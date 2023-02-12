Spoken English Lesson 20 | కొన్ని సంఘటనలు గుండెల్ని కదిలిస్తాయి. కలవరపెడతాయి. తక్షణమే మనం స్పందిస్తాం. తడుముకోకుండా మాట్లాడేస్తాం. అసలేమైంది? ఎందుకిలా జరిగింది? మనవంతుగా ఏమీ చేయలేమా? ..ఇలా ఎన్నో ప్రశ్నలు. అనేకానేక అనుమానాలు. ఒకదాని వెనుక ఒకటి. ఆ హృదయ స్పందన ఆంగ్లంలో వ్యక్తమైతే..
Ramesh: Do you remember that lanky guy who sometimes watched us play cricket?
Harish: Did he ever play with us?
Ramesh: No, he never played with us. He would just stand on the boundary line and watch.
Harish: Why his reference now?
Ramesh:He was our age. He was a degree student like us.. He died yesterday.
Harish: Alas! How did he die?
Ramesh:Let me tell you. In the morning he and his friends had a bike ride.
Harish: Did he fall from his bike?
Ramesh: No.
Harish: Did he die by suicide?
Ramesh: No. He died by selfie.
Harish: By selfie?
Ramesh: In the afternoon they went to a waterfall.
Harish: Was he trying to take a selfie near the waterfall?
Ramesh: Obviously. All of them had first crossed a difficult terrain.
Harish: Then?
Ramesh: They climbed a hill. They were enjoying the sight of the waterfall. Suddenly this boy went to the edge of a cliff.
Harish: Was he adventurous?
Ramesh: Not adventurous. If you ask me, he was foolhardy.
Harish: Didn’t the others dissuade him?
Ramesh: The others warned him not to stand on the edge of the cliff.
Harish: Did he retreat?
Ramesh: No. He gestured with a V and a Thumbs Up.
Harish: So impudent!
Ramesh: He stretched forward his left hand holding his mobile. His right hand was stretched backward. His body was in perfect balance.
Harish: Fine!
Ramesh: Then he tried to hold the cellphone with both handsto get a better angle.
Harish: To take the best selfie!
Ramesh: As he stretched forward his right hand, he lost balance. He plunged into the pool below.
Harish: Could his friends not save him?
Ramesh: No chance at all for them to save him.
Harish: They must have been shattered by the incident.
Ramesh: They felt devastated.
Harish: What a hard time for his parents!
Ramesh: I don’t think they have recovered from the trauma yet.
Riya: I like high hills.
Varsha: Anantagiri Hills or Tirupati Hills?
Riya: I mean shoes.
Varsha: You like high heels!
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
