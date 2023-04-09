Spoken English Lesson 26 | ఎవరి నమ్మకాలు వారివి. ఎవరి విశ్వాసాలు వారివి. కానీ అవి ఎదుటివారికి ఇబ్బంది కలిగించకూడదు. ఇంకెవరి మనోభావాలో దెబ్బతీయకూడదు. ఆ వ్యక్తి వైద్యుడు కావచ్చు, న్యాయవాదీ కావచ్చు. ఈ సంభాషణ కూడా ఇలాంటిదే. మీ మిత్రులతోనో, తోటి విద్యార్థులతోనో దీని గురించి చర్చించుకోండి, వాదించుకోండి. ఆంగ్ల భాషతో ఆడుకోండి.
Naga: I know a doctor who is very religious.
Venu: A devout doctor?
Naga: He goes to temple every day.
Venu: A pious doctor indeed!
Naga: He goes on pilgrimage every year.
Venu: So disciplined and devoted!
Naga: But his patients are simply afraid of him.
Venu: Why?
Naga: He gets angry with the patients.
Venu: For not following his advice?
Naga: For no great reason. To my mind, he has no patience at all. He erupts &
Venu: I don’t understand.
Naga: Naturally a patient will have fear, anxiety, doubt. And the patient will expect relief in the doctor’s presence.
Venu: Quite natural.
Naga: The patient expects a kind word, solace, assurance and hope of recovery.
Venu: A doctor can cure half the ailment with his kind words.
Naga: This doctor does not allow the patient to speak out. He loses &
Venu: Loses his temper and loses his control?
Naga: He will not have a hearty, cheerful talk with the patient.
Venu: You mean, he will not engage in a congenial conversation with the patient.
Naga: He expects his patients to be sheepish and tight-lipped, so to say.
Venu: Despicable!
Naga: If you said, ‘Will I be all right, doctor?’, he would grimace.
Venu: Contemptible!
Naga: If you said, ‘Will this medicine have any side effects?’, he would frown and glower.
Venu: Odious!
Naga: If you said, ‘Can I use generic medicines?’, he would scowl and knit his brow.
Venu: Obnoxious!
Naga: Isn’t it paradoxical that he, a god-fearing doctor, should have disgraceful demeanor?
Venu: He has no idea of prayer and worship.
Naga: Shouldn’t we expect the spirit of service from a pious doctor like him?
Venu: Perhaps he thinks work and worship are two different coins.
Naga: One a gold coin, the other a silver coin?
Venu: Work and worship are not two different coins. They are two sides of the same coin.
Naga: You mean, there is no worship without work and no work without worship?
Venu: Work is worship.That’s all. It is an eternal truth.
Naga: May God bless him with wisdom!
Lady: Good morning, sir. I’ve come to you for help.
Councilor: Very good morning, madam. What can I do for you?
Lady: It’s about my husband. He has road phobia. Stopped going to work or even the market.
Councilor: We have called for tenders. Work will start in two days. The road will be repaired in ten days.
Lady: Road repair? I’m talking about the mental treatment of my husband.
Councilor: Sorry, madam. I’m a ward councilor. Please go to the counselor in the next street.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
