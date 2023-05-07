Spoken English | ఒక్కసారి చర్చ మొదలుపెడితే గంటలు నిమిషాల్లో గడిచిపోవాల్సిందే !

Spoken English Lesson 30 | సభలు, సాంస్కృతిక కార్యక్రమాలు, కచేరీలు, పాటల పోటీలు.. కళా వేదికలంటేనే కబుర్ల మూటలు. వక్తల మెరుపులు, శ్రోతల విరుపులు, సభా సమ్రాట్టుల నిట్టూర్పులు.. ఆ సంగతులన్నీ చర్చించడం మొదలుపెడితే.. గంటలు నిమిషాల్లా గడిచిపోవాల్సిందే. మీరూ ప్రయత్నించండి.
Ranjith: You look so happy. You are laughing!
Mohan: I can’t help laughing. A funny thing happened in our village yesterday.
Ranjith: What happened?
Mohan: A music concert was organized.
Ranjith: Who organized it?
Mohan: Some young culture vultures who had formed an association.
Ranjith: A cultural association?
Mohan: Yes. To promote art and culture in our village.
Ranjith: Indeed an endeavour!
Mohan: It was their first program.They invited a classical singer from the city.
Ranjith: Hindustani or Carnatic?
Mohan: Of course Carnatic.
Ranjith: Your village youth are exemplary.
Mohan: They had given wide publicity. As a result many people turned up for the concert.
Ranjith: The artiste must have been bowled over.
Mohan: Yes. He was overwhelmed to see such a huge gathering. He was all praise for the villagers.
Ranjith: What did he say?
Mohan: He said, Your village is a thousand times more cultured than our city.
Ranjith: A shot in the arm for the young organisers and the audience.
Mohan: He said, With your best wishes and the blessings of the village deity, let me begin my concert.
Ranjith: The audience must have been agog.
Mohan: Then he closed his eyes and started the ragalapana.
Ranjith: What is ragalapana?
Mohan: A long, elaborate improvisation unaccompanied with instruments before rendering a keertana.
Ranjith: Maybe difficult for the villagers to enjoy it.
Mohan: Ragalapana over in ten minutes, he opened his eyes and was ready for the keertana.
Ranjith: Must be highly inspired.
Mohan: But lo! The audience had disappeared except for one man in a corner.
Ranjith: The audience left?
Mohan: The singer felt shocked, surprised, confused, dumbfounded, humiliated and crestfallen. He beckoned to the lone man present.
Ranjith: Who was he?
Mohan: The lone man said, Sir, it was my turn to sing after you.
Interviewer: Please be seated. Will you please introduce yourself?
Candidate: Thank you, sir. I am Mr. B.G. Sravan
Interviewer: Stop it. Don’t address yourself.
Candidate: Sorry, sir. I am B.G. Sravan.
Interviewer: What is your surname?
Candidate: Mr. RKM is our physics Sir. Mr. SKM is our chemistry Sir.
Interviewer: Nonsense. You can leave.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
