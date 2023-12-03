Assembly Election | మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కమలం హవా.. సంబరాల్లో బీజేపీ శ్రేణులు

December 3, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Assembly Election | దేశంలో నాలుగు రాష్ట్రాల అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల (Assembly Election) ఫలితాలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి. రాజస్థాన్‌లో బీజేపీ (BJP) మెజార్టీ మార్క్‌ను దాటి దూసుకెళ్తోంది. అటు ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోనూ హవా కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈ మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో హస్తం (Congress) పార్టీకి గట్టి షాక్‌ తగిలింది.

ఎన్నికల సంఘం (EC) వెబ్‌సైట్‌ ప్రకారం.. మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ రాష్ట్రంలో మొత్తం 230 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు గానూ ప్రస్తుతం బీజేపీ మొత్తం 161 స్థానాల్లో ఆధిక్యంలో ఉంది. కాంగ్రెస్‌ కేవలం 66 స్థానాల్లో మాత్రమే లీడింగ్‌లో కొనసాగుతోంది. ఇక రాజస్థాన్‌, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లోనూ కమలం హవా కొనసాగుతోంది. ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లో మొత్తం 90 స్థానాలకు బీజేపీ 55 స్థానాల్లో ముందంజలో ఉండగా.. కాంగ్రెస్‌ కేవలం 32 స్థానాల్లోనే కొనసాగుతోంది. అటూ రాజస్థాన్‌లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ పరిస్థితి దారుణంగా ఉంది. మొత్తం 199 స్థానాలకు బీజేపీ 113 స్థానాల్లో లీడింగ్‌లో ఉండగా.. కమలం పార్టీ 72 స్థానాల్లో మాత్రమే కొనసాగుతోంది. దీంతో బీజేపీ శ్రేణులు సంబరాలు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి. కమలం పార్టీ మెజారిటీ మార్క్‌ను దాటి దూసుకెళ్తుండటంతో ఆనందంతో మునిగి తేలుతున్నారు. స్వీట్లు పంచుకుంటూ డ్యాన్సులతో హోరెత్తిస్తున్నారు.

#WATCH | BJP workers celebrate at the party headquarters in Delhi as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections.#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ePX623KTjz — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | BJP workers burst firecrackers at the party office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/wWEZlEkREA — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | BJP workers burst firecrackers and celebrate at the party office in Uttar Pradesh as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan elections. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/eidudeI64k — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | Bhopal | Wife of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadhna Chouhan hugs the party’s women supporters & workers after the party’s lead in the state election. CM also here. pic.twitter.com/ERMglln5q1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of party’s women workers as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state. pic.twitter.com/Qhv1a4Bm9T — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | BJP supporters and workers hail Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party leads towards a landslide win in the state, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/hVge7tp19G — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao says, “The misgovernance of Congress is about to end. The lotus will bloom. Chhattisgarh will move forward on the path of development. Chhattisgarh will get the guarantee of PM Modi. The trends will be converted into reality and we… pic.twitter.com/USiokGjMWy — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

