Spoken English Lesson 55 | పేర్లు ఒకటే కావచ్చు. తీరు మాత్రం వేరువేరు

Spoken English Lesson 56 | పేర్లు ఒకటే కావచ్చు. తీరు మాత్రం వేరువేరు. ఒకరు నిరాడంబరత్వాన్ని కోరుకుంటారు. సాదాసీదా జీవితాన్ని ఇష్టపడతారు. సాధారణంగా అనిపించే అసాధారణ వ్యక్తిత్వం వారిది. మరొకరు.. ఆడంబరాలకు మారుపేరుగా నిలుస్తారు. ఆర్భాటాలకు ప్రాధాన్యం ఇస్తారు. విలాసాల మధ్య బతికేస్తారు. క్షీరనీర న్యాయంతో ఆయా వ్యక్తులను బేరీజు వేయాలి. మంచిని గౌరవించాలి.

December 17, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

Ashok: I like Ramaswamy.

Bhaskar: Which Ramaswamy the teacher or the businessman?

Ashok: Are there two Ramaswamys?

Bhaskar:: S.H. Ramaswamy is a teacher. H.S. Ramaswamy is a business man.

Ashok: I adore S.H.

Bhaskar: What’s special about him?

Ashok:He is a well-known teacher, isn’t he?

Bhaskar:: Has he won any awards?

Ashok:Yes. He is a scholar. He has deep knowledge of his subject.

Bhaskar: How does he look like?

Ashok: He wears ordinary clothes.

Bhaskar:Still using a bicycle, if I am not wrong.

Ashok: He goes to college by bus or on foot. Doesn’t own a car or a bike.

Bhaskar: Exaggerating? Now-a-days a bike is an easy acquisition. Why &

Ashok: He never craves for comfort or luxury.

Bhaskar: Self-abnegation?

Ashok:His only concern is for his students. He has great dreams for them.

Bhaskar: Really?

Ashok: He wishes them high positions in society, and a happy and healthy life.

Bhaskar: Extraordinary!

Ashok: Simple living and high thinking!

Bhaskar: H.S is just the reverse.

Ashok: Ramaswamy the businessman? How?

Bhaskar: He is very intelligent and hardworking. And shrewd as well.

Ashok: Otherwise he couldn’t be a good businessman.

Bhaskar: He wears expensive clothes.

Ashok: To show off his wealth?

Bhaskar: He loves to look rich and attractive. Loves comfort and luxury.

Ashok:Snobbish?

Bhaskar: Wherever he goes, he goes by car.

Ashok: Any concern for his customers?

Bhaskar: He prevails upon his customers to buy. He is not bothered about how they manage to buy.

Ashok: ‘Borrow or pledge, you must buy’ seems to be his motto.

Bhaskar: He is jealous of his competitors.

Ashok: High living and simple thinking!

Vote Bank of India!

Vikram: What is the most important bank of India?

Shankar: The RBI?

Vikram: No.

Shankar: The SBI?

Vikram: No.

Shankar: What is it, then?

Vikram: The VBI.

Shankar: I’ve never heard of this bank.

Vikram: The Vote Bank of India!

