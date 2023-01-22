Spoken English | ఓ ఐదు నిమిషాలు మిత్రులతో సంభాషించండి.

Spoken English Lesson 17 | | చదువు పూర్తయ్యాక.. జీవితం మొత్తం కెరీర్ చుట్టే తిరుగుతుంది. రిటన్ టెస్ట్, గ్రూప్ డిస్కషన్, ఫైనల్ రౌండ్, ఇంటర్వ్యూ .. ఆ కబుర్లలో ఎన్నో కొత్త విషయాలు. మిమ్మల్ని మీరు ఓ ఉద్యోగార్థిగా ఊహించుకోండి.. ఓ ఐదు నిమిషాలు మిత్రులతో సంభాషించండి.
Bapu: Gopal, I may slip into depression.
Gopal: Outwardly you’re strong. Inwardly you’re weak. In fact you’re cowardly. You can’t face a problem.
Bapu: Walk a mile in my shoes and you’ll understand my fear and frustration.
Gopal: Bapu, you never listened to my advice.
Bapu: I’m lost. I’m helpless. I have no future.
Gopal: Don’t be chicken-hearted. People face bigger problems.
Bapu: You’re safe and secure with a job. How can you understand my plight?
Gopal: Wasn’t it your own handi work?Didn’t I ask you not to give up
the job?
Bapu: I poured out to you my tribulations at the workplace.
Gopal: I don’t agree with you. No workplace is a perfect heaven.
Bapu: Can you bear with such a boss always chiding and commanding?
Gopal: You must learn to roll with the punches.
Bapu: How can you work under such a terrible boss?
Gopal: It was a figment of your imagination. Why don’t you see your boss as work-oriented? And every employee has the initial hiccups.
Bapu: I thought ‘If not this job, some other job.’
Gopal: But you didn’t have the other job on hand. Do you remember what I said?
Bapu: You said, ‘A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.’
Gopal: You paid a deaf ear to my words.
Bapu: I thought you were waxing eloquent in poetry and philosophy.
Gopal: I was neither poetic nor philosophical. I was just being practical.
Bapu: I attended the interview.
Gopal: How did it go?
Bapu: There were forty-two candidatesfor just one post.
Gopal: No wonder.
Bapu: Seeing so many candidates I lost heart.
Gopal: And you cut a sorry figure at the interview.
Bapu: Yes. I could not perform well.
Gopal: And you weren’t selected.
Bapu: Yes. What should I do now?
Gopal: Learn a lesson from the past. Don’t get disheartened.
Bapu: Am I going to get a job?
Gopal: Believe in the set theory. You’ll not only get a job but also grow professionally.
Bapu: What’s your set theory?
Gopal: Not my theory. It was propounded by a genius.Take care of your mindset, skill-set and value-set, and all success is yours.
Bapu: You’ve enlightened me. I begin to feel emboldened. Thank you, bye.
Gopal: All the best. Bye.
Satya: Every week there is a fire in our village.
Krishna: How unfortunate! How many huts are gutted?
Satya: No communication between us. I say one thing and you mean another.
Krishna: Say what you mean and mean what you say.
Satya: I look forward to the weekly fire. I buy vegetables and fruits many varieties and at low prices.
Krishna: Then it must be the weekly fair!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
