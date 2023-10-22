Spoken English Lesson 48 | మన కష్టానికి, సృజనకు ఏ బహుమతో అందితే ఆ ఆనందమే వేరు

Spoken English Lesson 50 | అలంకరణ ఓ శాస్త్రం, కళ. అవే గోడలు, అవే నేలలు. అయితేనేం, కాస్తంత కళాత్మకత జోడిస్తే అద్భుతాలు ఆవిష్కృతం అవుతాయి. నిన్న లేని అందమేదో నేడు కనిపిస్తుంది. దీన్నే ‘ఇంటీరియర్ డిజైనింగ్’గా వ్యవహరిస్తారు. ఆ ప్రయత్నంలో మన కష్టానికి, సృజనకు ఏ బహుమతో అందితే ఆ ఆనందమే వేరు.
Daughter: Good news, mom! We’ve won the first prize in classroom decoration!
Mother: Congratulations! Your teamwork has paid.
Daughter: All our friends are on cloud nine.
Mother: Tell me how you did it.
Daughter: The wallpaper we used to decorate the classroom had a magical effect.
Mother: How?
Daughter: On entering the room, one would feel as if in a dreamland so rich was the color and beauty of the scenery.
Mother: I wish I saw it.
Daughter: We scrubbed and washed and cleaned the floor. We painted floral designs on it.
Mother: Awesome!
Daughter: We put up important maps and charts.
Mother: Must be very informative.
Daughter: We decorated the walls with murals.
Mother: Imaginative!
Daughter: We used cardboard boxes to keep our books in. The boxes were decorated.
Mother: Ingenious!
Daughter: We used cardboard boxes for dustbins.
Mother: Creative!
Daughter: Our proud library was story books brought from home by each of us.
Mother: What an idea!
Daughter: We used the shelf in our classroom to display the books neatly arranged in rows.
Mother: Incredible!
Daughter: We set up colourful boards with immortal quotes and classroom decorum written on them.
Mother: What morals were displayed?
Daughter: Acharya devo bhava!
Mother: And?
Daughter: Be grateful to your mother, motherland and mother tongue!
Mother: And?
Daughter: Be good and do good.
Mother: And?
Daughter: Never give up. Be consistent and confident. Practice makes man perfect.
Mother: And classroom decorum?
Daughter: Don’t tease your fellow students.
Mother: A sound principle!
Daughter: Concentrate. Don’t get distracted. Listen to the teacher with attention.
Mother: Great value indeed!
Daughter: Our decoration completed, the class teacher came, observed and had potted flowers put in the four corners of the room. Like the final touch.
Mother: Icing on the cake!
Sapna: Nikhil likes his aunt very much.
Malli: Maternal or paternal aunt?
Sapna: Paternal aunt. The boy is crying now.
Malli: Why is he crying?
Sapna: His aunt got angry with him.
Malli: Why did she get angry with him?
Sapna: He wrote her a letter and addressed her Dear Ant!
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
