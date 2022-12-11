Spoken English | మీకు తెలిసిన ముచ్చట్లను వచ్చిన భాషలో పంచుకుంటే మజాయే వేరు

- వార్తలు
Spoken English Lesson 1౩ | ప్రపంచం విశాలమైంది. వైవిధ్యమైంది. పాత రోత. కొత్త వింత. మార్పు తప్ప మరేదీ శాశ్వతం కాని మార్కెట్ వాతావరణం. ఆ ముచ్చట్లను స్నేహితులతో పంచుకుంటే మజాయే వేరు. ఒక్కసారి కదిపి చూడండి.
Pujitha: Good evening, Sneha.
Sneha: Good evening, Pujitha. You look ecstatic!
Pujitha: Wonderful things are happening in this world.
Sneha: They add to our zest for life.
Pujitha: I was worshipped!
Sneha: Worshipped? Where and how and &?
Pujitha: In that newly opened jewellery shop near the famous Dream Jewellers on the main road.
Sneha: Worshipped or welcomed?
Pujitha: Worshipped, literally.
Sneha: You don’t say!
Pujitha: This is how it happened. I entered the shop. Two girls led me into a booth. It was filled with the fragrance of camphor and incense sticks. The girls made me sit on a decorated chair.
Sneha: Oh, wonders never cease!
Pujitha: They applied sindhur on my forehead and sandal on my wrists.They laid flowers at my feet.
Sneha: Was there a priest?
Pujitha: No. They played recorded mantras and a stotram.
Sneha: Crazy!
Pujitha: Then a gentleman said, Come on, madam. We welcome you to our shop. You get pure ornaments at perfect prices here. Happy shopping!
Sneha: How I wish I were there!
Pujitha: But why did they do this?
Sneha: Customer-gods!
Pujitha: Isn’t this a novel method of attracting customers?
Sneha: Certainly. Competition is the mother of innovation.
Pujitha: Is it a proverb?
Sneha: The proverb is ‘Necessity is the mother of invention.’
Pujitha: Fine articulation by you.
Sneha: Thank you. Attracting customers is an art.
Pujitha: There are advertising, discounts, special offers&
Sneha: You’re right. But these people at the new shop have hit upon a novel idea. This worshipping is besides advertising, discounts and special offers.
Pujitha: What an idea! Time for me to share this experience with my husband. Bye.
Sneha: Bye.
The English teacher to the class: Today I am going to explain democracy. Take down the definition.
He dictated the definition of democracy.
Teacher:Vivek, have you written?
Vivek: Yes, Sir.
Teacher: What have you written?
Vivek: Democracy is off the people, buy the people, far the people.
The teacher cursed himself. Then he wrote the definition on the board: Democracy is of the people, by the people, for the people.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
