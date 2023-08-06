Spoken English | కథలు సేకరించండి.. స్నేహితులతో పంచుకోండి

August 6, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 40 | ఒక ఐడియా జీవితాన్ని మార్చేస్తుంది. జీవితాన్నే కాదు, రాజ్యాలనూ మార్చేస్తుంది. మనిషి సృజనను నిరూపించే అనగనగా కథలు బాల సాహిత్యంలో చాలానే ఉన్నాయి. అలాంటిదే ఇదీ. అలనాటి పాలకుల అర్థంలేని ఆదేశాలను సామాన్యుడు నిలదీసి నిలువరించిన తీరు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. ఇలాంటి కథలే ఇంకొన్ని సేకరించండి. స్నేహితులతో పంచుకోండి.

Suman: Why did you shout at that boy?

Rajan: How dare he advise me?

Suman:Advise you? What was his advice?

Rajan: He said, Why do you keep your mobile in your shirt pocket, close to your heart? You had better keep it in your trouser-pocket.

Suman: It’s a good idea, isn’t it?

Rajan: He’s a kid, isn’t he? I’m a grown-up. What’s worse, it’s unsolicited advice.

Suman:Shall I tell you a story?

Rajan: You’re a raconteur. I’d love to listen to your story.

Suman:Once upon a time there was a king. He was wise and benevolent.

Rajan: Such kings were rare, if I’m not wrong.

Suman: He wanted to have a first-hand experience of the state of affairs in his king dom. He set out in the guise of a poor man.

Rajan: Did he dress like a poor man?

Suman: Of course. And he went round the kingdom barefooted.

Rajan: Not to be identified, obviously.

Suman: The roads were rugged and filled with pebbles. When he returned to his palace at dusk, there were holes in his soles.

Rajan: He lived through his people’s suffering, so to say.

Suman:He called an emergency meeting. Besides his courtiers, he had also invited some elders in the kingdom.

Rajan: Very thoughtful, wise and generous of him!

Suman:The king said, The roads are in a pitiable condition. Our coffers are full. We must cover all the roads with leather. This is my decree.

Rajan: How unwieldy it would be!

Suman:The courtiers were quick to see how impractical and unwise the idea was. But none of them had the courage to speak out.

Rajan: You cannot question a king!

Suman:The king took their silence for acquiescence. Just then a poor farmer raised his voice.

Rajan: Wonderful!

Suman: The old man said, O king! How cumbersome, how costly it would be to cover all the roads with leather. Instead you can get a pair of shoes made for your feet! Thus you can save time, money and toil.

Rajan: Indeed a wise man!

Suman: The king said, Here’s an old man who is very bold. Impoverished but ingenious! Weak in body but strong in mind! Let him be honoured and rewarded. Let his advice be followed.

Rajan: Kudos to the king!

‘Pale’ Problem

Doctor:What can I do for you, madam?

Patient:I have a pale problem, doctor.

Lawyer: Are you anemic? Do you feel weak?

Witness:I have a pale problem.

Lawyer: Let me check your pulse.

Judge: Not pulse, doctor. Please check my head.

Witness: Let me see& Oh! Infested with lice!

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

