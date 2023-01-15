Spoken English | వైద్యం, రోగాల గురించి మాట్లాడుతుంటే కొత్త పదాలు తెలుస్తాయి

Spoken English Lesson 16 | వైద్యం అంటేనే ఓ ప్రపంచం. రకరకాల రుగ్మతలు, అనేకానేక లక్షణాలు, గుట్టలకొద్దీ ఔషధాలు, నోరుతిరగని పరీక్షలు.. ఆ వియాలన్నీ మాట్లాడుతుంటే సమయమే తెలియదు. కొత్త కొత్త పదాలూ తెలుస్తాయి. చలో.. దవాఖాన !

Nagina: Good evening, doctor.

Doctor: Good evening.

Nagina: My head, my hands, legs, back&

Doctor: What exactly is your problem?

Nagina: I have terrible headache and backache. My hands are shivering. My legs are weak. I feel giddy.

Doctor: How long have you been suffering?

Nagina: Since last night. I had had a fever three days before.

Doctor: Did you see a doctor?

Nagina: No, I didn’t see a doctor. I took medicine.

Doctor: Where did you get the medicine?

Nagina: Over the counter.

Doctor: Over the counter?

Nagina: Yes, doctor. There’s a medical shop near my house. The salesboy gave me the medicine. He gave four kinds of tablets for three days.

Doctor: Four kinds of tablets?

Nagina: Yes. I was quite normal before. I even attended my friend’s birthday party. We ate biryani and made merry.

Doctor: How was the biryani?

Nagina: It was delicious although a bit stale and spicy. I ate it to my heart’s content.

Doctor: There you are! That was the cause of your fever. It was not digested well.

Nagina: Was my fever due to indigestion?

Doctor: Yes. There could be a hundred causes of fever. Fever is only a symptom.The cause must be diagnosed. Only a doctor can do it.

Nagina: Wasn’t it diagnosed at the medical shop?

Doctor: Diagnosed? The guy simply experimented on you.

Nagina: Did I make a mistake?

Doctor: Yes. A mild tablet and a little fasting would have set you right.

Nagina: Oh no, doctor!

Doctor: Self-medication is dangerous. Over-the-counter treatment is highly detrimental. One must consult a doctor.

Nagina: Long wait and consultation fee … I just wanted to save time and money.

Doctor: You needn’t make the clinic your second home. You can prevent most of the ailments. Prevention is better than cure.

Nagina: How?

Doctor: Exercise and diet. Regular exercise and proper, moderate, timely food will help you stay healthy and fit. You can keep away doctors and disease.

Nagina: Will I be all right, doctor?

Doctor: Yes. Here’s the prescription. You’ll be normal soon.

Nagina: Thank you doctor for your patience, concern, and wise counsel.

A villager at a city hospital:

Villager: I have an earache.

Doctor: I am a general physician. See the specialist in the opposite room. You can see the image of an ear on the door.

* * *

Villager: I have an earache.

Doctor: Left ear or right ear?

Villager: Left ear.

Doctor: I am a right-ear specialist. Go to the next room.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

