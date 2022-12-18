Spoken English | పాక శాస్త్రం కళ అయితే.. దాని గురించి ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో మాట్లాడటం మరో గొప్ప కళ

December 18, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 14 | పాకశాస్త్రం ఒక కళ. ఆ కళ గురించి మాట్లాడటం మరో గొప్ప కళ. కొందరు శాకపాకాల్ని వర్ణిస్తుంటే నోరూరుతుంది. అర్జెంటుగా రుచి చూడాలనిపిస్తుంది. అందులోనూ ‘వంకాయ వంటి కూరయు.. పంకజముఖి సీత వంటి భామా మణియున్‌’ అనిపించుకున్న బ్రింజాల్‌ కర్రీ వైపు సంభాషణ మళ్లితే..

Malathi: Good afternoon, Nalini.

Nalini: Good afternoon, Malathi.

Malathi: I made brinjal curry today. Would you like to taste the dish?

Nalini: Yes. Oh, delicious! What’s this variety called?

Malathi: Brinjal-tomato curry.

Nalini: Will you give me the recipe?

Malathi: Why not? Ingredients: brinjals, tomatoes, oil, onion, green chillis, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red-chilli powder, salt, curry leaves, coriander leaves.

Nalini: Will 250 gm of brinjals do? And 250 gm of tomatoes.

Malathi: Yes, for a small family like yours.

Nalini: 4 or 5 green chillis.

Malathi: Yes. 5 larger ones or 10 smaller ones. Fill half a vessel with water. Put some salt in it. Cut the brinjals into vertical pieces and put them in the water.

Nalini: Don’t wash the brinjals?

Malathi: What a joke! Washing them is mandatory, isn’t it?

Nalini: Ha haha!

Malathi: Cut each tomato into eight pieces.

Nalini: If smaller ones, into four pieces. Am I right?

Malathi: Yes. Chop the onion and green chillis.

Nalini: Okay.

Malathi: Take some oil in a pan and heat it. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, chopped onion, green chilli and curry leaves. Let it saute for a minute.

Nalini: Cumin seeds. Do you mean jeera?

Malathi: Yes. Add ginger-garlic paste and turmeric powder. Add brinjal pieces. Fry it for three minutes.

Nalini: More than three minutes, it may get roasted.

Malathi: Right. Add tomato pieces. Add red-chilli powder and salt.

Nalini: How much salt?

Malathi: Salt to taste. Adding salt to taste proves your art of cooking.

Nalini: Yes, you’re right.

Malathi: Add coriander powder and garam masala. Stir it and fry it.

Nalini: For a minute?

Malathi: Yes. Put a lid on the pan and cook for five minutes.

Nalini: Can we add a little water?

Malathi: It depends. Add coriander leaves. The dish is ready.

Nalini: I can serve it with rice. Thank you. Bye.

Malathi: With roti as well. Bye.

దురదృష్టవశాత్తు..

Two close friends at school, meeting after five years:

Harsha: Raju! Meeting after seven years. So unfortunate!

Raju: Am I so boring? Will I ask you to lend me money? Do I embarrass you with unsolicited advice? Are you not happy meeting me after five years?

Harsha: What nonsense are you talking Ra? You were my best friend; you are my best friend; you will be my best friend forever.

Raju: Then why did you say ‘So unfortunate’?

Harsha: Because I never hoped to meet you like this.

Raju: So unexpected!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

