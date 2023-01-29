Spoken English | సమాజం నేర్పించినవి కొన్ని. కుటుంబం బోధించినవి కొన్ని.

Spoken English Lesson 18 | మన చుట్టూ ఎన్నో నమ్మకాలు. సమాజం నేర్పించినవి కొన్ని. కుటుంబం బోధించినవి కొన్ని. అనుభవాలూ జ్ఞాపకాలూ పరిచయం చేసినవి కొన్ని. వాటివల్ల లాభనష్టాల సంగతి పక్కనపెడితే.. హేతువాద దృక్పథమే మనిషిని సత్యం వైపు నడిపిస్తుందనే విషయాన్ని గ్రహించాలి. ఈ సంభాషణ సారమూ అదే..

Vinay: Don’t leave now. Drink some water. Sit for a while.

Abhiram: I must go now.

Vinay: Don’t start now. It’s not auspicious.

Abhiram: But why?

Vinay: I’ve sneezed. Didn’t you hear it?

Abhiram: So what? I haven’t sneezed, have I?

Vinay: You shouldn’t leave or move on sneezing. It’s a bad omen.

Abhiram: If I had sneezed, I would’ve rested.

Vinay: It’s the same whether you sneezed or I.

Abhiram: I pity you for your ignorance.

Vinay: I pity you for your arrogance.

Abhiram: Let’s not be harsh on each other. As Gandhiji said let’s agree to disagree. I’m not arrogant. I’m only rational. You’re steeped in superstition.

Vinay: Superstition? My great grandmother observed it. My grandmother, my mother observed it.

Abhiram: Let the whole world observe it. I won’t subscribe to it.

Vinay: Why?

Abhiram: Because it’s irrational, unscientific. It’s at best a blind belief.

Vinay: Blind belief?

Abhiram: When you sneeze, there is no muscle contraction in my body, no pressure on my chest.

Vinay: So what?

Abhiram: Why should I rest?

Vinay: A bad omen always goes with a sneeze, I believe.

Abhiram: A sneezer may rest or pause just for a while till the muscle contraction and pressure on chest passes. It’s wise for the sneezer to rest or pause for a while.

Vinay: No bad omen?

Abhiram: Not at all.

Vinay: Do you say all these beliefs started without a reason?

Abhiram: Most of these beliefs had a sound reason. Down the ages, they have lost the reason.

Vinay: What’s your idea?

Abhiram: Some of these beliefs were exaggerated, distorted, or fantasized.

Vinay: Twisted?

Abhiram: Most such beliefs were like ripe bananas. Down the ages they have lost the flesh, only their skin is left in our hands.

Vinay: Do you mean beliefs bereft of reason are blind beliefs? Should we not observe them?

Abhiram: You can observe as long as they don’t affect your self-belief and self-confidence.

యాస్‌ సర్‌..!

The teacher is marking attendance. He stops at the 13th student:

Teacher: Where is the ass?

Student: Nowhere, sir.

Teacher: Who is the ass?

Student: Nobody, sir.

Teacher: Then why do you say ‘Ass, sir’?

Student: Because I am present, sir.

– సూర్యరావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణమఠం.

