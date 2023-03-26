Spoken English | నిబంధనలు పాటిద్దాం.. ఆ సంభాషణతోనే ఇంగ్లిష్‌ నేర్చుకుందాం

March 26, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 24 | పరిమిత వేగంతో గమ్యాన్ని చేరుకుంటాం. హద్దులు మీరిన వేగంతో మరణాన్ని చేరుకుంటాం. మన నిర్లక్ష్యం మరికొందరి ప్రాణాలనూ బలితీసుకుంటుంది. అయినా, ఆ రక్తపు మరకలు మనకెందుకు? నిబంధనలు పాటిద్దాం. మన రాకకోసం గడప దగ్గర నిలబడి ఎదురుచూస్తున్న ఆత్మీయుల చిరునవ్వులు చెదరకుండా చూడాల్సిన బాధ్యత మనదే. ఈ సంభాషణ చెబుతున్నదీ అదే..

Suman: Hari, you seem to be excited. Is anything the matter?

Hari: Yes. I’m going on a long drive to Sagar tomorrow.

Suman: Hussain Sagar?

Hari: No joking, please. To Nagarjuna Sagar, a distance of three hundred kilometres!

Suman: By car or bike?

Hari: By car. My father is going abroad on a ten-day business trip. And he has given me the green signal and the car keys.

Suman: Wish you a happy journey.

Hari: Thank you. Suman, you’re good at driving. You have many years of driving experience.

Suman: Thanks for the compliment.

Hari: It’s going to be my first ever long drive. I seek your guidance. Give me some tips.

Suman: With pleasure. In the first place, get your car thoroughly checked at a garage. It must be in very good condition.

Hari: Like checking the brakes, tires &

Suman: Yes. Don’t be tempted to drive too fast.

Hari: Good advice. Rash or fast driving is risky or fatal.

Suman: Remember, you can’t drive too slowly on the highway.

Hari: Yes. I’ll drive at a moderate speed.

Suman: That would be safe.

Hari: ‘Speed thrills but kills. Slow driving is safe driving.’

Suman: We know all these warnings by heart.

Hari: Is overtaking from right to left okay?

Suman: Left to right or right to left – overtaking is always a risky affair. Besides, you should maintain distance.

Hari: Social distance?

Suman: No. I mean driving distance.

Hari: I don’t get you.

Suman: Don’t tailgate. I mean, don’t drive too close behind a vehicle. Keep a safe distance of at least fifty feet.

Hari: Yes. That leaves us in better control of our vehicle. We get time and space to slow down or stop in case of slowing down or sudden stopping of the front vehicle.

Suman: Another precaution which of course doesn’t apply to you is &

Hari: What’s that?

Suman: Drunken driving. I’m sure you don’t have the habit.

Hari: By God’s grace, I don’t booze. I’m a teetotaler.

Suman: Avoid talking on the mobile phone, checking for messages, texting replies while driving &

Hari: Don’t worry. I’ll use earphones. I’ll answer only very important calls, and briefly. I’ll not see or send any messages. I’ll not take my eyes off the road.

Suman: Last but not least. Don’t doze off at the wheel. This is the most neglected precaution. But this is easily the most dangerous cause of accidents.

Hari: Thank you very much for teaching me the art of driving.

Suman: It’s my pleasure. All the best.

Kaladosa!

Student A: Sir, you mentioned one Sheik in the last class.

Teacher: Sheik? What was the context?

Student B: You said Pir. You said you would tell us more about him in the next class.

Teacher: What was the topic?

Student C: You were comparing him with & Kaladosa.

Teacher: My goodness, I was trying to compare Shakespeare to Kalidasa!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

