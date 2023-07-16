Spoken English | ప్రవాస జీవితాన్ని ఓ దోస్తుతో ఇలా ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో పంచుకుందాం..

Spoken English Lesson 37 | నిజమే. ఉన్న ఊరు కన్నతల్లి లాంటిది. ఉద్యోగం కోసమో, చదువుల కోసమో ఆ పల్లె పొలిమేర దాటితే.. ఒడ్డున పడిన చేపలు అయిపోతాం. కబుర్లు చెప్పుకోడానికి స్నేహితులు ఉండరు. సమయానికి వండిపెట్టడానికి కన్నవాళ్లు ఉండరు.

July 16, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

చూడ్డానికి మన సినిమాలూ ఉండవు. ఆ ప్రవాస జీవితాన్ని ఓ దోస్తుతో పంచుకునే ఘట్టం ఇది..

Shankar: Hi, Ramana. When did you arrive?

Ramana: Last night.

Shankar: New place, new job. Must be enjoying yourself a lot.

Ramana: Enjoying? Far from that.

Shankar: Looking a bit weak. Must be tired after the journey. By the by, how long are you going to be here?

Ramana: Only for a week.

Shankar: That’s a pretty long holiday.

Ramana: Once I leave, I will be missing you all.

Shankar: Tell me about your new job, new place and new friends.

Ramana: New friends? No friends at all.

Shankar: You’re in India, not in a far-off, remote, foreign country.

Ramana: In a foreign country, I’m sure I would feel more at home.

Shankar: Don’t you feel at home in this different state?

Ramana: I feel like a fish out of water.

Shankar: Sorry to hear you say so.

Ramana: The language is different.

Shankar: Of course.

Ramana: No familiar sights and surroundings. No favourite food.

Shankar: Quite natural.

Ramana: No movies of our language, no festivals that we celebrate. Utter loneliness and desolation.

Shankar: Sorry for you, Ra. How do you bide your time, then?

Ramana: Got addicted to the mobile and smoking to overcome loneliness.

Shankar: Maybe, you are too nostalgic.

Ramana: Believe me, I feel like a fish out of water, literally.

Shankar: But you must learn to adaptyourself to the new place.

Ramana: Isn’t it easier said than done?

Shankar: With time you will find affinity, familiarity, acclimatization and what not.

Ramana: I don’t hope so.

Shankar: You will begin to like the place and people there in the course of time.

Ramana: You’re too optimistic.

Shankar: Don’t be pessimistic. You will begin to feel at home.You will find your feet.

Ramana: Let’s hope so. Thank you for your motivation.

ring

Lady: Sir, my file is pending. Could you please clear it?

Officer: I’m damn busy. You can come some other day.

Lady: Shall I come tomorrow?

Officer: No chance. You can come after a few days.

Lady: Can I come next Monday?

Officer: Give me a ring.

Lady: Gold ring or diamond ring? You want bribe? I’m going to complain.

Officer: Please be seated. I’m going to clear your file.

సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

