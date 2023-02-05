Spoken English | ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అత్యుత్సాహం పనికి రాదు.. ప్రాక్టీస్‌ చేయడమే మంచిది

Spoken English Lesson 19 | ఇంటర్వ్యూ .. నిరుద్యోగికి ఓ అగ్ని పరీక్ష. పులి సవారీలాంటి వ్యవహారం. జవాబు తెలియకపోతే ఒక భయం. తెలిస్తే.. సరైనది కాదేమో అన్న అనుమానం. అత్యుత్సాహంతో కొన్నిసార్లు బోర్డు సభ్యులకు ఇట్టే దొరికిపోతుంటారు కూడా. ఆ ప్రహసనాన్ని ఓ సంభాషణగా మలుచుకుంటే..
Interviewer: Where is Addis Ababa?
Candidate A: Shiridi Baba was in Shiridi. Addis Ababa must be in Amethi.
Interviewer: Are you mad?
Candidate A: No, sir. I have interview fright.
Interviewer: Who was the father of Indira Gandhi?
Candidate A: Mahatma Gandhi.
Interviewer: Are you not ashamed of yourself? If you don’t know the answer, you&
Candidate A: My trainer said, Answer every question, right or wrong. Don’t look blank.
Interviewer: You are bluffing! Do you think the interviewer is a dunce? Do you take me for a nincompoop or an ignoramus?
Candidate A: Not bluffing sir.
Interviewer: Not bluffing? What is it then? Fooling?
Candidate A: I read those answers somewhere.
Interviewer: Get out and get lost.
Candidate A: Thank you, sir.
* * *
Interviewer: What is the capital of Rajasthan?
Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.
Interviewer: What is a leap year?
Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.
Interviewer: Who discovered penicillin?
Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.
Interviewer: Are you from a different planet? What do you know, then?
Candidate B: My friend said, If you don’t know the answer, say so frankly. Don’t try to bluff.
Interviewer: You can go. Your interview is over.
* * *
Interviewer: What is the capital of Ethiopia?
Candidate C: Addis Ababa. Ethiopia is in the continent of Africa.
Interviewer: Good. What is Chilika? Where is it?
Candidate C: Chilika is a lake. It is in the state of Odisha.
Interviewer: Excellent. Was Mahatma Gandhi the father of Indira Gandhi?
Candidate C: No. Jawaharlal Nehru was the father of Indira Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation.
Interviewer: Marvellous.What is penicillin and who discovered it?
Candidate C: It is the first antibiotic. It was discovered by Alexander Fleming.
Interviewer: I am proud of you. You are selected. Congratulations!
Candidate C: Thank you very much, sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Puri.. sorry !
Teacher: Where is Puri?
Student A : In the hotel, sir.
Teacher: What do you know about Puri?
Student B: It’s a wonderful dish, sir. It’s very delicious.
Teacher: What is there in Puri?
Student C: Aloo curry or kurma, sir.
Teacher: Nonsense.
Puri is a place of pilgrimage in Odisha. It is famous for Lord Jagannath temple.
– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్, రామకృష్ణమఠం.
