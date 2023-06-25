Spoken English | ఏ విషయమైనా కథా రూపంలో చెప్పినప్పుడే ఎక్కువ ప్రభావం

June 25, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 34 | సమాచారం మెదడుకు చేరుతుంది. కానీ కథ నేరుగా మనసును తాకుతుంది. ఆ పాత్రల్ని, సంభాషణల్ని, మలుపుల్ని, నీతిని ఓ పట్టాన మరిచిపోలేం. అందుకే, ఏ విషయమైనా కథా రూపంలో చెప్పినప్పుడే ఎక్కువ ప్రభావం చూపుతుంది. పంచతంత్ర కథలు, తెనాలి రామలింగడి కథలు, కాశీమజిలీ కథలు.. ఇలా మనకు అపారమైన కథా సాహిత్యం ఉంది. వీటికితోడు విజేతల ఆత్మకథలు. ఈ సంభాషణ స్ఫూర్తిదాయక కథల చుట్టూ తిరుగుతుంది.

Ranjan: Will you hear my success story?

Kaushik: I’d love to hear it.

Ranjan: I was very unhappy when I could not get a government job.

Kaushik: Quite natural.

Ranjan: I was obsessed with a government job. I had tried for three years.

Kaushik: For three years!

Ranjan: I was very enthusiastic, hopeful, and confident.

Kaushik: I see.

Ranjan: As I had failed in my attempts, I became very dull, dispirited, discouraged, and felt down in the dumps.

Kaushik: I’m sorry.

Ranjan: I developed suicidal intentions.

Kaushik: Oh my God!

Ranjan: My friend Gopi said, ‘Try once more. Don’t give up.’ But my friend Ramesh said, ‘Make no more attempts. Consult a counselor.’ I followed Ramesh’s advice.

Kaushik: I appreciate Ramesh.

Ranjan: I asked Ramesh, ‘Is the counselor a psychologist, psychiatrist or psychotherapist?’ Ramesh said, ‘He is all the three in one.’

Kaushik: Three in one?

Ranjan: I asked Ramesh, ‘Will he give me injections and bitter pills?’ Ramesh said he had no idea.

Kaushik: You were afraid!

Ranjan: I met the counselor. I saw syringes and drugs on his table. I was scared.

Kaushik: Interesting!

Ranjan: The counselor interacted with me for a long time. He wrote my case history.

Kaushik: An exemplary counselor!

Ranjan: He went to a shelf and took out a book. He said, ‘Please sit in the next room, read the fifth story and come back here.’

Kaushik: A book? No medicine?

Ranjan: I read the fifth story. It had a magical effect on me.

Kaushik: The pen is mightier than the sword. What was the story?

Ranjan: ‘The Fox and the Grapes.’

Kaushik: It’s a famous story.

Ranjan: The fox saw the grapes on a vine. The fox jumped but could not reach the grapes.

Kaushik: Yes.

Ranjan: The fox tried once, twice, three times. Then it said, ‘The forest is wide. If not these grapes, some other grapes. If not grapes, some other fruit.’

Kaushik: A gritty fox!

Ranjan: I told the counselor, ‘Sir, the world is wide. If not a government job, a private job.’

Kaushik: A great attitude.

Ranjan: All work is sacred. No work is superior, no work inferior.

puzzle

Teacher: Here’s a puzzle for you. Ready?

Students: Yes, sir.

Teacher: ‘The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog’. Solve my puzzle.

Student 1: Sir, the fox is good at jumping.

Teacher: No.

Student 2: Sir, the dog is good at sleeping.

Teacher: No.

Student 3: We can’t solve your puzzle, sir.

Teacher: The sentence contains all the twenty-six letters of the English alphabet.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

