Spoken English | ఒక్కసారి చర్చ మొదలుపెడితే గంటలు నిమిషాల్లో గడిచిపోవాల్సిందే !

May 7, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Ranjith: You look so happy. You are laughing!

Mohan: I can’t help laughing. A funny thing happened in our village yesterday.

Ranjith: What happened?

Mohan: A music concert was organized.

Ranjith: Who organized it?

Mohan: Some young culture vultures who had formed an association.

Ranjith: A cultural association?

Mohan: Yes. To promote art and culture in our village.

Ranjith: Indeed an endeavour!

Mohan: It was their first program.They invited a classical singer from the city.

Ranjith: Hindustani or Carnatic?

Mohan: Of course Carnatic.

Ranjith: Your village youth are exemplary.

Mohan: They had given wide publicity. As a result many people turned up for the concert.

Ranjith: The artiste must have been bowled over.

Mohan: Yes. He was overwhelmed to see such a huge gathering. He was all praise for the villagers.

Ranjith: What did he say?

Mohan: He said, Your village is a thousand times more cultured than our city.

Ranjith: A shot in the arm for the young organisers and the audience.

Mohan: He said, With your best wishes and the blessings of the village deity, let me begin my concert.

Ranjith: The audience must have been agog.

Mohan: Then he closed his eyes and started the ragalapana.

Ranjith: What is ragalapana?

Mohan: A long, elaborate improvisation unaccompanied with instruments before rendering a keertana.

Ranjith: Maybe difficult for the villagers to enjoy it.

Mohan: Ragalapana over in ten minutes, he opened his eyes and was ready for the keertana.

Ranjith: Must be highly inspired.

Mohan: But lo! The audience had disappeared except for one man in a corner.

Ranjith: The audience left?

Mohan: The singer felt shocked, surprised, confused, dumbfounded, humiliated and crestfallen. He beckoned to the lone man present.

Ranjith: Who was he?

Mohan: The lone man said, Sir, it was my turn to sing after you.

Sur..name

Interviewer: Please be seated. Will you please introduce yourself?

Candidate: Thank you, sir. I am Mr. B.G. Sravan

Interviewer: Stop it. Don’t address yourself.

Candidate: Sorry, sir. I am B.G. Sravan.

Interviewer: What is your surname?

Candidate: Mr. RKM is our physics Sir. Mr. SKM is our chemistry Sir.

Interviewer: Nonsense. You can leave.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

