Spoken English Lesson 48 | మన కష్టానికి, సృజనకు ఏ బహుమతో అందితే ఆ ఆనందమే వేరు

Spoken English Lesson 50 | అలంకరణ ఓ శాస్త్రం, కళ. అవే గోడలు, అవే నేలలు. అయితేనేం, కాస్తంత కళాత్మకత జోడిస్తే అద్భుతాలు ఆవిష్కృతం అవుతాయి. నిన్న లేని అందమేదో నేడు కనిపిస్తుంది. దీన్నే ‘ఇంటీరియర్‌ డిజైనింగ్‌'గా వ్యవహరిస్తారు. ఆ ప్రయత్నంలో మన కష్టానికి, సృజనకు ఏ బహుమతో అందితే ఆ ఆనందమే వేరు.

October 22, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Daughter: Good news, mom! We’ve won the first prize in classroom decoration!

Mother: Congratulations! Your teamwork has paid.

Daughter: All our friends are on cloud nine.

Mother: Tell me how you did it.

Daughter: The wallpaper we used to decorate the classroom had a magical effect.

Mother: How?

Daughter: On entering the room, one would feel as if in a dreamland so rich was the color and beauty of the scenery.

Mother: I wish I saw it.

Daughter: We scrubbed and washed and cleaned the floor. We painted floral designs on it.

Mother: Awesome!

Daughter: We put up important maps and charts.

Mother: Must be very informative.

Daughter: We decorated the walls with murals.

Mother: Imaginative!

Daughter: We used cardboard boxes to keep our books in. The boxes were decorated.

Mother: Ingenious!

Daughter: We used cardboard boxes for dustbins.

Mother: Creative!

Daughter: Our proud library was story books brought from home by each of us.

Mother: What an idea!

Daughter: We used the shelf in our classroom to display the books neatly arranged in rows.

Mother: Incredible!

Daughter: We set up colourful boards with immortal quotes and classroom decorum written on them.

Mother: What morals were displayed?

Daughter: Acharya devo bhava!

Mother: And?

Daughter: Be grateful to your mother, motherland and mother tongue!

Mother: And?

Daughter: Be good and do good.

Mother: And?

Daughter: Never give up. Be consistent and confident. Practice makes man perfect.

Mother: And classroom decorum?

Daughter: Don’t tease your fellow students.

Mother: A sound principle!

Daughter: Concentrate. Don’t get distracted. Listen to the teacher with attention.

Mother: Great value indeed!

Daughter: Our decoration completed, the class teacher came, observed and had potted flowers put in the four corners of the room. Like the final touch.

Mother: Icing on the cake!

Dear Ant!

Sapna: Nikhil likes his aunt very much.

Malli: Maternal or paternal aunt?

Sapna: Paternal aunt. The boy is crying now.

Malli: Why is he crying?

Sapna: His aunt got angry with him.

Malli: Why did she get angry with him?

Sapna: He wrote her a letter and addressed her Dear Ant!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

