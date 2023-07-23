Spoken English | మంచి వాక్కే గొప్ప వ్యక్తిత్వానికి సిసలైన ముస్తాబు

Spoken English Lesson 38 | ఒక మనిషిని అంచనా వేయడానికి అతని రూపురేఖలో, రంగుహంగులో కొలమానం కాదు. అందగాళ్లంతా గొప్పవాళ్లు కాకపోవచ్చు. కురూపులలోనూ మహాత్ములు ఉండవచ్చు. కాబట్టే, ‘నీ స్నానాలు, లేపనాలు, ఆభరణాలు.. ఇవేవీ అసలైన అలంకారాలు కాదు. మంచి వాక్కు, గొప్ప వ్యక్తిత్వమే సిసలైన ముస్తాబు’ అంటారు సుభాషిత కర్త.

Sanu: What’s your opinion of Raj?

Rina: Our classmate Raj?

Sanu:Yes.

Rina: He’s a nice boy. Very handsome and charming.

Sanu: How does he talk with you?

Rina:Very sweetly. He has a good attitude.

Sanu: Are you sure?

Rina:Yes, I know him inside out. He talks to me at least three times a day in the college.

Sanu: About what?

Rina: Just gossip. He talks to me on some pretext or the other.

Sanu: What’s your opinion of Vijay?

Rina: Our classmate Vijay?

Sanu: Yes, of course.

Rina: He’s a clumsy, nasty boy.

Sanu: Really?

Rina: He never talks to me. Nor does he talk to any other girl in the class.

Sanu: What’s his attitude?

Rina: Seems to be detached, stand-offish, uncommunicative, unfriendly.In my opinion he is very proud and arrogant.

Sanu: You say that he’s not handsome. What could he be proud of?

Rina: If not proud, he must be an introvert.

Sanu: No doubt?

Rina: Or he must be feeling inferior to others.

Sanu: Shall I tell you something about both the boys?

Rina: Yes, please.

Sanu: That good-looking, sweet-tongued, mingling boy is in fact very crafty and cunning.

Rina: Is he?

Sanu: Also very selfish and jealous.

Rina: Like the other boy Vijay?

Sanu: No, you’re wrong. Vijay is bright and hardworking.

Rina: Really?

Sanu: He’s sincere and guileless. I mean plain-hearted.

Rina: Your opinion is entirely different from mine.

Sanu: Appearances are deceptive.

Rina: I don’t get you.

Sanu: It’s not easy to judge people. You can’t judge a book by its cover, as they say.

Charan: What’s your score in the essay?

Vishnu: 15 out of 20. Yours?

Charan: Nought.

Vishnu: You mean zero?

Charan: Yes. The teacher is biased. He doesn’t like me. He goes by impressions.

Vishnu: Why do you say so?

Charan: I wrote how NATU has done India proud. I wrote about the history of Oscars. I wrote about the choreographer. I wrote about the dancers &.

Vishnu: Stop! Did you read the question properly? It was ‘Write an essay on NATO.’

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

