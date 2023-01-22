Spoken English | ఓ ఐదు నిమిషాలు మిత్రులతో సంభాషించండి.

Spoken English Lesson 17 | | చదువు పూర్తయ్యాక.. జీవితం మొత్తం కెరీర్‌ చుట్టే తిరుగుతుంది. రిటన్‌ టెస్ట్‌, గ్రూప్‌ డిస్కషన్‌, ఫైనల్‌ రౌండ్‌, ఇంటర్వ్యూ .. ఆ కబుర్లలో ఎన్నో కొత్త విషయాలు. మిమ్మల్ని మీరు ఓ ఉద్యోగార్థిగా ఊహించుకోండి.. ఓ ఐదు నిమిషాలు మిత్రులతో సంభాషించండి.

January 22, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Bapu: Gopal, I may slip into depression.

Gopal: Outwardly you’re strong. Inwardly you’re weak. In fact you’re cowardly. You can’t face a problem.

Bapu: Walk a mile in my shoes and you’ll understand my fear and frustration.

Gopal: Bapu, you never listened to my advice.

Bapu: I’m lost. I’m helpless. I have no future.

Gopal: Don’t be chicken-hearted. People face bigger problems.

Bapu: You’re safe and secure with a job. How can you understand my plight?

Gopal: Wasn’t it your own handi work?Didn’t I ask you not to give up

the job?

Bapu: I poured out to you my tribulations at the workplace.

Gopal: I don’t agree with you. No workplace is a perfect heaven.

Bapu: Can you bear with such a boss always chiding and commanding?

Gopal: You must learn to roll with the punches.

Bapu: How can you work under such a terrible boss?

Gopal: It was a figment of your imagination. Why don’t you see your boss as work-oriented? And every employee has the initial hiccups.

Bapu: I thought ‘If not this job, some other job.’

Gopal: But you didn’t have the other job on hand. Do you remember what I said?

Bapu: You said, ‘A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.’

Gopal: You paid a deaf ear to my words.

Bapu: I thought you were waxing eloquent in poetry and philosophy.

Gopal: I was neither poetic nor philosophical. I was just being practical.

Bapu: I attended the interview.

Gopal: How did it go?

Bapu: There were forty-two candidatesfor just one post.

Gopal: No wonder.

Bapu: Seeing so many candidates I lost heart.

Gopal: And you cut a sorry figure at the interview.

Bapu: Yes. I could not perform well.

Gopal: And you weren’t selected.

Bapu: Yes. What should I do now?

Gopal: Learn a lesson from the past. Don’t get disheartened.

Bapu: Am I going to get a job?

Gopal: Believe in the set theory. You’ll not only get a job but also grow professionally.

Bapu: What’s your set theory?

Gopal: Not my theory. It was propounded by a genius.Take care of your mindset, skill-set and value-set, and all success is yours.

Bapu: You’ve enlightened me. I begin to feel emboldened. Thank you, bye.

Gopal: All the best. Bye.

కొంపలంటుకుంటాయి!

Satya: Every week there is a fire in our village.

Krishna: How unfortunate! How many huts are gutted?

Satya: No communication between us. I say one thing and you mean another.

Krishna: Say what you mean and mean what you say.

Satya: I look forward to the weekly fire. I buy vegetables and fruits many varieties and at low prices.

Krishna: Then it must be the weekly fair!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

