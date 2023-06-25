Spoken English | ఏ విషయమైనా కథా రూపంలో చెప్పినప్పుడే ఎక్కువ ప్రభావం

Spoken English Lesson 34 | సమాచారం మెదడుకు చేరుతుంది. కానీ కథ నేరుగా మనసును తాకుతుంది. ఆ పాత్రల్ని, సంభాషణల్ని, మలుపుల్ని, నీతిని ఓ పట్టాన మరిచిపోలేం. అందుకే, ఏ విషయమైనా కథా రూపంలో చెప్పినప్పుడే ఎక్కువ ప్రభావం చూపుతుంది. పంచతంత్ర కథలు, తెనాలి రామలింగడి కథలు, కాశీమజిలీ కథలు.. ఇలా మనకు అపారమైన కథా సాహిత్యం ఉంది. వీటికితోడు విజేతల ఆత్మకథలు. ఈ సంభాషణ స్ఫూర్తిదాయక కథల చుట్టూ తిరుగుతుంది.
Ranjan: Will you hear my success story?
Kaushik: I’d love to hear it.
Ranjan: I was very unhappy when I could not get a government job.
Kaushik: Quite natural.
Ranjan: I was obsessed with a government job. I had tried for three years.
Kaushik: For three years!
Ranjan: I was very enthusiastic, hopeful, and confident.
Kaushik: I see.
Ranjan: As I had failed in my attempts, I became very dull, dispirited, discouraged, and felt down in the dumps.
Kaushik: I’m sorry.
Ranjan: I developed suicidal intentions.
Kaushik: Oh my God!
Ranjan: My friend Gopi said, ‘Try once more. Don’t give up.’ But my friend Ramesh said, ‘Make no more attempts. Consult a counselor.’ I followed Ramesh’s advice.
Kaushik: I appreciate Ramesh.
Ranjan: I asked Ramesh, ‘Is the counselor a psychologist, psychiatrist or psychotherapist?’ Ramesh said, ‘He is all the three in one.’
Kaushik: Three in one?
Ranjan: I asked Ramesh, ‘Will he give me injections and bitter pills?’ Ramesh said he had no idea.
Kaushik: You were afraid!
Ranjan: I met the counselor. I saw syringes and drugs on his table. I was scared.
Kaushik: Interesting!
Ranjan: The counselor interacted with me for a long time. He wrote my case history.
Kaushik: An exemplary counselor!
Ranjan: He went to a shelf and took out a book. He said, ‘Please sit in the next room, read the fifth story and come back here.’
Kaushik: A book? No medicine?
Ranjan: I read the fifth story. It had a magical effect on me.
Kaushik: The pen is mightier than the sword. What was the story?
Ranjan: ‘The Fox and the Grapes.’
Kaushik: It’s a famous story.
Ranjan: The fox saw the grapes on a vine. The fox jumped but could not reach the grapes.
Kaushik: Yes.
Ranjan: The fox tried once, twice, three times. Then it said, ‘The forest is wide. If not these grapes, some other grapes. If not grapes, some other fruit.’
Kaushik: A gritty fox!
Ranjan: I told the counselor, ‘Sir, the world is wide. If not a government job, a private job.’
Kaushik: A great attitude.
Ranjan: All work is sacred. No work is superior, no work inferior.
Teacher: Here’s a puzzle for you. Ready?
Students: Yes, sir.
Teacher: ‘The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog’. Solve my puzzle.
Student 1: Sir, the fox is good at jumping.
Teacher: No.
Student 2: Sir, the dog is good at sleeping.
Teacher: No.
Student 3: We can’t solve your puzzle, sir.
Teacher: The sentence contains all the twenty-six letters of the English alphabet.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
