Spoken English | వైద్యం, రోగాల గురించి మాట్లాడుతుంటే కొత్త పదాలు తెలుస్తాయి

Spoken English Lesson 16 | వైద్యం అంటేనే ఓ ప్రపంచం. రకరకాల రుగ్మతలు, అనేకానేక లక్షణాలు, గుట్టలకొద్దీ ఔషధాలు, నోరుతిరగని పరీక్షలు.. ఆ వియాలన్నీ మాట్లాడుతుంటే సమయమే తెలియదు. కొత్త కొత్త పదాలూ తెలుస్తాయి. చలో.. దవాఖాన !
Nagina: Good evening, doctor.
Doctor: Good evening.
Nagina: My head, my hands, legs, back&
Doctor: What exactly is your problem?
Nagina: I have terrible headache and backache. My hands are shivering. My legs are weak. I feel giddy.
Doctor: How long have you been suffering?
Nagina: Since last night. I had had a fever three days before.
Doctor: Did you see a doctor?
Nagina: No, I didn’t see a doctor. I took medicine.
Doctor: Where did you get the medicine?
Nagina: Over the counter.
Doctor: Over the counter?
Nagina: Yes, doctor. There’s a medical shop near my house. The salesboy gave me the medicine. He gave four kinds of tablets for three days.
Doctor: Four kinds of tablets?
Nagina: Yes. I was quite normal before. I even attended my friend’s birthday party. We ate biryani and made merry.
Doctor: How was the biryani?
Nagina: It was delicious although a bit stale and spicy. I ate it to my heart’s content.
Doctor: There you are! That was the cause of your fever. It was not digested well.
Nagina: Was my fever due to indigestion?
Doctor: Yes. There could be a hundred causes of fever. Fever is only a symptom.The cause must be diagnosed. Only a doctor can do it.
Nagina: Wasn’t it diagnosed at the medical shop?
Doctor: Diagnosed? The guy simply experimented on you.
Nagina: Did I make a mistake?
Doctor: Yes. A mild tablet and a little fasting would have set you right.
Nagina: Oh no, doctor!
Doctor: Self-medication is dangerous. Over-the-counter treatment is highly detrimental. One must consult a doctor.
Nagina: Long wait and consultation fee … I just wanted to save time and money.
Doctor: You needn’t make the clinic your second home. You can prevent most of the ailments. Prevention is better than cure.
Nagina: How?
Doctor: Exercise and diet. Regular exercise and proper, moderate, timely food will help you stay healthy and fit. You can keep away doctors and disease.
Nagina: Will I be all right, doctor?
Doctor: Yes. Here’s the prescription. You’ll be normal soon.
Nagina: Thank you doctor for your patience, concern, and wise counsel.
A villager at a city hospital:
Villager: I have an earache.
Doctor: I am a general physician. See the specialist in the opposite room. You can see the image of an ear on the door.
* * *
Villager: I have an earache.
Doctor: Left ear or right ear?
Villager: Left ear.
Doctor: I am a right-ear specialist. Go to the next room.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”
“Spoken English | ప్రతి పేరు వెనుక ఓ ఫార్ములా ఉంటుంది”
Spoken English | మీ అనుభవాలను ఇంగ్లీష్లో ఆత్మీయులతో పంచుకోండి
“Spoken English | భాష మీద ప్రేమ ఉంటే ఈజీగా నేర్చుకోవచ్చు”
“Spoken English | భాష తెలియకపోవడం వల్లే మౌనంగా ఉండొద్దు”
“Spoken English | మీరు చదివిన కథను మీ శైలిలో చెప్పేందుకు ట్రై చేయండి”