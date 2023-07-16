Spoken English Lesson 37 | నిజమే. ఉన్న ఊరు కన్నతల్లి లాంటిది. ఉద్యోగం కోసమో, చదువుల కోసమో ఆ పల్లె పొలిమేర దాటితే.. ఒడ్డున పడిన చేపలు అయిపోతాం. కబుర్లు చెప్పుకోడానికి స్నేహితులు ఉండరు. సమయానికి వండిపెట్టడానికి కన్నవాళ్లు ఉండరు. చూడ్డానికి మన సినిమాలూ ఉండవు. ఆ ప్రవాస జీవితాన్ని ఓ దోస్తుతో పంచుకునే ఘట్టం ఇది..
Shankar: Hi, Ramana. When did you arrive?
Ramana: Last night.
Shankar: New place, new job. Must be enjoying yourself a lot.
Ramana: Enjoying? Far from that.
Shankar: Looking a bit weak. Must be tired after the journey. By the by, how long are you going to be here?
Ramana: Only for a week.
Shankar: That’s a pretty long holiday.
Ramana: Once I leave, I will be missing you all.
Shankar: Tell me about your new job, new place and new friends.
Ramana: New friends? No friends at all.
Shankar: You’re in India, not in a far-off, remote, foreign country.
Ramana: In a foreign country, I’m sure I would feel more at home.
Shankar: Don’t you feel at home in this different state?
Ramana: I feel like a fish out of water.
Shankar: Sorry to hear you say so.
Ramana: The language is different.
Shankar: Of course.
Ramana: No familiar sights and surroundings. No favourite food.
Shankar: Quite natural.
Ramana: No movies of our language, no festivals that we celebrate. Utter loneliness and desolation.
Shankar: Sorry for you, Ra. How do you bide your time, then?
Ramana: Got addicted to the mobile and smoking to overcome loneliness.
Shankar: Maybe, you are too nostalgic.
Ramana: Believe me, I feel like a fish out of water, literally.
Shankar: But you must learn to adaptyourself to the new place.
Ramana: Isn’t it easier said than done?
Shankar: With time you will find affinity, familiarity, acclimatization and what not.
Ramana: I don’t hope so.
Shankar: You will begin to like the place and people there in the course of time.
Ramana: You’re too optimistic.
Shankar: Don’t be pessimistic. You will begin to feel at home.You will find your feet.
Ramana: Let’s hope so. Thank you for your motivation.
Lady: Sir, my file is pending. Could you please clear it?
Officer: I’m damn busy. You can come some other day.
Lady: Shall I come tomorrow?
Officer: No chance. You can come after a few days.
Lady: Can I come next Monday?
Officer: Give me a ring.
Lady: Gold ring or diamond ring? You want bribe? I’m going to complain.
Officer: Please be seated. I’m going to clear your file.
సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
Spoken English | అన్ని విషయాలు చర్చిస్తేనే ఇంగ్లీష్ వస్తుంది!
Spoken English | ఇద్దరు మిత్రుల సంభాషణ కూడా ఇంగ్లీష్లోనే
Spoken English | భాష నేర్చుకోవడానికి కథను మించిన మాధ్యమమే లేదు
“Spoken English |‘Boring’ was his catchword”
Spoken English | It never occurred to me
Spoken English | అప్పులైనా.. లోన్లు అయినా ఇంగ్లిష్లో చర్చిస్తేనే ఈజీ
“Spoken English | వంటకు ఉప్పూకారాలు ఎలాగో.. ఇంగ్లీష్ నేర్చుకోవడానికి పదకోశం అలా”