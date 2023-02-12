Spoken English | గుండెల్ని కదిలించే క్షణాలనే ఇంగ్లీష్‌లో చెప్పండి

Spoken English Lesson 20 | కొన్ని సంఘటనలు గుండెల్ని కదిలిస్తాయి. కలవరపెడతాయి. తక్షణమే మనం స్పందిస్తాం. తడుముకోకుండా మాట్లాడేస్తాం. అసలేమైంది? ఎందుకిలా జరిగింది? మనవంతుగా ఏమీ చేయలేమా? ..ఇలా ఎన్నో ప్రశ్నలు.

Spoken English Lesson 20 | కొన్ని సంఘటనలు గుండెల్ని కదిలిస్తాయి. కలవరపెడతాయి. తక్షణమే మనం స్పందిస్తాం. తడుముకోకుండా మాట్లాడేస్తాం. అసలేమైంది? ఎందుకిలా జరిగింది? మనవంతుగా ఏమీ చేయలేమా? ..ఇలా ఎన్నో ప్రశ్నలు. అనేకానేక అనుమానాలు. ఒకదాని వెనుక ఒకటి. ఆ హృదయ స్పందన ఆంగ్లంలో వ్యక్తమైతే..

Ramesh: Do you remember that lanky guy who sometimes watched us play cricket?

Harish: Did he ever play with us?

Ramesh: No, he never played with us. He would just stand on the boundary line and watch.

Harish: Why his reference now?

Ramesh:He was our age. He was a degree student like us.. He died yesterday.

Harish: Alas! How did he die?

Ramesh:Let me tell you. In the morning he and his friends had a bike ride.

Harish: Did he fall from his bike?

Ramesh: No.

Harish: Did he die by suicide?

Ramesh: No. He died by selfie.

Harish: By selfie?

Ramesh: In the afternoon they went to a waterfall.

Harish: Was he trying to take a selfie near the waterfall?

Ramesh: Obviously. All of them had first crossed a difficult terrain.

Harish: Then?

Ramesh: They climbed a hill. They were enjoying the sight of the waterfall. Suddenly this boy went to the edge of a cliff.

Harish: Was he adventurous?

Ramesh: Not adventurous. If you ask me, he was foolhardy.

Harish: Didn’t the others dissuade him?

Ramesh: The others warned him not to stand on the edge of the cliff.

Harish: Did he retreat?

Ramesh: No. He gestured with a V and a Thumbs Up.

Harish: So impudent!

Ramesh: He stretched forward his left hand holding his mobile. His right hand was stretched backward. His body was in perfect balance.

Harish: Fine!

Ramesh: Then he tried to hold the cellphone with both handsto get a better angle.

Harish: To take the best selfie!

Ramesh: As he stretched forward his right hand, he lost balance. He plunged into the pool below.

Harish: Could his friends not save him?

Ramesh: No chance at all for them to save him.

Harish: They must have been shattered by the incident.

Ramesh: They felt devastated.

Harish: What a hard time for his parents!

Ramesh: I don’t think they have recovered from the trauma yet.

Heels.. Hills

Riya: I like high hills.

Varsha: Anantagiri Hills or Tirupati Hills?

Riya: I mean shoes.

Varsha: You like high heels!

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

