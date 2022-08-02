Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana ఇదేనా మీ ఆత్మ‌నిర్భ‌ర్ భార‌త్..? మోదీకి కేటీఆర్ సూటి ప్ర‌శ్న‌

ఇదేనా మీ ఆత్మ‌నిర్భ‌ర్ భార‌త్..? మోదీకి కేటీఆర్ సూటి ప్ర‌శ్న‌

ఇదేనా మీ ఆత్మ‌నిర్భ‌ర్ భార‌త్..? మోదీకి కేటీఆర్ సూటి ప్ర‌శ్న‌

హైద‌రాబాద్ : ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీపై రాష్ట్ర ఐటీ, ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ‌ల శాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వేదిక‌గా విమ‌ర్శ‌లు గుప్పించారు. ఆత్మ‌నిర్భార‌త్‌కు సూచిక‌గా మ‌హాత్మాగాంధీ స్వ‌దేశీ స్ఫూర్తిని పెంపొందించ‌డానికి చ‌రాఖాను ఉప‌యోగించారు. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీనేమో.. భార‌త్‌కు ఎంతో ప్ర‌త్యేక‌మైన ఖాదీ, హ్యాండ్లూమ్ ఉత్ప‌త్తుల‌పై జీఎస్టీ విధించిన మొద‌టి ప్ర‌ధానిగా గుర్తింపు పొందార‌ని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇదేనా మీ ఆత్మ‌నిర్భ‌ర్ భార‌త్‌..? మీరు చెప్పే వోక‌ల్ 4 లోక‌ల్ ఇదేనా? అని కేటీఆర్ ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వేదిక‌గా ప్ర‌శ్నించారు.

Also Read:
708539

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు