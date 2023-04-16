Spoken English | మీ నమ్మకాలపై చర్చించుకోండి.. ఆంగ్ల భాషతో ఆడుకోండి

Spoken English Lesson 27|ఎవరి నమ్మకాలు వారివి. ఎవరి విశ్వాసాలు వారివి. కానీ అవి ఎదుటివారికి ఇబ్బంది కలిగించకూడదు. ఇంకెవరి మనోభావాలో దెబ్బతీయకూడదు. ఆ వ్యక్తి వైద్యుడు కావచ్చు, న్యాయవాదీ కావచ్చు. ఈ సంభాషణ కూడా ఇలాంటిదే. మీ మిత్రులతోనో, తోటి విద్యార్థులతోనో దీని గురించి చర్చించుకోండి, వాదించుకోండి. ఆంగ్ల భాషతో ఆడుకోండి.

April 16, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Naga: I know a doctor who is very religious.

Venu: A devout doctor?

Naga: He goes to temple every day.

Venu: A pious doctor indeed!

Naga: He goes on pilgrimage every year.

Venu: So disciplined and devoted!

Naga: But his patients are simply afraid of him.

Venu: Why?

Naga: He gets angry with the patients.

Venu: For not following his advice?

Naga: For no great reason. To my mind, he has no patience at all. He erupts &

Venu: I don’t understand.

Naga: Naturally a patient will have fear, anxiety, doubt. And the patient will expect relief in the doctor’s presence.

Venu: Quite natural.

Naga: The patient expects a kind word, solace, assurance and hope of recovery.

Venu: A doctor can cure half the ailment with his kind words.

Naga: This doctor does not allow the patient to speak out. He loses &

Venu: Loses his temper and loses his control?

Naga: He will not have a hearty, cheerful talk with the patient.

Venu: You mean, he will not engage in a congenial conversation with the patient.

Naga: He expects his patients to be sheepish and tight-lipped, so to say.

Venu: Despicable!

Naga: If you said, ‘Will I be all right, doctor?’, he would grimace.

Venu: Contemptible!

Naga: If you said, ‘Will this medicine have any side effects?’, he would frown and glower.

Venu: Odious!

Naga: If you said, ‘Can I use generic medicines?’, he would scowl and knit his brow.

Venu: Obnoxious!

Naga: Isn’t it paradoxical that he, a god-fearing doctor, should have disgraceful demeanor?

Venu: He has no idea of prayer and worship.

Naga: Shouldn’t we expect the spirit of service from a pious doctor like him?

Venu: Perhaps he thinks work and worship are two different coins.

Naga: One a gold coin, the other a silver coin?

Venu: Work and worship are not two different coins. They are two sides of the same coin.

Naga: You mean, there is no worship without work and no work without worship?

Venu: Work is worship.That’s all. It is an eternal truth.

Naga: May God bless him with wisdom!

Councillor

Lady: Good morning, sir. I’ve come to you for help.

Councillor: Very good morning, madam. What can I do for you?

Lady: It’s about my husband. He has road phobia. Stopped going to work or even the market.

Councillor: We have called for tenders. Work will start in two days. The road will be repaired in ten days.

Lady: Road repair? I’m talking about the mental treatment of my husband.

Councillor: Sorry, madam. I’m a ward councillor. Please go to the counsellor on the next street.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

