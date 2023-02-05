Spoken English | ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అత్యుత్సాహం పనికి రాదు.. ప్రాక్టీస్‌ చేయడమే మంచిది

February 5, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

Spoken English Lesson 19 | ఇంటర్వ్యూ .. నిరుద్యోగికి ఓ అగ్ని పరీక్ష. పులి సవారీలాంటి వ్యవహారం. జవాబు తెలియకపోతే ఒక భయం. తెలిస్తే.. సరైనది కాదేమో అన్న అనుమానం. అత్యుత్సాహంతో కొన్నిసార్లు బోర్డు సభ్యులకు ఇట్టే దొరికిపోతుంటారు కూడా. ఆ ప్రహసనాన్ని ఓ సంభాషణగా మలుచుకుంటే..

Interviewer: Where is Addis Ababa?

Candidate A: Shiridi Baba was in Shiridi. Addis Ababa must be in Amethi.

Interviewer: Are you mad?

Candidate A: No, sir. I have interview fright.

Interviewer: Who was the father of Indira Gandhi?

Candidate A: Mahatma Gandhi.

Interviewer: Are you not ashamed of yourself? If you don’t know the answer, you&

Candidate A: My trainer said, Answer every question, right or wrong. Don’t look blank.

Interviewer: You are bluffing! Do you think the interviewer is a dunce? Do you take me for a nincompoop or an ignoramus?

Candidate A: Not bluffing sir.

Interviewer: Not bluffing? What is it then? Fooling?

Candidate A: I read those answers somewhere.

Interviewer: Get out and get lost.

Candidate A: Thank you, sir.

* * *

Interviewer: What is the capital of Rajasthan?

Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.

Interviewer: What is a leap year?

Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.

Interviewer: Who discovered penicillin?

Candidate B: I don’t know, sir.

Interviewer: Are you from a different planet? What do you know, then?

Candidate B: My friend said, If you don’t know the answer, say so frankly. Don’t try to bluff.

Interviewer: You can go. Your interview is over.

* * *

Interviewer: What is the capital of Ethiopia?

Candidate C: Addis Ababa. Ethiopia is in the continent of Africa.

Interviewer: Good. What is Chilika? Where is it?

Candidate C: Chilika is a lake. It is in the state of Odisha.

Interviewer: Excellent. Was Mahatma Gandhi the father of Indira Gandhi?

Candidate C: No. Jawaharlal Nehru was the father of Indira Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation.

Interviewer: Marvellous.What is penicillin and who discovered it?

Candidate C: It is the first antibiotic. It was discovered by Alexander Fleming.

Interviewer: I am proud of you. You are selected. Congratulations!

Candidate C: Thank you very much, sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Puri.. sorry !

Teacher: Where is Puri?

Student A : In the hotel, sir.

Teacher: What do you know about Puri?

Student B: It’s a wonderful dish, sir. It’s very delicious.

Teacher: What is there in Puri?

Student C: Aloo curry or kurma, sir.

Teacher: Nonsense.

Puri is a place of pilgrimage in Odisha. It is famous for Lord Jagannath temple.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

