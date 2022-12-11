Spoken English | మీకు తెలిసిన ముచ్చట్లను వచ్చిన భాషలో పంచుకుంటే మజాయే వేరు

December 11, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 1౩ | ప్రపంచం విశాలమైంది. వైవిధ్యమైంది. పాత రోత. కొత్త వింత. మార్పు తప్ప మరేదీ శాశ్వతం కాని మార్కెట్‌ వాతావరణం. ఆ ముచ్చట్లను స్నేహితులతో పంచుకుంటే మజాయే వేరు. ఒక్కసారి కదిపి చూడండి.

Pujitha: Good evening, Sneha.

Sneha: Good evening, Pujitha. You look ecstatic!

Pujitha: Wonderful things are happening in this world.

Sneha: They add to our zest for life.

Pujitha: I was worshipped!

Sneha: Worshipped? Where and how and &?

Pujitha: In that newly opened jewellery shop near the famous Dream Jewellers on the main road.

Sneha: Worshipped or welcomed?

Pujitha: Worshipped, literally.

Sneha: You don’t say!

Pujitha: This is how it happened. I entered the shop. Two girls led me into a booth. It was filled with the fragrance of camphor and incense sticks. The girls made me sit on a decorated chair.

Sneha: Oh, wonders never cease!

Pujitha: They applied sindhur on my forehead and sandal on my wrists.They laid flowers at my feet.

Sneha: Was there a priest?

Pujitha: No. They played recorded mantras and a stotram.

Sneha: Crazy!

Pujitha: Then a gentleman said, Come on, madam. We welcome you to our shop. You get pure ornaments at perfect prices here. Happy shopping!

Sneha: How I wish I were there!

Pujitha: But why did they do this?

Sneha: Customer-gods!

Pujitha: Isn’t this a novel method of attracting customers?

Sneha: Certainly. Competition is the mother of innovation.

Pujitha: Is it a proverb?

Sneha: The proverb is ‘Necessity is the mother of invention.’

Pujitha: Fine articulation by you.

Sneha: Thank you. Attracting customers is an art.

Pujitha: There are advertising, discounts, special offers&

Sneha: You’re right. But these people at the new shop have hit upon a novel idea. This worshipping is besides advertising, discounts and special offers.

Pujitha: What an idea! Time for me to share this experience with my husband. Bye.

Sneha: Bye.

Off.. Buy.. Far

The English teacher to the class: Today I am going to explain democracy. Take down the definition.

He dictated the definition of democracy.

Teacher:Vivek, have you written?

Vivek: Yes, Sir.

Teacher: What have you written?

Vivek: Democracy is off the people, buy the people, far the people.

The teacher cursed himself. Then he wrote the definition on the board: Democracy is of the people, by the people, for the people.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

