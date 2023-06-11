Spoken English | మాట్లాడే విషయాలు లేవని సంభాషణలు ఆపేయొద్దు!

Spoken English Lesson 32 | కుర్చీలు లేకపోతే కూర్చోవడం మానేస్తామా? మాట్లాడుకోవాల్సిన విషయాలు లేకపోతే సంభాషణలు ఆపేస్తామా? ఏదో ఒకటి, ఎవరో ఒకరితో చర్చిస్తూనే ఉంటాం. మనిషి స్వతహాగా సంభాషణా జీవి. ముప్పూటలా తిండి లేకపోయినా బతకగలడేమో కానీ, మనసారా మాట్లాడటానికి ఓ తోడంటూ లేకపోతే మాత్రం.. ఉక్కిరి బిక్కిరి అవుతాడు.
Kamlesh: I’d like to take your help. They say you’re a very experienced gym trainer.
Trainer: What can I do for you?
Kamlesh:Please train me to turn my neck 360 degrees.
Trainer: Ugh! Unimaginable!
Kamlesh: Do you think I am queer, quixotic, eccentric?
Trainer: I have trained hundreds of people in gym workout. No one has ever come to me with such a crazy idea. It’s impossible.
Kamlesh: Impossible?
Trainer: Yes. I’m not a magician.
Kamlesh: Then it’s impossible for me to walk on the road or cross it. Zigzag, chaotic, pell-mell traffic makes walking and road-crossing simply terrific!
Trainer: But why? I’m only curious to know.
Kamlesh: You can see the vehicles on your left.
Trainer: Very simple.
Kamlesh: You can see the vehicles on your right.
Trainer: Obviously.
Kamlesh: You can see the vehicles straight in front.
Trainer: Of course.
Kamlesh: How can you see the vehicles behind you?
Trainer: By turning back.
Kamlesh: Can you see left, right, front and back at the same time?
Trainer: No, but where is the need for that?
Kamlesh: Bikes and autos are so sudden and unpredictable.
Trainer: What’s the problem when there’s one-way traffic?
Kamlesh: One-way traffic? It’s four-way traffic. No, all-way traffic, my dear friend!
Trainer: Don’t exaggerate. There are so many road rules for pedestrians and vehicles.
Kamlesh: If road rules were followed, I would not come to a gym trainer.
Trainer: How can a gym trainer help you? Anyhow, you have the zebra crossing, don’t you?
Kamlesh: You can take your children to the zoo and show them the lines on a zebra.
Trainer: You can use the pavement, can’t you?
Kamlesh: Pavement on the map? Our pavements are meant for shops and stalls.
Trainer: The only solution is to be alert while walking or crossing the road.
Kamlesh: Alert? You are looking ahead and walking with utmost caution. A bike from behind whizzes past you. Or a bike from the wrong side passes, almost brushing you. Sometimes a bike without a headlight comes from nowhere.
Trainer: I can train you in 180-degree neck turning.
Kamlesh: I want a 360-degree view.
Trainer: Turning on your heel gives you another 180-degree view. 180 plus 180 is360, if I’m not bad at math.
Sudhesh: Going somewhere?
Praveen: Yes, to the riverside. To enjoy the glorious and gorgeous sunset.
Sudhesh: And the cool breeze!
Praveen: Will you join me?
Sudhesh: Sure. But let’s have a bait first.
Praveen: To catch fish?
Sudhesh: Don’t be silly. I’m feeling hungry. Skipped my lunch this afternoon.
Praveen:You mean to have a bite first!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
