- వార్తలు
- సినిమా
- స్పోర్ట్స్
- చింతన
- ఎడ్యుకేషన్ & కెరీర్
- బిజినెస్
- ప్రత్యేకం
- లైఫ్స్టైల్
- ఫొటోలు
- వీడియోలు
- మరిన్ని
Spoken English Lesson 14 | పాకశాస్త్రం ఒక కళ. ఆ కళ గురించి మాట్లాడటం మరో గొప్ప కళ. కొందరు శాకపాకాల్ని వర్ణిస్తుంటే నోరూరుతుంది. అర్జెంటుగా రుచి చూడాలనిపిస్తుంది. అందులోనూ ‘వంకాయ వంటి కూరయు.. పంకజముఖి సీత వంటి భామా మణియున్’ అనిపించుకున్న బ్రింజాల్ కర్రీ వైపు సంభాషణ మళ్లితే..
Malathi: Good afternoon, Nalini.
Nalini: Good afternoon, Malathi.
Malathi: I made brinjal curry today. Would you like to taste the dish?
Nalini: Yes. Oh, delicious! What’s this variety called?
Malathi: Brinjal-tomato curry.
Nalini: Will you give me the recipe?
Malathi: Why not? Ingredients: brinjals, tomatoes, oil, onion, green chillis, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red-chilli powder, salt, curry leaves, coriander leaves.
Nalini: Will 250 gm of brinjals do? And 250 gm of tomatoes.
Malathi: Yes, for a small family like yours.
Nalini: 4 or 5 green chillis.
Malathi: Yes. 5 larger ones or 10 smaller ones. Fill half a vessel with water. Put some salt in it. Cut the brinjals into vertical pieces and put them in the water.
Nalini: Don’t wash the brinjals?
Malathi: What a joke! Washing them is mandatory, isn’t it?
Nalini: Ha haha!
Malathi: Cut each tomato into eight pieces.
Nalini: If smaller ones, into four pieces. Am I right?
Malathi: Yes. Chop the onion and green chillis.
Nalini: Okay.
Malathi: Take some oil in a pan and heat it. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, chopped onion, green chilli and curry leaves. Let it saute for a minute.
Nalini: Cumin seeds. Do you mean jeera?
Malathi: Yes. Add ginger-garlic paste and turmeric powder. Add brinjal pieces. Fry it for three minutes.
Nalini: More than three minutes, it may get roasted.
Malathi: Right. Add tomato pieces. Add red-chilli powder and salt.
Nalini: How much salt?
Malathi: Salt to taste. Adding salt to taste proves your art of cooking.
Nalini: Yes, you’re right.
Malathi: Add coriander powder and garam masala. Stir it and fry it.
Nalini: For a minute?
Malathi: Yes. Put a lid on the pan and cook for five minutes.
Nalini: Can we add a little water?
Malathi: It depends. Add coriander leaves. The dish is ready.
Nalini: I can serve it with rice. Thank you. Bye.
Malathi: With roti as well. Bye.
Two close friends at school, meeting after five years:
Harsha: Raju! Meeting after seven years. So unfortunate!
Raju: Am I so boring? Will I ask you to lend me money? Do I embarrass you with unsolicited advice? Are you not happy meeting me after five years?
Harsha: What nonsense are you talking Ra? You were my best friend; you are my best friend; you will be my best friend forever.
Raju: Then why did you say ‘So unfortunate’?
Harsha: Because I never hoped to meet you like this.
Raju: So unexpected!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”
“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”
Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి
“Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు”
“Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు”
“Spoken English | మీరు చదివిన కథను మీ శైలిలో చెప్పేందుకు ట్రై చేయండి”