1969 : of injustice and dissatisfaction

April 16, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

July 10, 1968: Observed as “Day of promises for Telangana” (Telangana Hamila Dinam) by the TNGOs. The TNGOs conducted many meetings from this day onwards to spread awareness on the injustices done to the employees of Telangana region. They agitated because of the following reasons:

4The Government’s indiscriminate violation of safeguards given to Telangana employees.

4Violation of Mulki rules and regulations.

4Non-Observance of the orders given by Central government and the courts.

4Employing Andhras who had fake Mulki certificates.

In a meeting held to observe this day, BS Mahadev Singh proposed formation of Telangana State as a solution to the problems of employees.

The brochure printed by TNGO union to spread awareness was published in Jana Darma (News Paper).

August 18, 1968: On the basis of the Government Order issued on April 30, 1968, temporary teachers were suspended from service by the Chairman of Nalgonda Zilla Parishad. All these teachers then appealed to the HC and Justice Chinnappa Reddy ruled in their favour. The government appealed against this judgement to the HC bench comprising Justice Pingali Jaganmohan Reddy and Avula Samba Shiva Rao, which held that “Till the Parliament abolishes Mulki rules, they should be treated as valid” and issued a stay on the judgement of Justice Chinnappa Reddy.

December 30, 1968: A meeting was held by the Mulki employees of KTPS at Girls High School Kothagudem. It was attended by Pidathala Ranga Reddy, Chairman of Legislative Council and J Chokka Rao, Chairman of TRC. Mulki employees and other unemployed youth belonging to the Association of Telangana Rights protection organised a huge procession during this meeting.

January 3, 1969: In the case filed by the non-Mulkis in the HC of AP, Justice Kuppu Swamy ruled that the order issued by the government on April 30, 1968, was not applicable to APSEB as it was autonomous organisation.

The Mulki employees of KTPS and Mulki aspirants agitated against the judgement. Around the same time, Kolisetti Ramadasu in his address in a college in Khammam stated that an indefinite hunger strike could compel the government to initiate action against non-Mulkis. The idea of involving students in the agitation for a separate State was of Rama Sudakar Raju and was communicated to the students by Ramadas.

Inspired by the speech delivered by Ramadas, Annabathula Ravindranath, a second-year BA student, volunteered to start an indefinite strike demanding the formation of Telangana State.

January 8, 1969: Ravindranath, encouraged by Ramadas and Sudhakar Raju, started his fast in Khammam.

A day before Ravindranath commenced his fast, the Committee on Telangana Safeguards resolved in Warangal that the regional board should be given power to spend revenues of Telangana for the development of the region without the interference of the CM. The following resolutions were passed in the meeting

4The non-Mulkis occupying post of Telangana people should be removed and Mulkis must be appointed in their place.

4An investigation should be conducted on fake Mulki certificate.

4The government should give clarity on implementation of the Gentlemen’s Agreement; because the indifference of government has caused dissatisfaction and agitation amongst the students.

4Pochampadu project has to be designed as a major project and should be completed fast without reference to the plan.

4A high-level committee should be appointed to clarify on surplus funds.

4Drinking water should be provided to Warangal through channels from Godavari.

4All members of the Telangana Assembly should begin an agitation for the safeguards and development of Telangana.

4The magazines and newspapers which do not propagate Telangana problems should be boycotted.

One of the drawbacks of the 1969 agitation was that the agitation was split into two groups with opposing demands — one demanding formation of Telangana State and the other opposing formation of State and demanding implementation of Safegaurds. The people demanding formation of Telangana State came to be known as the separatists and the people demanding the implementation of safeguards promised in the Gentlemen’s Agreement were called as safegaurdists. These opposing demands made it easy for the Government to suppress the agitation.

Decoding the role of SPLM

This article is part of the series that deals with the PSC and the Constitutional bodies set up by the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

Article-321Power to extend functions of Public Service Commissions

An Act made by the Parliament or, as the case may be, the Legislature of a State may provide for the exercise of additional functions by the union Public Service Commission or the State Public Service Commission as respects the services of the union or the State and also as respects the services of any local authority or other body corporate constituted by law or of any public institution.

Article-322 Expenses of Public Service Commissions

The expenses of the union or a State Public Service Commission, including any salaries, allowances and pensions payable to or in respect of the members or staff of the Commission, shall be charged on the Consolidated Fund of India or, the Consolidated Fund of the State.

Article-323 Reports of Public Service Commissions

It shall be the duty of the union Commission to present annually to the President a report as to the work done by the Commission and on receipt of such report, the President shall cause a copy thereof, together with a memorandum, explaining, as respects the cases, if any, where the advice of the Commission was not accepted, the reasons for such non-acceptance to be laid before each House of Parliament. It shall be the duty of a State Commission to present annually to the Governor of the State a report as to the work done by the Commission, and it shall be the duty of a Joint Commission to present annually to the Governor of each of the States the needs of which are served by the Joint Commission a report as to the work done by the Commission in relation to that State, and in either case the Governor, shall, on receipt of such report, cause a copy thereof, together with a memorandum, explaining, as respects the cases, if any, where the advice of the Commission was not accepted, the reasons for such non-acceptance to be laid before the Legislature of the State.

Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities (SPLM)

Constitutional Body – set up under Article 350B of Part XVII of the Constitution; created by the 7th Constitutional Amendment Act.

4Quasi judicial in nature

4Advisory in nature

Basis

Recommendations of the first States Re-organisation Commission headed by Justice Fazl Ali.

Appointment

4Article 350B states that there shall be a Special Officer for linguistic minorities to be appointed by the President. And he is designated as the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities.

Functions

Article 350B states that

4It shall be the duty of the Special Officer to investigate all matters relating to the safeguards provided for linguistic minorities under this Constitution.

4Special Officer for Linguistic Minorities maintains liaison with the State Governments and union Territories through nodal officers appointed by them.

4At the Central level, the Commissioner falls under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Report

4submitted to the President upon those matters at such intervals as the President may direct

4the President shall cause all such reports to be laid before each House of Parliament, and sent to the Governments of the States concerned

544215