jayanth: Do you get over your anger quickly?

Sneha: Yes. My anger is only short-lived. I have my own techniques of controlling my anger.

Jayanth: Do you believe in fidelity, gratitude, forgiveness and all such things?

Sneha: Yes. You have all these things when you really love the other person. But why do you ask me all these things?

Jayanth: Very simple. Our chemistry should match.

Sneha:: My God! How wedded you are to your physics and chemistry!

Jayanth: : I’m happy with your response. Any questions from you?

Sneha: Why not. Take my first question. How much do you earn per month?

Jayanth: Twenty-five thousand per month.

Sneha: That’s all? How can you fulfil my needs?

Jayanth: : I just don’t get you.

Sneha: Can you buy me a silk saree every month?

Jayanth: A silk saree every year is okay with me.

Sneha: I love sight-seeing. We must go on national and international tours at least three times a year.

Jayanth: There are wonderful places in this district. First three years we can cover the district.

Sneha: Do you own a house? I love to live in our own house.

Jayanth: I can avail myself of a housing loan.

Sneha: How will you repay the loan?

Jayanth: By EMIs.

Sneha: I would like to have a double-door fridge, a washing machine, an iPhone and many more gadgets. Sorry, I’ve forgotten jewellery.

Jayanth: We can get all these things on installments.

Sneha:: How can you meet so many EMIs?

Jayanth: Why do you ask me such an uneasy question?

Sneha: I love economics. I believe in economics.

foolscap?

Nagesh: Write a letter of apology.

Chandra: Could you give me fullscape paper?

Nagesh: Fool!

Chandra: Please don’t be harsh upon me.

Nagesh: Are you asking for foolscap?

Chandra: Yes, precisely.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

